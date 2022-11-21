Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nebo.edu
Spotlight on Mr. Jex
Mr. Randall Jex is our outstanding custodian. He comes early every morning to make sure our school is ready to go for the students. He works hard all day, everyday! He gets all the dirty jobs, interacts with the students and helps the teachers with all those small jobs. We are lucky to have Mr. Jex at Brookside.
nebo.edu
Tree Fest 2022
Looking to make your holidays a little bit easier? Spanish Fork High School is hosting Tree Fest on December 10. At this event decorated trees, wreaths, and other Christmas items will be auctioned off online with all proceeds going to scholarships for seniors here at Spanish Fork High School. We invite you to visit us and see the trees or do everything from the comfort of your home with our online auction.
nebo.edu
Career Nights at the Advanced Learning Center (ALC)
Nebo School District, the Advanced Learning Center, and UVU are excited to announce several upcoming career nights for students and parents. Come join ALC and UVU professors and staff as we 'Explore the possibilities, discover possible careers, promising jobs, and earning potential associated with Architecture and Business.' Monday 11/28 from 6:00-7:00.
nebo.edu
Another Hard Day in the Wood Shop at SHS
Wood shopstudents at Springville High School busily working and getting wood projects started. Getting instruction from Mr. Billings, practicing safety, and patience to make great projects. Patience as they learn the first step to squaring up nightstands, learning how to use the table saw and radial arm saw. Can't wait to see what they build!
nebo.edu
Upcoming Career Nights
Nebo School District, the Advanced Learning Center and UVU are excited to announce several upcoming career nights for students and parents. Come join ALC and UVU professors and staff as we 'Explore the possibilities, discover possible careers, promising jobs, and earning potential associated with Architecture and Business.' Monday 11/28 from 6:00-7:00.
nebo.edu
Coding Digital Storyboards in Fourth Grade
Mrs. Gammell's class has been learning how to code with BYU. They have loved getting to learn how to code micro bits, and making our own digital storyboards.
Comments / 0