Read full article on original website
Related
financemagnates.com
Risk assets rally ahead of Fed minutes, RBNZ lifts kiwi
Retreat in the dollar and yields helps fuel risk appetite. Stock markets rally, kiwi jumps after RBNZ decision. European PMIs paint grim picture, Fed minutes next. Investors went on a shopping spree on Tuesday, raising their exposure to riskier assets without any clear news catalyst behind this sudden shift in sentiment. The S&P 500 closed at its highest levels since mid-September as implied volatility collapsed, with a pullback in the dollar and real yields helping to fuel risk appetite.
financemagnates.com
Dollar stays weak, ECB minutes reveal inflation fears
Dollar headed for weekly loss as Fed minutes continue to weigh. ECB minutes show concerns about inflation becoming entrenched. Dollar continues to sail south in thin holiday trading. The US dollar continued underperforming all but one of the other major currencies on Thursday, with the exception being the Swiss franc...
financemagnates.com
Credit Suisse Expects to End Q4 with a Loss of $1.58B
On Wednesday, Credit Suisse (SWX: CSGN) revealed its expectation of a pre-tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.58 billion) for the fourth quarter of the ongoing fiscal year. Earlier, the Swiss banking giant said it was expecting a net loss but did not mention any figures. The...
financemagnates.com
The FCA Proposes 'Synthetic' Dollar LIBOR Rate
The temporary rates will cease at the end of September 2024. The rates are only for use in some legacy contracts. The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ) proposed the publication of 'synthetic' LIBOR settings of the US dollar until the end of September 2024. Announced on Wednesday, the UK financial watchdog is promising to allow the publication of 1, 3 and 6 months synthetic LIBOR settings for the US dollar.
financemagnates.com
ClearBank’s YTD Revenue Climbs Almost Three-Fold to £45.4M
ClearBank, a UK clearing and embedded banking provider, saw its January-October 2022 revenue surge almost three-fold to £45.4 million compared to the same period last year. The clearing bank, which was founded in 2015, said it hit monthly profitability in the UK starting in October. ClearBank disclosed these on...
financemagnates.com
Huobi Global Rebrands to Huobi, Aims for a Caribbean Office
Huobi, a major cryptocurrency exchange founded in China, has launched and refreshed its brand and changed its name from 'Huobi Global' to 'Huobi'. According to Wednesday's press release, the newest branding strategy unites with the global expansion plans and the recent acquisition by About Capital, a Hong Kong-based buyout fund.
financemagnates.com
Binance.US Wants to Acquire Bankrupt Crypto Lending Platform Voyager
Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao, a Chief-Executive Officer (CEO) of Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange , confirmed his plans to prepare another offer for acquiring the bankrupt crypto lender, Voyager Digital on Thursday. In September 2022, Sam Bankman-Fried's (SBF's) crypto exchange FTX won an auction to purchase Voyager Ditial's assets at around...
financemagnates.com
Iris Energy Switches Off Its Mining Hardware, Feels the Crypto Winter
Iris Energy, an Australian-based cryptocurrency firm publicly listed on Wall Street (NASDAQ:IREN), has switched off a part of its mining hardware used as collateral in a $107.8 million loan. According to the newest regulatory filing at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC ) from 21 November 2022, the company's electricity costs increased by 312% over one year.
financemagnates.com
Crypto Exchange Bitget Introduces Brazilian Real Trading Pairs
Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange now based in Seychelles, has introduced Brazilian real (BRL) trading pairs as the first batch of its new on-ramp fiat trading pairs for spot traders on its platform. Bitget announced on Friday that the new pairs includes USDT/BRL, ETH/BRL and BTC/BRL even as “the team is...
financemagnates.com
Bybit Supports Crypto Market Makers with $100m Fund
Bybit, a major cryptocurrency platform, informed on Thursday that it established an institutional clients support fund worth $100 million. According to the press release, the crypto exchange wants to offer additional protection to its customers during a 'challenging period' for the digital assets industry. Institutional clients, as well as existing...
Global population: numbers do matter
“Don’t panic about the birth of Baby 8 Billion,” says Danny Dorling (Comment). Panic, no, but reflect more carefully, yes. It is good that Dorling focuses on consumption as a major driver of resource depletion and carbon pollution. But he is wrong to dismiss population growth as unimportant. Average consumption per person multiplied by a bigger number of people gives you a bigger result. This is not “snake oil to the mathematically illiterate”, it is mathematics.
financemagnates.com
Unified trading ecosystem from UTIP
The majority of banks and trading platforms own apps and online services for correlating to the company's products. Each company is interested in their trading platform having a low entry threshold to start trading on live accounts. But using 2-3 apps is hardly convenient for users to perform various actions:...
financemagnates.com
ZuluTrade Announces It Will Drop Profit-sharing Fees from Investors’ Accounts
Undertaking a major change in its leaders' compensation model, ZuluTrade has announced that it will drop the profit-sharing fees from the followers’ accounts. The radical change in the compensation model comes in line with the new management approach to make ZuluTrade more investor-friendly and forward-looking by reducing costs and increasing quality and transparency on the platform.
financemagnates.com
UP Fintech’s Q3 Revenue Increased by 3.6% QoQ
UP Fintech (Nasdaq: TIGR), the operator of Tiger Brokers, generated $55.4 million in total revenue for the third quarter of 2022. The figure strengthened by 3.6 percent from the previous quarter but declined by 8.8 percent year-over-year. The company posted total net revenue of $51.1 million, which decreased by 9.7...
financemagnates.com
Hong Kong’s SFC Proposes Risk Management Rules for Futures Brokers
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) launched a consultation paper on Friday, proposing risk management guidelines for licensed futures brokers. The guidelines primarily require futures brokers to include qualitative requirements for controlling and managing critical risks of futures dealing activities. If approved, brokers need to set prudent client risk limits and further comply with additional requirements relating to commodity futures.
financemagnates.com
Eurotrader Boosts UK Presence with FCA License
Eurotrader, a Cyprus-based multi-asset broker, has received a regulatory license from the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide its services in the UK retail market. The FCA license was granted to Eurotrader Capital Limited, its UK subsidiary. The brokerage announced on Thursday that the new license “is another...
financemagnates.com
Binance Launches Proof of Reserves for Bitcoin
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, on Friday launched the Proof of Reserves (PoR) for its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in its latest show of transparency to reassure customers of its health following the sudden collapse of top cryptocurrency exchange FTX. A PoR is an independent audit...
TUCKER CARLSON: All prosperity in this country depends ultimately on energy
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns about Americans dealing with record-high inflation as well as policies that make energy costs rise on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
financemagnates.com
Can LP Tokens Add Value to DeFi Lending Ecosystems?
Currently, there is over $41 billion Total Value Locked on DeFi protocols. Decentralized exchanges and lending protocols accumulate the lion's share of this TVL. However, as DeFi stands, unique possibilities exploiting the convergence of these two dominant markets are still to be leveraged. Liquidity providers (LPs) in Automated Market Maker...
financemagnates.com
Quick review: Dacxi Chain use case highlights
The Dacxi Chain is an interesting blockchain project, under development since 2017 and set for launch in early 2023 as market acceptance for tokenization in the mainstream has arrived. This application of tokenization of financial assets is predicted to be one of the ten largest applications. This review will delve...
Comments / 0