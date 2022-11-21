Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
cltampa.com
Built by Sam Schooley, St. Pete's historic 'Spanish Castle' is now for sale
The "Spanish Castle," a historic home in Old Pasadena built by prolific 1920s-era builder Samuel V. Schooley is now on the market. Located at 7003 Park St. S, Schooley completed the home in either 1924 or 1925 as a spec house for the burgeoning Pasadena neighborhood, according to the Preserve the 'Burg.
The Weekly Challenger
St. Pete’s own ‘Atlanta Housewife’ gives back for the holidays tomorrow at Lake Vista
ST. PETERSBURG – “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton is no stranger to giving back to the community, and she’s excited to return home to St. Peter this Thanksgiving season to help families in need with hot Thanksgiving meals. “Coming from humble beginnings, I hold...
Longboat Observer
Longboat author's novel transforms grief to good
A year after her American cocker spaniel, Molly, died on what would have been her 13th birthday, Jean Tarsy made a decision. “I have to sit down and get over this,” she said. “I have to work it out.”. So Tarsy wrote a second book about her favorite...
Relaxing Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend
Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to slow down, unwind, and cherish time with your...
findingfarina.com
A Guide to Parrish Florida: A Country Town with Modern Appeal
Parrish Florida is located about 45 minutes east of Tallahassee and about 10 minutes west of Crawfordville. It’s a small town with big appeal, offering visitors a taste of country living with modern comforts and attractions. Here are answers to some questions you might have about Parrish and what it has to offer.
fox13news.com
Preview the Dalí Museum's new exhibit "The Shape of Dreams"
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new interactive exhibit at the Dalí Museum in St. Pete is highlighting the mysterious world of dreams. The special exhibit "The Shape of Dreams" explores 500 years of dream-inspired paintings. Renowned artists illustrate their depictions on the common human experience from the 16th to...
srqmagazine.com
Realize Bradenton Blues Festival Blues Brunch: A Delicious Way to End the Blues Fest Weekend
For most people when you mention the month of December the holidays come to mind. For music and blues fans, instead of conjuring up visions of sugar plums, the month conjures up another vision – one filled with authentic blues, dancing, and fun. The Bradenton Blues Festival and the Blues Fest Brunch! The final event of the weekend of the Blues Fest is a Blues Brunch hosted by Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille. Chef Paul Mattison creates a special menu every year to highlight delicious, all-natural brunch items sustainably sourced. The Blues Brunch is the perfect way to round out the weekend of music, dancing, and enjoying the beautiful weather we have this time of year. Realize Bradenton’s Blues Festival The Bradenton Blues Brunch is Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, from 11am-2pm, at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille featuring Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations. Doors open at 10:30am. A limited number of tickets are available for $90 each (price includes ticketing fees, taxes, and gratuity). Enjoy a three-course, seated-and-served brunch created by award-winning Chef Paul Mattison. First course: Smoked Salmon Tostada with cream cheese and dill topped with fresh endive, orange supremes, finished with preserved lemon vinaigrette, garnished with fried capers; Second Course: Pork belly Croque Madame crispy pork belly, gruyere cheese, corn bread, topped with a poached egg, served on a bed of heirloom tomato butter sauce; Dessert: Banana flambe Parfait chocolate chips, toasted granola, cinnamon rum crème fraiche, Bottomless Bloody Mary’s, Mimosas, and non-alcoholic beverages are included. The Blues Fest is an annual festival held in December in Downtown Bradenton, organized by Realize Bradenton, a group which promotes Bradenton's Downtown as a destination for arts, culture, history, and sports. The performers are both national and regional blues artists. Kindly note: The Bradenton Blues Brunch is offered by Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille; Realize Bradenton is only offering ticket sales for this event. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.bradentonbluesfestival.org/bradenton-blues-brunch/ or by calling 941-301-8445. Tickets are only on sale through Realize Bradenton.
Longboat Observer
Jiggs Landing of Bradenton plots the course of its concert series
So my days of big concerts are pretty much done. Far in the rearview mirror were a string of Bruce Springsteen concerts as the Boss was No. 1 in my book. Throw in KISS at Madison Square Garden (my buddy and I were 18 at the time and therefore by far the oldest people in the arena), Lynyrd Skynyrd (a few days before the band's plane went down), Barry Manilow (when he was still singing his jingles such as "Like a Good Neighbor," of "Stuck on Band-Aid"), Blood, Sweat and Tears, the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Chuck Berry, Gretchen Wilson, Heart, Journey, George Thorogood.
Andy’s Frozen Custard Continues Growing In Tampa Bay, New Store Coming To Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. – The weather forecast for Clearwater next month is calling for below-zero temperatures….but only at Andy’s Frozen Custard! The award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, known for its Made Fresh Hourly™ frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings, is set to open
Safety Harbor Connect
The Tides provides for Safety Harbor
The Tides Seafood Market and Provisions gives Harborites what they’ve always wanted – a downtown fresh market. When Jon and Mary Kate Walker thought about opening a fresh market in downtown Safety Harbor, they knew it was something area residents had been clamoring for for many years. “We always wanted to do something on our own, and we knew Safety Harbor wanted a market,” Mary Kate said recently from their shop, located in the former post office at 305 Main Street. “Everything started to line up, and that’s how it happened that we opened this place.”
Where to Find the Best Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay
Our Favorite 2022 Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay Look no further, your guide to the...
srqmagazine.com
Meliora Is Elevated, Approachable
When some people hear “small plates” and “elevated” as restaurant descriptors, there’s a certain connotation. Those of us with formidable appetites may envision an inevitable stop at McDonald’s on the way home to fill the gaps left by tweezer-manicured plates full of alien ingredients that lack substance. Not the case at Meliora.
Red tide, dead fish continue impacting parts of Sarasota County as holiday weekend approaches
State and local officials have been keeping a close eye on red tide conditions throughout Florida's Gulf Coast. With the holiday weekend approaching, out-of-state visitors are starting to notice impacts in parts of Sarasota County.
WINKNEWS.com
Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County
Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
luxury-houses.net
A One of A Kind Estate Sited on One of The Most Beautiful Deepwater Basins in Sarasota Florida Hits The Market for $10 Million
799 Freeling Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 799 Freeling Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a one-of-a-kind estate situated on one of the most desirable streets on Bay Island at the north end of Siesta Key just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico with no fixed bridges. This Home in Sarasota offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 799 Freeling Drive, please contact Michelle Ward (Phone: Preferred Shore) at Preferred Shore for full support and perfect service.
businessobserverfl.com
Property with Chick-fil-A about to open on it brings almost $3 million
An unnamed investor has paid nearly $3 million in a ground lease sale for a 1.35-acre outparcel in north Hillsborough County that will house a soon-to-open Chick-fil-A. The 1031 exchange investor, who is not being identified, bought the property for $2.73. The parcel is just a sliver of the 164-acre...
cltampa.com
The Florida home of Ed Lowe, who created Kitty Litter, is now for sale
A sprawling ranch built by the guy who made it somewhat tolerable for cats to use the bathroom indoors is now on the market in Florida. Located just east of Sarasota at 9584 NE Williams Ave. in Arcadia, the estate belonged to the late Edward Lowe, who died in 1995 and is credited with inventing Kitty Litter and Tidy Cat.
QSR magazine
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Comes to Sarasota, Florida
The Sunshine State is getting an even bigger taste of Italy. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go announces the long-awaited, exciting grand opening in St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, Florida on Wednesday, November 23. This is the third franchise in the United States for the popular, fast-casual, fresh pasta concept originating in Venice, Italy. DalMoros Sarasota will commemorate the joyous occasion with a special “pasta cutting” at 11am, followed by the official opening of the 1,000 square foot to-go restaurant housing a wide variety of fresh pastas and homemade sauces made from scratch with each meal served in to-go boxes and ready within minutes. The restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating, a mural by local artists, the Vitale Brothers, and the DalMoros signature pasta machine in the window making fresh pastas all day. Delicious toppings, tiramisu, soft drinks, beer and wine are available. DalMoros Sarasota will also offer third-party delivery by Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub. The first 100 customers of DalMoros Sarasota will be gifted with a free pasta card for use on their next visit.
Longboat Observer
Harbour Walk home tops sales at $4.5 million
A home in Harbour Walk topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Tiffany Potillo, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 689 Regatta Way to Circumcision LLC for $4.5 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,346 square feet of living area.
