Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FGilbert, AZ
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football vs. ASU score predictions
The Territorial Cup hasn’t stayed in Tucson since 2016. It almost did in 2018, before Arizona blew a 19-point 4th-quarter lead, and then there was that 2020 result that we just don’t talk about. Is this the year the Arizona Wildcats (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) break through and reclaim...
Arizona tries to snap 5-game losing streak vs. Arizona St
Arizona wants to snap a five-game losing streak for the Territorial Cup when it hosts Arizona State on Friday.
azdesertswarm.com
ASU expert previews the Arizona game, makes a Territorial Cup score prediction
ASU (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) has won the last five meetings with Arizona (4-7, 3-5) but this could be the year the Wildcats end the drought. The Sun Devils are in the middle of a rough season, one in which they fired their coach and are facing NCAA recruiting allegations. To...
allsportstucson.com
Behind Ballo, Arizona wins Maui Invite for third time
Welcome to Tommy Lloyd 2.0 … as in oh my. Arizona’s second-year coach has the Wildcats rolling once again … this year much like last year. Arizona is now 6-0 after beating No. 10 Creighton, 81-79, in the championship of the Maui Invitational. Arizona has now won three Maui Classics (2000, 2014, 2022).
westernslopenow.com
Ballo, No. 14 Arizona beat No. 10 Creighton for Maui title
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Oumar Ballo dominated inside with 30 points and 13 rebounds for No. 14 Arizona, which held off No. 10 Creighton 81-79 on Wednesday to win the Maui Invitational for the third time. The combination of the unstoppable 7-foot, 260-pound Ballo and his speedy, talented supporting...
allsportstucson.com
5A Quarterfinals: No. 8 Marana vs. No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep
No. 8 Marana (10-1) at No. Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep (10-1) Marana coach: Phillip Steward (17-4, second year and overall with the Tigers). Notre Dame Prep coach: George Prelock (60-12, sixth year and overall with the Saints). When Marana has the ball:. Run percentage: 47.4 percent (261 rushes) Pass percentage:...
allsportstucson.com
4A Quarterfinals: No. 14 Phoenix Thunderbird vs. No. 6 CDO
No. 14 Thunderbird (9-2) at No. 6 CDO (9-2) Thunderbird coach: Matt Nalette (19-21, fourth year and overall with the Titans). CDO coach: Dustin Peace (104-49, 14th year and overall with the Dorados). When Thunderbird has the ball:. Run percentage: 58.3 percent (325 rushes) Pass percentage: 41.7 percent (232 passes)
No. 14 Arizona upends No. 10 Creighton to win Maui Invitational
Oumar Ballo had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead four Wildcats who finished in double figures in
College Basketball Odds: Creighton vs. Arizona prediction, odds and pick – 11/23/2022
The Creighton Bluejays take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Creighton Arizona prediction and pick. The Arizona Wildcats lost Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko from last season’s roster, which earned a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and won the Pac-12 title. Mathurin was a full-speed freight train who took the ball hard to the rack, while Koloko dramatically affected games with his defensive length, relentless motor, and reliable rebounding. Those two players are not easy to replace as individuals; as a tandem, their departure caused an even bigger hit for the Wildcats.
allsportstucson.com
Tucson Turkey Tourneys: Pima hosts the Dick McConnell Thanksgiving Classic; Boyd Baker, Sunnyside Inferno and the Amphi Panther updates
The Pima Men’s Basketball program and Sahuaro High School are hosting the Dick McConnell Thanksgiving Classic starting on Wednesday:. Sunnyside will face Snowflake in the semifinal round of the Inferno Invitational hosted by the Blue Devils and Rincon/UHS will face Poston Butte in the other semifinal:. Bracket play begins...
allsportstucson.com
Tubelis, Ballo: Arizona’s one-two punch too much for Bearcats, now on to the Aztecs
Arizona’s one-two punch was too much for Cincinnati. The three-four-and-five punches weren’t bad either. And not to bring any boxing analogies into the mix – but Tommy Lloyd did in his opening remarks after Arizona defeated Cincinnati 101-93 in the first round of the Maui Classic. It was Arizona’s aggressive play inside with one and two that was the difference. Arizona is now 4-0.
Report: Arizona State Speaking With Top Pac-12 Coordinator About Job Opening
One of the hottest young names in the collegiate coaching ranks is reportedly in talks with power-brokers at Arizona State University for the school's open head coaching position. Kenny Dillingham, offensive coordinator at the University of Oregon, is reportedly one of the names on Arizona ...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Behind the scenes of McKale Center: What they know
The most endearing plays are only as profound as the stage they are set on. This case can be illustrated not only for theatrics, but for collegiate athletics. The University of Arizona’s McKale Memorial Center is notorious for its rich 49-year history of transcendence and merit. However, none of this would be made possible without the foundation for which each fan-favorite contest is prepared and produced: event management.
allsportstucson.com
Sunnyside’s Inferno Invitational: Poston Butte wins title, two Blue Devils on all-tourney team
Sunnyside’s first attempt hosting a basketball tournament was a success, ending with the Blue Devils playing Poston Butte close throughout the championship Wednesday before succumbing to the Broncos 40-32. Poston Butte (4-0) was led by Helena and Adriana Bachman and Kilah Fowler — all of whom were selected to...
allsportstucson.com
Levi Wallace Foundation coordinates Thanksgiving meal giveaways
Booth-Fickett K-8 was the host site for two Thanksgiving meal giveaways last weekend in an effort led by the Levi Wallace Foundation and the African-American Students Services Department of the Tucson Unified School District. Boxes of goods and Thanksgiving meals, including a whole turkey, were provided to families. The Levi...
Contract dispute halts construction of Old Tucson movie set
A contract dispute has halted Old Tucson's plans to revive moviemaking at the park. Old Tucson officials say they are out $300,000 on a new set and have been forced to take legal action.
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state.
KOLD-TV
Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
KOLD-TV
Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
Comments / 0