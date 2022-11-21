Read full article on original website
Michelle Wie West explains "embarrassing" moment for outraged CME boss
Former US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie West shed light on the "unfortunate" reasons why players didn't turn up to the CME conference at last week's LPGA Tour finale. Speaking to the No Laying Up podcast, Wie West attributed a series of misunderstandings as a possible reason for the Tour's biggest stars not attending the conference which regularly hosts former US Presidents and business bosses.
Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event
Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news today as the former European Tour circuit has announced a new 10-year agreement with Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. This will see the venue remain as host venue of the season ending DP World Tour Championship until...
Is it legal to borrow a ball from a playing partner?
We’ve all been there: A few poor shots, an elusive plugged ball and some thick rough—and all of a sudden our calculation of how many golf balls we might need for the day has proven wrong. You’ve run out of ammo. Throw aside the embarrassment of running...
Brooks Koepka daggered Chase with this ONE-LINER when he said he was joining LIV
Brooks Koepka's brother Chase has revealed the four-time major champion laughed down the phone when he told him he was joining LIV Golf, telling him: "I'll finally have to answer questions about you." Chase signed a two-year contract with LIV Golf in early 2022. When the series played their inaugural...
Putters used by PGA Tour players who finished in the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Putting
Six years ago, at the conclusion of the PGA Tour’s 2015-2016 season, Jason Day finished No. 1 in Strokes Gained: Putting and achieved something that no other golfer, before or since, had accomplished. The Australian, who used a TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter that year, ended a PGA Tour season with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 1.13, making him the first player to end a season with an average over 1.0.
Two Brits Say They Went Looking For Beer In Qatar & Ended Up Partying With The Sheikh's Son
Two British men who went on the hunt for some beer during the World Cup in Qatar ended up having a wild night that sounds like a scene out of a movie. The Everton fans recently said in an interview that their search for cold ones ended with a party at the palace of Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where they also ran into some lions, monkeys and exotic birds.
Augusta National’s new, longer 13th tee looks like it’s open for play
The hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club have awakened from their summer slumber, and with it comes the first images of a rather significant change. The club is typically closed to the summer months and it’s allowed them to build what we presume will be the new tournament tee on 13 for the Masters come April.
PGA Tour winner SLAMS "totally disrespectful" LPGA players after CME controversy
Former PGA Tour winner and golf analyst Mark Lye has slammed the LPGA Tour players for being "totally disrespectful" for "not attending the special dinner" at the CME Group Tour Championship last week. Lye, who won the 1983 Bank of Boston Classic on the PGA Tour, took to Twitter to...
Adam Scott is changing up more than his caddie to be ready for the 2023 season
BRISBANE, Australia — Adam Scott knows he will have to make a number of adjustments over the coming days, weeks and months as the Australian gears up for a new-look, condensed PGA Tour schedule in 2023. This week's Australian PGA Championship, where the former World No. 1 is playing,...
Golf World Reacts To The Augusta National Change
Augusta National, arguably the most famous golf course in the world and the home of The Masters, has made a change to one of its most notable holes. The iconic par five No. 13 hole has been extended, according to the latest photos. "It is Finished… 💚⛳️ Augusta National has...
Aerial shows Augusta National's 13th hole has a new back tee
Back in April, Masters chairman Fred Ridley said there was “no timetable” for Augusta National Golf Club to potentially lengthen Azalea, its famed par-5 13th hole. “That’s something that certainly we have considered and will continue to consider,” Ridley said, before later adding, “At some point in time, it’s something that we likely will do. We just don’t have anything to say about it right now.”
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth headline 23 winners from $100 million Player Impact Program bonus pool
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth headline the winners from the PGA Tour’s revised Player Impact Program, according to documents reviewed by Golf Digest. The PIP bonus pool was instituted in 2021 to reward players who boosted engagement and publicity for the tour. Ostensibly a response to some of the lucrative deals rumored to be coming from the then-Premier Golf League, the inaugural program somewhat backfired; five of the 10 winners in 2021—Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson—ultimately left the tour for LIV Golf.
‘Criminal In This Day And Age’ - Pepperell On Matsuyama $2m Bonus
The Englishman has had his say on the PIP money handed to Hideki Matsuyama despite finishing outside the top 20
Cameron Smith opens up on Adam Scott's LIV Golf dilemma
Cameron Smith says he's still not sure what stance Adam Scott is taking over LIV Golf but confirmed he has been "in the middle lane for so long". Scott - who has got Tiger Woods' legendary caddie Steve Williams back on the bag - has made absolutely no secret about his position over the breakaway tour.
Tiger Woods wins $15 million as PGA Tour REVEALS all the official PIP payouts!
The PGA Tour has confirmed the official results of the 2022 Player Impact Program and as Rory McIlroy revealed the other day, Tiger Woods has won it for a second consecutive season despite only playing nine competitive rounds this year. Woods pockets a whopping $15 million for topping the PIP...
Price of Tiger Woods’ Sunday red shirt from post-scandal Masters skyrockets at auction
Tiger Woods memorabilia goes up for auction at a regular clip, and these pieces of golf history often demand huge final bids. But one Tiger item currently open for bids is unlike any that’s hit the auction block before, and it could fetch a final price unlike any other, too.
Lydia Ko’s massive season-earnings haul still falls short of this legend’s epic season
Last week was a pretty good one for Lydia Ko. The 25-year-old claimed her third LPGA Tour victory of the season, as well as a historic prize: the $2 million paycheck that came with it at the season-ending CME Championship. In addition to the sweet payday, Ko also took home...
Changes to the famous 13th hole at Augusta National appear to be complete
The famous par-5 13th hole at The Masters, the scene of many an eagle and considered a gimme birdie for many of today’s big hitters, has been lengthened. And we don’t need to wait for the 2023 media release to find out how. For the 2022 tournament, Augusta...
Never do this with your wedges, says Top 100 Teacher
How do golfers hit more greens? It starts by selecting the right club, and if you are in that tricky — and crucial — wedge range, one GOLF Top 100 Teacher says there’s one thing you should never do: muscle up. Todd Sones, who is based in...
