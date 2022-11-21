Read full article on original website
Related
Paramount scraps $2.2bn sale of Simon & Schuster publishing to Penguin
Penguin owner Bertelsmann will not appeal US judge’s ruling that merger would be illegal because it would hit authors’ pay
Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster will not go through with $2.2B merger deal
Book publishers Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster will not follow through with plans to merge after a court ruled in favor of blocking the deal.
bookriot.com
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s
An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
Kirkus Reviews
Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022
Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
Newsweek Staffers' Favorite Books of 2022 for Everyone on Your Gift List
Newsweek staff have gathered together to recommend the perfect reading material for anyone on your gift list with a roundup of our own favorite books from the past year. From rom-coms to true-crime, politics to music, investigative journalism to humor, find the ideal story to give or to add to your own wishlist!
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
New York Post
Amazon just released its 20 Best Books of the Year: Shop them now
Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re all about reading — and more reading, and. Whether we’re scouring the latest of Reese’s Book Club picks or hunting down some of our favorite audible books, checking off every Colleen Hoover novel — our to-be-read list (TBR to book lovers) is ever-expanding.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Descendant’ on Netflix, a Vital Documentary About the Clotilda Slave Ship and the Quest to Codify Black American History
Few documentaries carry the weight of history like Descendant (now on Netflix). Director Margaret Brown digs deep into the stories of the living descendants of enslaved persons in Africatown, a community in Mobile, Alabama. Not far up the Mobile River is where the slave ship Clotilda transported 110 people from Western Africa to the U.S. in 1860, decades after the slave trade was declared a federal crime punishable by hanging. The Africans were dropped on the bank and the ship promptly burned to hide the evidence – and the story was kept secret for decades and decades, the white masters...
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
Quick: what’s the most popular book of the moment? The one that’s flying off the shelves the fastest? What about the top five? Even for people who are immersed in the book world (like yours truly), this is a surprisingly difficult question to answer. The books you’re hearing about may not be the ones that are actually selling the most, and even if you look at the bestseller lists, they don’t all agree. Each has their own criteria and sources.
hookedtobooks.com
The Complete List of Don Winslow Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Author Don Winslow is known for his characteristic style of writing. With sharp and focused dialogues to create excellent characters, Don Winslow is often considered one of our time’s most prominent crime thriller writers.
crimereads.com
From Literature Professor to Crime Novelist
In my literature classes, I often asked students to investigate literary texts for their representation of contemporary social issues. What, for example, does Franz Kafka’s The Trial say about the absurdity of life and the legal system in the early twentieth century? Or, how does a natural disaster reveal a crisis of the social order in Heinrich von Kleist’s 1807 “The Earthquake in Chile”? This probing of human truths is an exercise often applied to literary fiction, but less so to genre. And yet, crime, like other examples of literature, holds a magnifying glass to the vices and virtues of the human condition.
Business Insider
All the National Book Award winners and finalists in 2022
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Since 1950, the National Book Awards have honored some of the best writing in America. Overseen by the National Book Foundation and chosen by a panel of 25 judges, the books must be published in the United States between December 1 of the previous year and November 30 of the award year and must be nominated by publishers or Panel Chairs.
Comments / 0