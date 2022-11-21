ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football vs. ASU score predictions

The Territorial Cup hasn’t stayed in Tucson since 2016. It almost did in 2018, before Arizona blew a 19-point 4th-quarter lead, and then there was that 2020 result that we just don’t talk about. Is this the year the Arizona Wildcats (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) break through and reclaim...
TEMPE, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Behind Ballo, Arizona wins Maui Invite for third time

Welcome to Tommy Lloyd 2.0 … as in oh my. Arizona’s second-year coach has the Wildcats rolling once again … this year much like last year. Arizona is now 6-0 after beating No. 10 Creighton, 81-79, in the championship of the Maui Invitational. Arizona has now won three Maui Classics (2000, 2014, 2022).
TUCSON, AZ
westernslopenow.com

Ballo, No. 14 Arizona beat No. 10 Creighton for Maui title

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Oumar Ballo dominated inside with 30 points and 13 rebounds for No. 14 Arizona, which held off No. 10 Creighton 81-79 on Wednesday to win the Maui Invitational for the third time. The combination of the unstoppable 7-foot, 260-pound Ballo and his speedy, talented supporting...
OMAHA, NE
allsportstucson.com

5A Quarterfinals: No. 8 Marana vs. No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep

No. 8 Marana (10-1) at No. Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep (10-1) Marana coach: Phillip Steward (17-4, second year and overall with the Tigers). Notre Dame Prep coach: George Prelock (60-12, sixth year and overall with the Saints). When Marana has the ball:. Run percentage: 47.4 percent (261 rushes) Pass percentage:...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

4A Quarterfinals: No. 14 Phoenix Thunderbird vs. No. 6 CDO

No. 14 Thunderbird (9-2) at No. 6 CDO (9-2) Thunderbird coach: Matt Nalette (19-21, fourth year and overall with the Titans). CDO coach: Dustin Peace (104-49, 14th year and overall with the Dorados). When Thunderbird has the ball:. Run percentage: 58.3 percent (325 rushes) Pass percentage: 41.7 percent (232 passes)
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Creighton vs. Arizona prediction, odds and pick – 11/23/2022

The Creighton Bluejays take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Creighton Arizona prediction and pick. The Arizona Wildcats lost Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko from last season’s roster, which earned a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and won the Pac-12 title. Mathurin was a full-speed freight train who took the ball hard to the rack, while Koloko dramatically affected games with his defensive length, relentless motor, and reliable rebounding. Those two players are not easy to replace as individuals; as a tandem, their departure caused an even bigger hit for the Wildcats.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Tucson Turkey Tourneys: Pima hosts the Dick McConnell Thanksgiving Classic; Boyd Baker, Sunnyside Inferno and the Amphi Panther updates

The Pima Men’s Basketball program and Sahuaro High School are hosting the Dick McConnell Thanksgiving Classic starting on Wednesday:. Sunnyside will face Snowflake in the semifinal round of the Inferno Invitational hosted by the Blue Devils and Rincon/UHS will face Poston Butte in the other semifinal:. Bracket play begins...
PIMA, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Tubelis, Ballo: Arizona’s one-two punch too much for Bearcats, now on to the Aztecs

Arizona’s one-two punch was too much for Cincinnati. The three-four-and-five punches weren’t bad either. And not to bring any boxing analogies into the mix – but Tommy Lloyd did in his opening remarks after Arizona defeated Cincinnati 101-93 in the first round of the Maui Classic. It was Arizona’s aggressive play inside with one and two that was the difference. Arizona is now 4-0.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Behind the scenes of McKale Center: What they know

The most endearing plays are only as profound as the stage they are set on. This case can be illustrated not only for theatrics, but for collegiate athletics. The University of Arizona’s McKale Memorial Center is notorious for its rich 49-year history of transcendence and merit. However, none of this would be made possible without the foundation for which each fan-favorite contest is prepared and produced: event management.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Levi Wallace Foundation coordinates Thanksgiving meal giveaways

Booth-Fickett K-8 was the host site for two Thanksgiving meal giveaways last weekend in an effort led by the Levi Wallace Foundation and the African-American Students Services Department of the Tucson Unified School District. Boxes of goods and Thanksgiving meals, including a whole turkey, were provided to families. The Levi...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town

A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
TUCSON, AZ

