Looking to make your holidays a little bit easier? Spanish Fork High School is hosting Tree Fest on December 10. At this event decorated trees, wreaths, and other Christmas items will be auctioned off online with all proceeds going to scholarships for seniors here at Spanish Fork High School. We invite you to visit us and see the trees or do everything from the comfort of your home with our online auction.

SPANISH FORK, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO