Jets coach has good quote about facing Bears

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh delivered a good quote this week about facing the Chicago Bears in Week 12. Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a shoulder injury that has him questionable for Sunday’s matchup. Fields appears to be a game-time decision, which could make things more difficult on the Jets to plan their defensive scheme.
Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12

The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
Extent of Von Miller’s knee injury revealed

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but it sounds like he may have avoided the worst-case scenario. Miller was carted off late in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. A Lions player got pushed into Miller, which caused his right leg to bend awkwardly. Doctors who reviewed the video immediately speculated that Miller tore his ACL, but fortunately that was not the case.
DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?

DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
Report reveals why Lane Kiffin passed on Auburn job

Despite being heavily linked to the Auburn Tigers job for the last few weeks, Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss, and we have some idea why. Multiple reports indicated that Kiffin agreed to a contract extension with the Rebels that will run for at least six years and pay him roughly $9 million per year. According to Zach Barnett and John Brice of Football Scoop, this is a better offer than Auburn put on the table for Kiffin.
Auburn closing in on head coaching hire

The Auburn Tigers appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach, with an announcement possible by the end of the weekend. Multiple reports Saturday indicated that Auburn is poised to hire Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze. ESPN’s Pete Thamel said on “College GameDay” that Lane Kiffin’s candidacy is “over” and Freeze is the heavy favorite for the job.
Von Miller carted off after suffering potential ACL injury in right knee

Von Miller was carted off the field late in the second quarter of Thursday’s game between his Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller was rushing quarterback Jared Goff and got pushed into a pileup of three other players. Lions center Frank Ragnow got pushed into Miller, causing the Bills pass-rusher’s right leg to bend awkwardly.
Baker Mayfield takes another shot at Cleveland

Baker Mayfield is never going to miss a chance to take a shot at the Cleveland Browns, and he did so again this week. Mayfield was speaking to the media when he was asked about his “old place,” which prompted him to begin discussing the season the Oklahoma Sooners have had. The reporter had been asking about Cleveland, and Mayfield brushed off that correction.
Shane Beamer calls out ESPN analyst after Clemson upset

Shane Beamer led South Carolina to a major upset of Clemson on Saturday, and apparently he had some extra motivation from an ESPN analyst. Beamer called out ESPN’s Jesse Palmer in his postgame interview after the 31-30 win over the Tigers, essentially suggesting that both Clemson and Palmer had overlooked the Gamecocks.
