Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)New York CultureNew York City, NY
Related
Jets coach has good quote about facing Bears
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh delivered a good quote this week about facing the Chicago Bears in Week 12. Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a shoulder injury that has him questionable for Sunday’s matchup. Fields appears to be a game-time decision, which could make things more difficult on the Jets to plan their defensive scheme.
Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12
The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
Extent of Von Miller’s knee injury revealed
Buffalo Bills star Von Miller suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but it sounds like he may have avoided the worst-case scenario. Miller was carted off late in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. A Lions player got pushed into Miller, which caused his right leg to bend awkwardly. Doctors who reviewed the video immediately speculated that Miller tore his ACL, but fortunately that was not the case.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between 3 teams
Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
Justin Jefferson had good reason for not eating celebratory turkey after win
Justin Jefferson had a good reason for not partaking in some celebratory turkey eating after his Minnesota Vikings’ 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving in Week 12. The Vikings got the win on Thursday night to improve to 9-2, while dropping New England to 6-5. Kirk...
DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?
DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
Report reveals why Lane Kiffin passed on Auburn job
Despite being heavily linked to the Auburn Tigers job for the last few weeks, Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss, and we have some idea why. Multiple reports indicated that Kiffin agreed to a contract extension with the Rebels that will run for at least six years and pay him roughly $9 million per year. According to Zach Barnett and John Brice of Football Scoop, this is a better offer than Auburn put on the table for Kiffin.
Ohio State TE Gee Scott Jr. gets costly penalty for headbutting opponent
Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. was called for a brutal penalty during Saturday’s game against rival Michigan after headbutting an opponent. Scott caught a pass that was going to give the Buckeyes 15 yards and the ball in field goal range. But the junior tight end delivered a vicious headbutt after the play.
Auburn closing in on head coaching hire
The Auburn Tigers appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach, with an announcement possible by the end of the weekend. Multiple reports Saturday indicated that Auburn is poised to hire Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze. ESPN’s Pete Thamel said on “College GameDay” that Lane Kiffin’s candidacy is “over” and Freeze is the heavy favorite for the job.
Adam Thielen had gross reaction to eating turkey on NBC after win
Adam Thielen had a gross reaction to the turkey he ate during a postgame interview on NBC after his Minnesota Vikings’ 33-26 win over the New England Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen, Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson were all interviewed together by NBC’s Melissa Stark after their win over...
Von Miller carted off after suffering potential ACL injury in right knee
Von Miller was carted off the field late in the second quarter of Thursday’s game between his Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller was rushing quarterback Jared Goff and got pushed into a pileup of three other players. Lions center Frank Ragnow got pushed into Miller, causing the Bills pass-rusher’s right leg to bend awkwardly.
Baker Mayfield takes another shot at Cleveland
Baker Mayfield is never going to miss a chance to take a shot at the Cleveland Browns, and he did so again this week. Mayfield was speaking to the media when he was asked about his “old place,” which prompted him to begin discussing the season the Oklahoma Sooners have had. The reporter had been asking about Cleveland, and Mayfield brushed off that correction.
Report: Nebraska giving serious consideration to ex-NFL head coach
Nebraska needs to hit a home run with their next head football coach hire after things went poorly under Mike Riley and then Scott Frost. They have taken time with their search, and they apparently are still considering one notable former NFL head coach. Husker Online reported on Wednesday that...
Jim Nantz burns Lions kicker with classic ‘announcer’s jinx’
Jim Nantz drew attention on Thursday for all the wrong reasons. Nantz and Tony Romo called the Week 12 Thanksgiving game between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills. Late in the third quarter, the Lions were down 19-14 and setting up for a 29-yard field goal attempt. That’s when the announcer’s jinx came into play.
Matt Rhule reportedly close to landing major college job
Matt Rhule is returning to the college ranks less than two months after he was fired by the Carolina Panthers. Rhule is working on finalizing a deal to become the new head coach at Nebraska, according to Chris Low of ESPN. The two sides are not yet in agreement, but hope to come to a deal within the next few days.
Vikings coach had fun with infamous Kirk Cousins narrative
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been widely mocked for his poor record in primetime games, and his coach knows it. That is why Kevin O’Connell had some fun with the narrative after Thursday’s win over the New England Patriots. The Vikings’ official Twitter account uploaded video of...
Ryan Day walks off field after disappointing loss to Michigan
Ohio State coach Ryan Day looked thoroughly defeated after Saturday’s 45-23 home loss to Michigan. Day’s body language told its own story as he walked into the tunnel at Ohio Stadium following Saturday’s blowout. The Ohio State coach had slumped shoulders and kept his head down as he made his way into the tunnel.
Insulting stat about Detroit Lions goes viral
Anyone who’s a Detroit Lions fan can tell you that it has not been easy cheering for the team over the last few decades. But one stat about the team that went viral on Thanksgiving is particularly insulting. The Lions lost at home to the Buffalo Bills 28-25 in...
Ohio State fan LeBron James reacts on Twitter to Buckeyes’ big loss
LeBron James is a big Ohio State fan despite not attending college. But even he couldn’t hide the truth about Saturday’s rivalry game with Michigan. James tweeted a few times about the game and was excited about a Buckeyes touchdown early. But by the end of the game, he acknowledged what had happened.
Shane Beamer calls out ESPN analyst after Clemson upset
Shane Beamer led South Carolina to a major upset of Clemson on Saturday, and apparently he had some extra motivation from an ESPN analyst. Beamer called out ESPN’s Jesse Palmer in his postgame interview after the 31-30 win over the Tigers, essentially suggesting that both Clemson and Palmer had overlooked the Gamecocks.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
172K+
Followers
22K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 1