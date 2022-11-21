ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Jay Leno released from hospital after 10-day stay for burn treatment

By CBSLA Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGkuc_0jJHhLWS00

Comedian Jay Leno was released from the hospital on Monday after receiving 10 days worth of treatment for burns suffered during a garage fire.

Comedian Jay Leno has been released from the Grossman Burn Center after a 10-day stay. Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital

"Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes," said a statement released by Grossman Burn Center. "He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

Leno, 72, was burned last Saturday when one of his vintage cars reportedly burst into flames for unknown reasons. He suffered burns to his face, chest and hands.

He was rushed to Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for treatment, where doctors said they were confident he would make a full recovery, and that the former "Tonight Show" host remained in good spirits throughout his treatment.

"I am pleased with Jay's progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery," said Dr. Peter Grossman.

Leno underwent several procedures to treat second-degree and possible third-degree burns after a car he was working erupted in flames.

"When he got pulled out from the area underneath the car, it was noted that he had pretty significant burns to face and hands," Grossman said at a press conference after Leno was admitted to the hospital.

Despite this, Grossman said that Leno kept his humor about him.

"He's Jay Leno, he's walking around, he's cracking jokes," Grossman said, also noting that Leno is "incredibly kind" to the hospital staff.

Comments / 2

Related
Decider.com

Bizarre Video Of Heavily Bandaged Jay Leno Airs On ‘Inside Edition’

Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery after the comedian was badly burned when a car erupted in his garage last weekend. In some truly bizarre new footage that aired on last night’s Inside Edition, Leno is seen recovering in a hyperbaric chamber at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he’s been undergoing treatment since being admitted on Sunday (Nov. 13).
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Jay Leno Heads Back to Garage 10 Days After Car Fire Accident

Jay Leno can't stop, won't stop -- unbelievably, he's back on the open road less than 2 weeks after he was severely burned in a car fire, and his first stop ... the same garage where it happened. Tuesday, the comedian drove himself -- still visibly scarred on his face...
Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Daily Mail

Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone, 64, reveals she will undergo surgery to have 'large fibroid tumor' removed following misdiagnosis... 21 years after she suffered brain hemorrhage and stroke that almost killed her

Sharon Stone encouraged her followers to seek second opinions after she said a 'large fibroid tumor' was found in her body after a previous medical misdiagnosis. Stone, 64, took to Instagram Stories Tuesday with a personal message about her health, saying she 'just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure,' and went for 'a double epidural' to treat pain she was in.
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
extratv

Grayson Chrisley Rushed to Hospital After Terrifying Crash

“Chrisley Knows Best” star Grayson Chrisley has been admitted to the hospital after totaling his car in a crash. TMZ reports Chrisley was driving his Ford F-150 truck in Nashville when he hit a Dodge pickup truck, which was stationary during standstill traffic. In photos obtained by the outlet,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Dies: LAFD Reveals Details About His Condition After Crash

The entertainment world was witness to tragedy earlier this week when famed actor, comedian, and former Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan died in a devastating Los Angeles car crash in Hollywood. Jordan was just 67 years old. Now, officials are revealing more information about the deadly car accident. Noting that Jordan was found with no pulse, nor was he breathing when first responders rushed to the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
toofab.com

NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old

On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
brides.com

Jeff Bridges Worked With a Trainer in Order to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle

On August 21, 2021, Jeff Bridges escorted his daughter, Hayley Bridges, down the aisle in a romantic ceremony in California's Santa Ynez Valley. As the father of the bride, the Academy Award-winning actor knew he'd be playing an important role during the wedding, so he had a lot of planning to do leading up to the big day. His main priority? Work on is health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Jay Leno spotted driving back into same garage where car fire burned him

Jay Leno is wasting no time getting back on that proverbial horse. Just one day after being discharged from the hospital — where he was being treated for severe burns sustained in a car fire — the comedian was spotted driving back to the scene of the freak accident. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, Leno, 72, is seen pulling into his famed Los Angeles garage, where he stores his dozens of prized vintage vehicles, in a Mercedes-Benz E55 on Tuesday. Scarring from third-degree burns to his face and hands was clearly visible as he got back behind the wheel. “[I’m] hanging in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire

From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
RadarOnline

Jay Leno SEEN For First Time Getting Treatment For Serious Injuries At LA Burn Center After Car Fire

Jay Leno was spotted receiving treatment for his burn injuries in a hyperbolic chamber pod, marking the first time anyone has seen the comedian since he fell victim to a car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The longtime vehicle enthusiast was using the chamber to address specific concerns regarding the healing process for his injuries. Over the weekend, Leno, 72, was working on one of the many vintage cars he owns, when the combination of leaked gas and sparks from a steam engine combusted. The reaction caused a fire, which gravely injured the TV host. In the video clip...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
92K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy