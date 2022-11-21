Read full article on original website
Liberty News
Hunt Seat riders Reserve Champions, Western team third at fall semester’s final Region 4 shows
In an IHSA Region 4 show postponed from Oct. 2 by the remnants of Hurricane Ian, Liberty University’s Hunt Seat equestrian team finished as Reserve Champion out of seven teams in the region for the second time in the five shows this fall semester, on Saturday at Haverhill Farm in Ashland, Va., hosted by the University of Richmond.
Daleville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
iheart.com
Final Farewell To South Florida Football Star Killed In UVA Shooting
South Florida family and friends of a University of Virginia football player killed on campus earlier this month will be able to say a final goodbye this weekend. A viewing for D'Sean Perry is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church from 4 to 8p. His funeral will take place Saturday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Earl Sims Jr. Perry's football coach at Gulliver Prep says he was a gentle giant with a smile that could light up a room. He was also a gifted artist. Perry was at U-V-A on a full football scholarship, set to graduate this spring with the goal of playing in the NFL. He's one of three players shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip. The suspect, a former walk-on player, faces second-degree murder charges.
Liberty News
T.J. Green – Adding To The Family
(Feature Story for the Flames Illustrated football game day program on November 26, 2022) Flames Illustrated Game Program (digital version) We are here — the end of the road. I’m in my final year at Liberty. It’s been a lot of ups and downs, but I’m grateful for...
WSLS
Glenvar to face Appomattox County in Region 2C final for second year in a row
GLENVAR, Va. – For the last five years in a row, Glenvar and Appomattox County have met at some point in the Region 2C playoffs. On Friday, the two will meet in the Region Championship. Glenvar has remained dominant after dropping the first two games of the season. In...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
Liberty News
WBB Game Day: East Carolina
Live Video (ACC Network Extra) • Liberty (2-2) will tip off its third Cavalier Classic appearance by facing East Carolina (4-1), Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena. • Liberty is 1-1 all-time against ECU, with each team winning on its home court (2018-19 at ECU, 2019-20 at Liberty). •...
Liberty News
Liberty Defense Stifles Bradley in 55-44 Victory at Cancun Challenge
The Liberty defense stifled Bradley in a 55-44 victory in the third place game of the Cancun Challenge, Wednesday evening. The Flames held the Braves to a season-worst 32.1 percent (17-of-53) from the floor on the way to the win in what was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
cardinalnews.org
Automotive racing school relocates headquarters to Halifax County
The world’s largest automotive education and entertainment company, Skip Barber Racing School, will relocate its headquarters to the Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County. Skip Barber Racing School will also establish a performance driving school at VIR, which will construct a 25,000-square-foot facility in the Motorsport Technology Park. VIR...
blueridgecountry.com
Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!
The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses. While there may be a little...
WSLS
Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
WSLS
Salem marching band, James River senior to perform in Thanksgiving parades across the country
SALEM, Va. – When you’re watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade, you might spot some local high school bands and performers. In the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade, James River High School senior, Macy Williams, will be playing the alto saxophone with the Great American Marching Band.
WSLS
Weekend weather to stay mild between rounds of scattered showers, wind
ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful Thanksgiving, we find ourselves situated smack-dab in the middle of two fronts. All this results in is the chance for a few showers Friday morning. These will be light - if anything. Following the passage of these systems, the wind will turn out...
Liberty News
Flames Fall 66-52 to Northwestern in Opening Game of Cancun Challenge
The Liberty Flames fell 66-52 to the Northwestern Wildcats in the opening game of the 2022 Cancun Challenge, Tuesday evening at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Liberty led by a point (29-28) over Northwestern at the half but committed a season-high 18 turnovers in the game and shot 22.2 percent (6-of-27) from the floor in the final 20 minutes.
WDBJ7.com
Lord Botetourt High School cleared to return to normal activity
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Following a rooftop HVAC repair and air quality monitoring throughout the day, Lord Botetourt High School was cleared Tuesday afternoon to resume activities, according to the school district. Coaches and activity sponsors reached out to their organizations with any additional information. ORIGINAL STORY: Lord...
WSLS
Thanksgiving Thaw! Wednesday weather to be the warmest of the week
ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday morning starts cold and frosty again under a mostly clear sky. High pressure overhead leads to sinking air, which leads to another afternoon warm-up. As high pressure moves east, clouds will drift in occasionally on Thanksgiving Day. The air is still too dry for anything...
WDBJ7.com
Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
wfxrtv.com
Duck Donuts will keep you caffeinated with Black Friday deal
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you need a little extra pep in your step to let you shop until you drop on Black Friday, Duck Donuts has your back. Hattie Lowrance, Manager at the Duck Donuts in Roanoke, joined Good Day Virginia’s Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson to talk about their very first Black Friday deal.
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: Bradley
Live Video (CBS Sports Network) LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty and Bradley will be meeting for the first time in men’s basketball. The two squads are playing for third place in the 2022 Cancun Challenge’s Riviera Division. • The Flames will be looking to bounce back...
WDBJ7.com
Celebrating Robin Reed: The Reed Family talks about life with Robin
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) -You likely know him as the TV news anchor, that TV weather guy or the chief meteorologist, but for two young men, that guy – he’s just Dad. What’s it like having a father who’s on TV, whom everybody knows when you’re growing up?
