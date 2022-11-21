Read full article on original website
The Toronto Maple Leafs did not dress their tough guys for a game against a physical New York Islanders team. Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford were not needed because there was a new enforcer in town. Instead, the tough guy role was filled by Rasmus Sandin, who has never fought in the NHL (or AHL), weighs 182 pounds (soaking wet) and stands 5-foot-11 (on his tippy toes).
The Florida Panthers, stuck at .500 almost a quarter of the way into the 2022-23 NHL season, don’t believe they’re as bad as their mediocre record indicates.
St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the St. Louis Blues after Nicholas Paul scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins. Tampa Bay has a 9-6-1...
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes, on a four-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has an 11-0-0 record in home games and a 14-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have a +29 scoring...
When you think of the Boston Bruins winning the 2011 Stanley Cup, a few things probably come to mind. Flashbacks of Zdeno Chara lifting the Cup above his head, nearly falling to the ground as he knocks his hat off, Tim Thomas making incredible save after incredible save to keep the Bruins in it, Nathan Horton pouring TD Garden water onto the ice at Rogers Arena and all the equipment flying into the air when the final horn sounded in Game 7 against the Vancouver Canucks.
AP - Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov, and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the second period as the Florida Panthers beat Boston 5-2 on Wednesday night, snapping the Bruins' seven-game winning streak.The Panthers took advantage of seven power-play chances by scoring three goals with the man advantage, including two in the second period.Sam Reinhart and Aaron Ekblad also scored for Florida. Spencer Knight, who spent two seasons at Boston College before joining the Panthers in 2021, made 37 saves in the win.Boston got goals from Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak. Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves.Florida came into the game leading the NHL...
