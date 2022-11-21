For most people when you mention the month of December the holidays come to mind. For music and blues fans, instead of conjuring up visions of sugar plums, the month conjures up another vision – one filled with authentic blues, dancing, and fun. The Bradenton Blues Festival and the Blues Fest Brunch! The final event of the weekend of the Blues Fest is a Blues Brunch hosted by Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille. Chef Paul Mattison creates a special menu every year to highlight delicious, all-natural brunch items sustainably sourced. The Blues Brunch is the perfect way to round out the weekend of music, dancing, and enjoying the beautiful weather we have this time of year. Realize Bradenton’s Blues Festival The Bradenton Blues Brunch is Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, from 11am-2pm, at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille featuring Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations. Doors open at 10:30am. A limited number of tickets are available for $90 each (price includes ticketing fees, taxes, and gratuity). Enjoy a three-course, seated-and-served brunch created by award-winning Chef Paul Mattison. First course: Smoked Salmon Tostada with cream cheese and dill topped with fresh endive, orange supremes, finished with preserved lemon vinaigrette, garnished with fried capers; Second Course: Pork belly Croque Madame crispy pork belly, gruyere cheese, corn bread, topped with a poached egg, served on a bed of heirloom tomato butter sauce; Dessert: Banana flambe Parfait chocolate chips, toasted granola, cinnamon rum crème fraiche, Bottomless Bloody Mary’s, Mimosas, and non-alcoholic beverages are included. The Blues Fest is an annual festival held in December in Downtown Bradenton, organized by Realize Bradenton, a group which promotes Bradenton's Downtown as a destination for arts, culture, history, and sports. The performers are both national and regional blues artists. Kindly note: The Bradenton Blues Brunch is offered by Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille; Realize Bradenton is only offering ticket sales for this event. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.bradentonbluesfestival.org/bradenton-blues-brunch/ or by calling 941-301-8445. Tickets are only on sale through Realize Bradenton.

