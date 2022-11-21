Read full article on original website
🏈🎥 REPLAY: Hays High at Maize
The Hays High Indians traveled to Maize last Friday for a 5A state semifinal matchup. You can watch the replay HERE. Due to KSHSAA streaming restrictions, Hays Post was not allowed to stream video of the game live.
HPD arrest log, Nov. 13 to 19
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Matthew Dillon Delaney, 20, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Nov. 13 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and underage purchase/possession/consumption of alcohol. Dustin Lee Vanwagoner, 29, was arrested at 2:33...
Heart of a Tiger: FHSU student discusses the power of scholarships
I often smile when I think about the Winston Churchill quote, “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” Fort Hays State University continues to be abundantly blessed by the generosity of so many philanthropists. Those gifts are game-changers. They help us provide state-of-the-art facilities, honor and inspire faculty and open doors of opportunity to many students.
CAMPBELL: Farm & pasture land leasing arrangements
Kansas is primarily an agriculture state with about 87 percent of all Kansas land contributing to some form of agriculture production. More than 21 million acres in Kansas is harvested for crops and over 14 million is pastureland for grazing animals. Most agriculture producers (tenants) lease ground from multiple landlords....
Former Hays PD officer, KHP Lt. Kahle returns to Troop D
TOPEKA — Colonel Herman T. Jones, superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, announced that Technical Trooper Benjamin Kahle has been promoted to lieutenant and will serve Troop D, Zone D in northwest Kansas. Kahle attended the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy and graduated with Class 50 in 2012. His...
Ward Davis donates to Hays PD No Shave November drive
The singer and Hays PD continue lighthearted jabs in latest round — this time with Ward Davis contributing to the Your Voice Through Cancer Drive during No Shave November.
Hays PD Activity Log, Nov. 13-19
The Hays Police Department responded to 79 calls from Nov. 13 through Nov. 19, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
🎙 Hays Arts Council readies for 2022 Winter Art Walk
The turkey has been carved, and soon Christmas trees will be lit and holiday festivities will pepper calendars. Among those favorite annual traditions in Hays is the Hays Arts Council’s Winter Art Walk, which will once again provide area residents to enjoy local artists at locations inside shops and restaurants across downtown Hays and beyond.
🎙 Christmas season kicks off in Hays with tree lightings and more
Downtown Hays will soon be completely decorated for the Christmas season after the Annual Frostfest Tree Lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Downtown Pavilion, 10th and Main. During the event, attendees will be treated to coca and carolers along with a visit from "someone extra special," according...
Hope Tree at Hays Emprise Bank offers a merry Christmas to area foster children
The Hope Tree is now up at Hays Emprise Bank, 1011 E. 27th, for anyone interested. The Hope Tree is comparable to the Angel Trees you see in stores. The kids on the Hope Tree are foster children that Saint Francis Ministry works with. They brought the tags to us later this year so there’s a shorter time to pick up the tags and purchase the gift.
KDHE: 27 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County remained in the substantial-incidence category, the KDHE reported. (See map below). Several other northwest...
🎥 Despite higher-than-budgeted cost, bid for 3rd Hays fire station OK'd
A third fire station will be built in northwest Hays on West 41st Street starting next spring and will become the new headquarters of the Hays Fire Department. It's something that's been discussed by the city since the mid-1990s. The current fire station opened in 1974 in downtown Hays at...
