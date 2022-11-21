Read full article on original website
Undercuffler throws 3 TD passes, Akron gets first MAC win
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jeff Undercuffler threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, leading Akron to a 44-12 victory over Northern Illinois in the season finale for both teams. Akron picked up its first Mid-American Conference win of the season, helped in large part by a 20-point second quarter. Trailing 6-0 through one quarter, the Zips got rolling with Undercuffler touchdown passes of 15 yards to Daniel George and 4 yards to Alex Adams. Cory Smigel had two field goals and the Zips led 20-6 at halftime. In the second half, Adams scored on a 61-yard pass, Clyde Price had an 8-yard TD run and Tyson Durant returned an interception 76 yards for Akron’s final touchdown.
No. 9 Tennessee routs Vanderbilt 56-0 in rain for 10th win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen Wright ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, with Jabari Small running for two more scores as ninth-ranked Tennessee never trailed in routing in-state rival Vanderbilt 56-0 on a rainy Saturday night. The Volunteers rebounded from losing two of their last three games to clinch their first 10-win regular season since 2003, and first overall since 2007. The losses had dropped the Vols from first in the inaugural College Football Playoff ranking to 10th. Tennessee won its fourth straight in this series. Vanderbilt had its two-game SEC winning streak snapped. Second-year coach Clark Lea more than doubled his win total, just missing bowl eligibility.
Drive-by shooting injures 2 at funeral at Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a drive-by shooting in Nashville has injured two people as they and others left church from the funeral of a woman who was fatally shot earlier this month. Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron said the shots were fired Saturday afternoon outside New Season Church, where a funeral service had just ended for 19-year-old Terriana Johnson. Police are seeking a black late-model Honda Civic with a temporary tag. They say one shooter or more fired from the car as it passed by, hitting an 18-year-old woman in the leg and a 25-year-old man in the pelvis. Neither were considered life-threatening injuries. Authorities are still seeking the 17-year-old charged with criminal homicide in Johnson's death.
