Carson High Comprehensive Life Skills Students Cook Thanksgiving Meal
Comprehensive Life Skills students at Carson High School got into the spirit of Thanksgiving and celebrated being thankful for friends and family last week by helping prepare a Thanksgiving meal for fellow students and staff. With the assistance of some parents and educators, students learned life skills like cooking, place...
William Michael Engman – November 19, 2022.
William Michael Engman passed away on 11/19/2022 in Reno, NV at the age of 63. He was born in Reno, NV, but spent nearly his whole life in the Susanville area. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Stacy Engman. His daughters: Sara Schortz (Matt), Savannah Carpenter (John) and Taylor Blakely (Will). His mother Terry Nelson. His sisters: Michelle Nunez, Heidi Mahnke and Lisa Nelson. His grandchildren Tannin Schortz, Michael Cox, Guinevere Cox and Amelia Carpenter.
NDOW Director Tony Wasley to retire
RENO — Nevada Department of Wildlife Director Tony Wasley announced this week he will retire effective December 2022, ending a more than 25-year tenure with the agency. For the last nearly 10 years, Wasley has served as the agency’s director. Wasley was appointed by Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval and was reappointed by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. During his tenure as director, Wasley guided acquisitions of key wildlife habitat, strengthened critical industry partnerships, increased the state’s inventory of wildlife management areas, oversaw the post-fire rehabilitation of over a half million acres of wildlife habitat in the last five years, bolstered conservation relevancy in the state, better equipped agency staff with equipment, vehicles, and training, and brought a heightened focus on connecting all Nevadans with the outdoors and the state’s natural resources.
Someone 2 Know: The Flocchini Family
A Reno family has opened a new butcher shop named after the man who began the family business decades ago. A Reno family has opened a new butcher shop named after the man who began the family business decades ago.
Our Center Reno Responds to Deadly Violence at Club Q
(November 21, 2022) Our Center Reno, a local organization with a mission to "establish and maintain a safe, empowering, and supportive center in Northern Nevada", has released a statement in response to the violence that took place this weekend in Colorado Springs. They mention that Our Center gathered at two...
Nevada Rural Housing accepting donations for Richards Crossing neighbors
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - You can help the less fortunate in Carson City at Richards Crossing from the comfort of your phone or computer. It’s made up of 38 single family affordable housing units for formerly homeless, displaced veterans, and extreme low-income people. Your donation will provide residents...
Northern Nevada correctional facility to close, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City will be closing to “increase safety and security” and reduce officer overtime, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Monday. Nearly all offenders at the correctional center will be moved to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center nearby. No offender will lose privileges or programming, […]
Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing
Nevada Rural Housing Helps Bring the Holiday Spirit to the Residents of Richards Crossing. (CARSON CITY, Nev.) – Nevada Rural Housing (NRH) announced it is accepting holiday gift donations for the residents of the Richards Crossing apartment complex in Carson City. Richards Crossing, a 38 single-family unit affordable housing development by NRH, is home to the formerly homeless, displaced veterans and extremely low-income. The donation list will provide residents with essential items around the holiday season, such as gloves, hats and toiletries.
Footlocker Distribution Center Opens In Spanish Springs
The distribution center will help create over 200 full time jobs. The facility will handle more than 20 million units, serve over 300 stores, and create approximately 200 full-time jobs.
Spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, gives some best practices for dealing with stressful family members
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Family. Can’t live with them. Can’t live without them. And while the holidays are a time that should bring out the best in everyone, often it’s a time of stress, heightened emotion and unwanted familial obligations. Spiritual life coach Leigh Hurst from Purposeful...
Nugget Cooks Up Thanksgiving Meal for Catholic Charities
The chefs at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks have been busy these last few days. In addition to all the guests they serve on the property on Thanksgiving, they also put together a full turkey dinner for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada. "It's a really nice thing, to share...
John Barrette: Carson City lost the real deal
Brad Bonkowski was the real deal. Former Carson City Supervisor Bonkowski died Saturday after a stellar career in real estate and years of public service to Carson City. Bonkowski understood the balance between the public and private sectors as well as any politician I’ve known. During nearly a half...
Voted Best Chicken Wings In Nevada, This Place Will Surprise You
The best chicken wings in Nevada may take a few days to obtain if you’re a Las Vegas local. In fact, the best chicken wings in the entire state are located a few hours outside of Clark County. But the trip to get them will be well worth it.
The Thanksgiving 2022 R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — There are 422 folks signed up online for today’s Turkey Trot which starts in Minden at 9 a.m. today at Minden Park. The kids’ Turkey Dash is 8:30 a.m. Online registration has closed, but you can register in person 7:30-8:30 a.m. today. The Trot...
Carson City non-profit Friends in Service Helping has car window smashed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City non-profit is picking up the pieces after an apparent act of vandalism over the weekend. Friends in Service Helping - or FISH - provides Food, Shelter, Insurance and Healthcare to those in need in Carson City and surrounding rural areas. Now they’re in need of help after their long-running 1986 Honda Accord had its back window smashed in on Saturday night.
NDOW: raccoons In Carson storm drains normal
Raccoons have been slipping down the storm drains on the west side of Carson City, but according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, this is normal behavior, and residents should give them plenty of space. “That’s pretty normal,” said Raquel Martinez, urban wildlife coordinator at NDOW. “It’s a prefabricated network...
The Best Breweries in Reno, NV
Whether you are looking to unwind after a day of skiing at nearby resorts or to try your luck at one of the many casinos in the area, be sure to check out these 10 world-class breweries the next time you find yourself in Reno, Nevada. 10 Torr Distilling and...
NV Energy identifies cause of Douglas County power outage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:37 a.m.: NV Energy says the cause of the fire was equipment failure inside a substation Monday morning. The fire did not impact any other equipment and did not pose a risk to public safety, NV Energy says. Update at 8:56 a.m.: NV Energy...
The Nov. 23, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Public outreach sessions for East Fork Fire District’s new fire regulations are scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Nov. 30 and 3-5 p.m. Dec. 6 at the district offices 1694 County Road in Minden. The meetings are public but designed for folks in the building industry. Second reading for the regulations is scheduled for Dec. 20.
Train incident near downtown Reno under investigation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A collision involving a train near downtown Reno is under investigation. It happened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning near Commercial Row and Sutro Street. Railroad Police, Reno Police, and the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded. A KOLO 8 News Now photographer saw what...
