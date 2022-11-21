Read full article on original website
Higher prices and tighter restrictions will only add to Florida's property insurance crisis in 2023, says report
Reinsurance costs and availability were a problem in the Florida market before Ian.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
DeSantis Thanks Miami-Dade County for Reelection win
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is celebrating victory in Florida, attributing it to support from Miami-Dade County. Earlier this week, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rene Garcia spoke to the Floridian, championing wins in the state but also warning that Miami-Dade County is still a blue county. Ahead of Thanksgiving, DeSantis is now putting the spotlight on Miami-Dade County, calling it a historic achievement.
Florida’s 'resign-to-run' law could change ahead of possible DeSantis presidential bid
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida legislators said on Tuesday they’d consider amending the state’s "resign-to-run" law, which could allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to keep his current position if he seeks a presidential nomination. "I think it’s a great idea," House Speaker Paul Renner, (R-District 24) said. "I think...
Ron DeSantis Launches New Site for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launched the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to help residents of the Sunshine State recover from Hurricane Ian.Photo byFlorida Daily. This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis launched the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to help residents of the Sunshine State recover from Hurricane Ian.
Florida's Safest Hospitals in Fall 2022, According to the Leapfrog Group
Each spring and fall, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, releases its safety ratings for around 3,000 hospitals using more than 30 metrics of patient safety.
How Much Does Florida Earn from the Gun Industry?
Photo byU.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC) Floridians are some of the biggest Second Amendment supporters. Owning a gun has been a staple of traditional American life since the dawn. While some Americans just use firearms for recreation, hunting, or home security, there are many gun aficionados who support the Second Amendment and load up on as many guns as they can.
SLC Sheriff: State Attorney Declines Prosecution in the Death of Joseph Warren Tenore
St. Lucie County - Tuesday, November 22, 2022: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has announced that the State Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit of Florida has declined prosecution in the death of Joseph Warren Tenore. Their decision was based on "strong evidence" that supports a stand your ground...
Florida lawmakers consider changes to law that would force Gov. DeSantis to resign if he ran for president
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - If Ron DeSantis decided to make a presidential run, he would have to resign as Florida's governor under current state law, especially because the presidential term begins in 2024. He would still have two years left to serve as governor. Some state lawmakers, though, said he should...
$2.5 billion unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you
ORLANDO, Fla. - There is currently $2.5 billion in Florida waiting to be claimed just in time for the holidays!. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt this week, encouraging Florida residents to check to see if they have unclaimed money or property. "Currently, Florida has unclaimed...
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
Police say 6 dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, Myakka residents struggle to rebuild after Hurricane Ian and Ferg's Sports Bar celebrates 30 years
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. We'll see some leftover showers for this morning with gradual clearing in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s. More breaks of sun are possible later in the day with partly cloudy skies at night. Lows...
Florida man wins $2 million jackpot after playing draw game at Publix
A Florida man won a $2 million jackpot after he played a draw game at a Publix store, the Florida Lottery announced.
Charges dropped against Florida man accused of illegally voting in 2020
Charges against a man accused by Governor Ron DeSantis of committing voter fraud were dropped by prosecutors on Monday.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Multi-million dollar lottery jackpot sold at Florida 7-Eleven
One lucky Florida Lottery player will go home with 2 million more reasons to smile after they hit the jackpot playing the Jackpot Triple Play.
Florida's property insurance of last resort has nearly 1.3 milllion policies
Customers have poured into Citizens during the past two years as private insurers have dropped policies and raised rates because of financial losses.
Last Squeeze—11.22.2022 — Democrats to Campaign on Abortion in 2024— Cammack, Border Crisis, Rubio, Scott—Much More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. By The Floridian's Javier Manjarres—The “Red Wave” that Republicans expected in the 2022 midterm elections never materialize, but the 2020 “Blue Wave” that Congressional Democrats thought would happen then appears to have come ashore two years late, thanks to the help of the abortion issue.
McCormick Commends Sylvester Cancer Center, Promotes Cervical Cancer Elimination
While October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which we honored by speaking with Dr. Miguel Fernandez, cervical cancer remains an equally deadly affliction for women worldwide. Recently, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL-20) spoke on the House floor to promote the Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action. Additionally, Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick describes the...
Tangled hurricane debris remains, frustrating some residents in rural Polk, Hillsborough counties
DOVER, Fla. - Many residents are still waiting for the debris from Hurricane Ian to be picked up from the curbs along Tampa Bay area roadways. Some residents in Polk and Hillsborough counties are growing frustrated. Even though officials from several counties claim clean-up crews have most of the problem...
