FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hate Crime On NYC SubwayBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
greenwichfreepress.com
North Greenwich Church Presents An Afternoon Of Jazz on Nov 26
North Greenwich Church presents An Afternoon Of Jazz, on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 4:00 to 5:30 pm at North Greenwich Church, 606 Riversville Road in Greenwich featuring Dmitry Baevsky (saxophone), Alex Nakhimovsky (piano) Jonathan Barber (drums) , and Matt Dwonszyk (bass). “This is a very special group of musicians,”...
Journal Inquirer
Norwalk TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, Mark Ballas win ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Norwalk native Charli D’Amelio and her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Mark Ballas won the season 31 Mirror Ball Trophy Monday night after receiving perfect scores on their two dances. Gabby Windey from “The Bachelorette” and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy placed second and also secured perfect scores....
westportjournal.com
Remembering Paul Newman hits home with hometown crowd
WESTPORT — In a conversation reminiscent of having coffee with a neighbor, Melissa Newman, daughter of renowned actors and longtime local residents, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, chatted about her late father’s new memoir at a Sunday program in the Westport Country Playhouse. The second of the couple’s...
luxesource.com
A Majestic Connecticut Home Masters The Art Of A Warm Welcome
From the moment they approach through its hornbeam allée, visitors to this stately New Canaan, Connecticut, home are often fooled into believing that its history stretches back much further than a mere 31 years. The trickery begins with a canopied, cobbled drive, from which one catches glimpses of an old apple orchard before entering a walled courtyard. Then the house’s stone façade comes into view, quietly conveying a sense of immutability with its timeworn patina, and the illusion is complete.
New White Plains Restaurant Features Array Of 'Flavor Combinations'
A taste of Hawaii has arrived in the Hudson Valley. Westchester County eatery Pokémoto, located at 240 Main Street in White Plains, officially opened its doors in October 2022. It marked the company’s 29th location and first in New York, according to the restaurant’s website. Those who...
‘Best cake in the city’: Why thousands line up for one Bronx bakery’s specialty
FIELDSTON, The Bronx (PIX11) — It’s a New York culinary delight that manages to find its way far beyond its home base in the Bronx to locations across the world. That’s especially true during this holiday week when Lloyd’s Carrot Cake’s signature product is in its highest demand. A long line stretches far down the […]
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Explains Why New York Hip Hop Has Been 'In Last Place' For Years
Jim Jones has offered an explanation as to why New York City Hip Hop hasn’t been at the forefront when it comes to regional sounds. During a visit to Maino’s Kitchen Talk The Podcast, the Dipset Capo reflected on New York City’s positioning in the rap game and how the attitude of the city has also hurt it as well. According to Jones, New Yorkers have the mentality of always wanting to be the best and not working with others.
Daily Voice
New Rochelle Native Jay Leno Seen In First Photo Since Suffering Serious Burns In Gasoline Fire
Funnyman Jay Leno is on the mend after undergoing surgery for serious burns to his face suffered in a gasoline fire. The 72-year-old former Tonight Show host and New York native was released from a Los Angeles-area burn center on Monday, Nov. 21, more than a week after he was hospitalized with third-degree burns to his hands, chest, and left side of his face, People reports.
New Haven Independent
Ice Cream Newbie Sweetens Autumn Chill
As New Haven’s first wintery weekend settled over Orange Street, the sign outside Elena’s On Orange lit up — and welcomed a steady stream of families seeking solace from the acerbic wind in a sweeter kind of cold. You might have guessed it was an 80 degree...
WTNH
Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury
(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
theexaminernews.com
Places to Dine When Going to Winter Wonderland at Kensico Dam Plaza
The ninth season of Westchester’s Winter Wonderland will run from this Friday, Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. The drive-thru event, sponsored by Westchester Medical Center and presented by the Westchester Parks Foundation, draws thousands for a big dose of holiday cheer. The glittering...
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
darientimes.com
Photos: Person to Person dishes up turkeys and all the fixings for Thanksgiving at Norwalk event
NORWALK — Volunteers helped to load food items into cars during the Person to Person turkey distribution at the East Norwalk Association Library in Norwalk on Tuesday. Person to Person, a nonprofit in lower Fairfield County, distributed a total of 1,200 full Thanksgiving dinners, each including a turkey or chicken and several side dishes, among its three locations in Stamford, Darien and Norwalk in advance of the holiday, according to Person to Person CEO Nancy Coughlin.
Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester
The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
New Haven Love Couldn’t Keep Teacher Here
Roberto Clemente art teacher Carina Ruotolo wanted to keep teaching in New Haven’s public schools. But a lack of support during Covid, rapid turnover at the top ranks of her school, and higher pay elsewhere in the state led her to part ways with the district after a decade on the job — reflecting some of the factors fueling a citywide teacher shortage that has the district scrambling to fill classroom spots and keep kids learning.
luxury-houses.net
Combining The Grandeur of a Bygone Era with The Modern Amenities for 21st Century Living, This Elegant Home Lists for $4.5M in Fairfield, CT
The Home in Fairfield is a welcome surprise, private and serene, now available for sale. This home located at 665 Sasco Hill Rd, Fairfield, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,073 square feet of living spaces. Call Libby Tritschler – William Raveis Real Estate – (Phone: 203.913.9454) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Fairfield.
trumbulltimes.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
WTNH
New Haven unveils statue design that will replace Christopher Columbus statue
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The design for a new statue for Wooster Square in New Haven has been approved to replace the Christopher Columbus statue that was removed in 2020. The new statue that will honor Italian-American heritage was approved at a Board of Alders meeting on Monday night. The statue depicting an Italian […]
NECN
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
greenwichsentinel.com
Phragmites Removal at Bruce Park
The Conservation Commission, Parks and Recreation and Pollinator Pathway took on Phragmites removal in Bruce Park. This activity was permitted by CT DEEP. The affected area included two tidal ponds with a total of 3 phragmites stands (two in the large pond and one in the small pond). The stand in the small pond was successfully excavated by Parks and Recreation last year with minimal regrowth this season. The excavation is an expensive activity and large equipment had to be utilized to reach out to the deeper parts of the tidal ponds. The Conservation Commission Staff has applied for grants to carry out this excavation process but was not successful in securing the necessary funding.
