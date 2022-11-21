Read full article on original website
Retired Catholic Cardinal, 90, Convicted in Hong Kong Over Pro-Democracy Protests
ROME—A Hong Kong court has convicted 90-year-old retired Cardinal Joseph Zen as part of its continued crackdown on dissent.Zen was arrested under a new national security law last May as he tried to board a flight to Germany along with several other prominent activists, including pop singer Denise Ho, lawyer Margaret Ng and scholar Hui Po-keung. The cardinal was found guilty Friday of failing to register a fund supporting pro-democracy protesters. He has been fined around $500 but spared jail time.The case has drawn global attention because it is the first time evidence was gathered using China’s controversial national security...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Heartbroken ITV World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim forced off air after hearing mother had been killed by digger
HEARTBROKEN World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim was forced off air on ITV after hearing her mother had been killed by a digger. The 34-year-old striker, who was born in Afghanistan but represents Denmark’s national team, is currently in Qatar working for the broadcaster. She was part of ITV's panel...
England vs USA live stream: Where to watch World Cup game online and on TV
England take on United States in the second Group B clash at the World Cup, with the Three Lions having put themselves in a very strong position thanks to their big opening win over Iran.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.For USA, there’s more pressure on them to find a result after failing to hold onto their lead against Wales. Gregg Berhalter may opt to shuffle the pack in midfield as a result, as they look to remain unbeaten...
Watch the incredible sideways scissor-kick goal by Richarlison during the Brazil vs Serbia World Cup 2022 match
Brazilian soccer player Richarlison scored an astonishing bicycle kick goal on Thursday during his national squad's first match at this year's World Cup in Doha. Receiving a low cross from Vinicius Jr., Richarlison de Andrade — professionally known as Richarlison — deflected the ball mid-air with his left foot and spun to unleash a sideways scissor kick with his right, blasting the ball past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić and into the net.
