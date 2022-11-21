Read full article on original website
Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Wild
The New York Rangers traded forward Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round draft selection, Daily Faceoff‘s Frank Seravalli reported Wednesday. Reaves, 35, is one of the National Hockey League’s most physical players. He did not record a point while averaging 8:27 in 12 games with the Rangers this season.
Milwaukee Bucks Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin, and Wesley Matthews and Khris Middleton have both been ruled out due to injuries. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks (on Monday) have assigned both players to the Wisconsin Herd (G League affiliate) to practice with the team.
Pistons considering trading Saddiq Bey?
The Detroit Pistons, a young, rebuilding team, may be looking to trade a player who would be great for [checks notes] a young, rebuilding team. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Wednesday that the Pistons are taking early calls on 23-year-old forward Saddiq Bey. Fischer notes that this is a change in behavior by Detroit from recent trade windows.
Jazz Could Pull Off This Shocking Trade With Pacers
The 2022-23 NBA season has been moving at a high rate of speed and plenty of teams have gotten off to surprising starts. Two of those teams are the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz. Both teams were relatively written off before the start of the season, but everything has changed so far early in the year.
Suns could reunite with unlikely player?
The Phoenix Suns may be bringing things full circle with one player. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Tuesday that Atlanta Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic, 30, has yet to play at all this year as he continues to recover from right knee surgery.
Cuffs The Legend Takes A Major Shot At The Phoenix Suns After Win Over Lakers
In the NBA's Pacific Division, the Phoenix Suns are hanging on to a narrow lead as the Kings, Clippers, and Warriors slowly make their way up the standings. At the bottom lies the lowly Los Angeles Lakers, who are just 5-11 with some major questions about their core. When the...
‘SNF’ on Thanksgiving: Patriots and Vikings close out holiday NFL slate
(WCMH) — It’s a special Turkey Day edition of “Sunday Night Football” on WDTN as the New England Patriots visit the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. in Minneapolis. This is the first time in 10 years the Pats will feature on Thanksgiving as they enter this inter-conference contest at 6-4 with a three game winning […]
The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft
This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
Russell Westbrook To Miami Heat Buzz Continues
The Miami Heat are a possible landing spot for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. The two parties have been linked in the trade speculation since the summer of 2019. This offseason was no different and the rumors have continued during the season. With Westbrook possibly taking a buyout later...
Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers
The Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a duel that saw Ben Simmons return to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since that infamous Game 7 in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, where Simmons collapsed and made some questionable plays that many considered cost his team the game.
Bills Von Miller Reveals Which Lions Player Gives Him Goosebumps
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has put his heart and soul into the game of football. So when he sees another player sharing that same passion, he can't help but acknowledge it. Ahead of Buffalo's Thanksgiving matchup at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions (4-6) on Thursday, Miller talked about...
Seattle Mariners' Fan Favorite Could Join AL West Division Rival
Free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger could soon be joining an American League West division rival of the Seattle Mariners. MLB insider Jon Morosi is reporting that Haniger is drawing interest from the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also interested in Haniger, according to Morosi.
Centers of Attention: Knicks suddenly have a big man logjam
New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson’s latest injury is a gift and a curse. It’s a gift that allowed the Knicks to gauge second-year center Jericho Sims’ development. Sims seized the opportunity, and now it’s too hard to ignore his growing game. “So Jericho keeps...
Spurs Rejected Offer Of Russell Westbrook & Lottery-Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott Before 2022-23
The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be in a significantly better place after three straight wins, potentially impacting Russell Westbrook’s immediate future. L.A. has improved improves its record to 5-10 and moved up to 3.0 games behind the Play-In Tournament places. The Purple and Gold’s winning streak came despite LeBron James missing the last four contests due to a strained adductor. Anthony Davis has stepped up in James’ absence, putting up at least 30 points and 16 rebounds in all three recent wins.
