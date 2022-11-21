ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill City, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

🏈🎥 REPLAY: Hays High at Maize

The Hays High Indians traveled to Maize last Friday for a 5A state semifinal matchup. You can watch the replay HERE. Due to KSHSAA streaming restrictions, Hays Post was not allowed to stream video of the game live.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, Nov. 13 to 19

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Matthew Dillon Delaney, 20, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Nov. 13 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and underage purchase/possession/consumption of alcohol. Dustin Lee Vanwagoner, 29, was arrested at 2:33...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Heart of a Tiger: FHSU student discusses the power of scholarships

I often smile when I think about the Winston Churchill quote, “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” Fort Hays State University continues to be abundantly blessed by the generosity of so many philanthropists. Those gifts are game-changers. They help us provide state-of-the-art facilities, honor and inspire faculty and open doors of opportunity to many students.
Hays Post

CAMPBELL: Farm & pasture land leasing arrangements

Kansas is primarily an agriculture state with about 87 percent of all Kansas land contributing to some form of agriculture production. More than 21 million acres in Kansas is harvested for crops and over 14 million is pastureland for grazing animals. Most agriculture producers (tenants) lease ground from multiple landlords....
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Former Hays PD officer, KHP Lt. Kahle returns to Troop D

TOPEKA — Colonel Herman T. Jones, superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, announced that Technical Trooper Benjamin Kahle has been promoted to lieutenant and will serve Troop D, Zone D in northwest Kansas. Kahle attended the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy and graduated with Class 50 in 2012. His...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎙 Hays Arts Council readies for 2022 Winter Art Walk

The turkey has been carved, and soon Christmas trees will be lit and holiday festivities will pepper calendars. Among those favorite annual traditions in Hays is the Hays Arts Council’s Winter Art Walk, which will once again provide area residents to enjoy local artists at locations inside shops and restaurants across downtown Hays and beyond.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: 27 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County remained in the substantial-incidence category, the KDHE reported. (See map below). Several other northwest...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy