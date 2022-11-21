ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Thanks Miami-Dade County for Reelection win

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is celebrating victory in Florida, attributing it to support from Miami-Dade County. Earlier this week, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rene Garcia spoke to the Floridian, championing wins in the state but also warning that Miami-Dade County is still a blue county. Ahead of Thanksgiving, DeSantis is now putting the spotlight on Miami-Dade County, calling it a historic achievement.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Toni Koraza

How Much Does Florida Earn from the Gun Industry?

Photo byU.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC) Floridians are some of the biggest Second Amendment supporters. Owning a gun has been a staple of traditional American life since the dawn. While some Americans just use firearms for recreation, hunting, or home security, there are many gun aficionados who support the Second Amendment and load up on as many guns as they can.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

$2.5 billion unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you

ORLANDO, Fla. - There is currently $2.5 billion in Florida waiting to be claimed just in time for the holidays!. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt this week, encouraging Florida residents to check to see if they have unclaimed money or property. "Currently, Florida has unclaimed...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Last Squeeze—11.22.2022 — Democrats to Campaign on Abortion in 2024— Cammack, Border Crisis, Rubio, Scott—Much More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. By The Floridian's Javier Manjarres—The “Red Wave” that Republicans expected in the 2022 midterm elections never materialize, but the 2020 “Blue Wave” that Congressional Democrats thought would happen then appears to have come ashore two years late, thanks to the help of the abortion issue.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

McCormick Commends Sylvester Cancer Center, Promotes Cervical Cancer Elimination

While October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which we honored by speaking with Dr. Miguel Fernandez, cervical cancer remains an equally deadly affliction for women worldwide. Recently, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL-20) spoke on the House floor to promote the Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action. Additionally, Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick describes the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy