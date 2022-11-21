Read full article on original website
New Coffee Shop Opening Soon In NE Rochester
I have visited every single coffee shop in Rochester, Minnesota. No, not all on the same day, silly, but I have spent money at every single one. I'm a mom and right now I'm doing three radio shows a day so caffeine is basically the definition of my life. And now, another coffee shop is almost ready to open, which means, I've got one more to visit!
Check Out Rochester’s Favorite ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants
Rochester, Minnesota has a lot of chain and local restaurants that truly are phenomenal. Red Cow opened up recently, Marrow will be opening in the Spring of 2023, I'm hearing rumors that another familiar place is going to reopen too. But if someone asked you where the "hole in the wall" restaurants were in town, which ones would be on your list? See if your answers match any of the responses I got from fans below.
KAAL-TV
Rollover on Broadway Ave S
(ABC 6 News) – Three people were able to walk away from a rollover accident in Rochester. It happened near 2909 Broadway Ave S around 2:30 p.m. Police confirmed that two kids were in the car. A Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called but both kids and the driver were...
One of the Best Indoor Playgrounds for Kids in Rochester Now Open
Do your kids have ants in their pants and beans in their jeans and you are looking for a place indoors where they can wiggle? If you are needing a spot in Rochester, Minnesota where your kids can go run and play inside during the winter months, one of those indoor playgrounds is now open!
medcitybeat.com
Can downtown Rochester bounce back?
Nick Pompeian reminisces about the heydays of the 1990s when downtown Rochester was a destination for families like his, with a Gap store, movie theater, and arcade. He also recalls how, after a period in which those same types of businesses left for suburban shopping centers, downtown went through another renaissance — this time in the mid-2010s — with a burgeoning arts scene, new restaurants, and the feeling that downtown was a place to be.
Your Guide to Festive Holiday Events in Southeast Minnesota this Weekend
Once Thanksgiving is over and Friday the 25th hits it's officially the holiday season! At least for me, some people already started listening to Christmas music. But whether you've already been in the Christmas mood or you're waiting until after Thanksgiving to celebrate, this weekend is a great time to check out some festive holiday events in southeast Minnesota!
Rochester Band Just Performed at Popular Walt Disney World
One of the high school marching bands in Rochester, Minnesota helped make magic happen this week at the happiest place on Earth, Disney World!. Century High School Marching Band in Rochester, Minnesota Playing Live at Walt Disney World. Last Friday, three coach buses left Rochester, Minnesota full of amazing students...
Be Santa for a Rochester Senior this Holiday Season
For the 18th year, you can make a Rochester, MN senior's holiday season a little brighter with Be a Santa for a Senior. If you're feeling in the giving holiday spirit, this is an awesome program to consider participating in. What is Be a Santa for a Senior?. Be a...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Quiznos to close after 17 years
(ABC 6 News) – A popular sandwich shop is closing its doors in Rochester after 17 years. Quiznos, located at 101 1st Ave. SW Ste. 11 in the downtown Rochester Marriott Mayo Clinic area, put up a sign in their store alerting customers that they will be closing sometime after Dec. 2.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
KIMT
Rochester woman recognized for volunteer work with $1,000
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Home Federal Bank has awarded another $1,000 to someone who goes above and beyond in the communities they serve. Home Federal’s Crossroads Branch Manager Tyler Himle presented the money to Sue Stanek as she had lunch with friends at the Purple Goat. “At Home Federal,...
Rochester Surgeon To Take Control Of All Kwik Trips in 2023
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. Zietlow knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Ramada Inn on S. Broadway Wednesday night
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at the Ramada Inn on South Broadway Ave. in Rochester on Wednesday evening. RFD said when fire crews arrived on-scene, they encountered thick smoke on the 5th floor and a fire sprinkler system that was activated.
KIMT
Pedestrian hit by vehicle crossing Rochester intersection
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon in Rochester. Police say it happened at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 14th Street NE. A man in his 80s was walking across the street when Rochester police say he was hit by a vehicle.
Faribault Community Thanksgiving Dinner Tradition Continues
Since 1986 there has been a free Thanksgiving Day dinner served in Faribault for anyone who wants to attend. Several years after its start by Mel and Jerry Hlady meal deliveries were also made for those who wanted the service. Meal preparation and serving has been held at McNamara's (now...
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
More than 100 geese, ducks found dead on partially frozen Minnesota lake
Authorities are investigating the reason why more than 100 geese and ducks were found dead on a southeastern Minnesota lake at the weekend. The City of Waseca confirmed that there were numerous reports of waterfowl found dead on the partially frozen Loon Lake on Sunday. It has confirmed that more...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Islamic Center of Rochester
A Rochester man is accused of threatening several members of the Islamic Center of Rochester. 53-year-old William Putnam has been charged with Aggravated Harassment as a Hate Crime. He's also facing a federal charge of transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to injure another person. Federal prosecutors say he...
KIMT
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rochester, Minnesota metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rochester, MN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KIMT
Man convicted in federal court for distributing cocaine around SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A federal jury has convicted an Olmsted County man for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Edwards, 39, was convicted last week for dealing drugs throughout Rochester and southeastern Minnesota in 2021. In October of 2021, law enforcement tracked Edwards’ rental...
