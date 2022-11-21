Read full article on original website
Tips for navigating the best deals during 2022’s biggest shopping weekend
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The latest version of this list was updated at 9:30 a.m. PT Black Friday through Cyber Monday is arguably the most anticipated shopping weekend of the year. So whether you are trying to get your holiday shopping done, want to pick up a splurge item you’ve had […]
The best deals of the holiday shopping season are here with these Thanksgiving 2022 bargains
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The latest version of this list was updated at 9:30 a.m. PT It’s official: The holiday shopping season has arrived. This means consumers can get the best deals on the widest range of products because discounts are expected to be steeper than ever. Inflation and excess inventory along […]
Crosscut Sled Scale
My crosscut sled is my “go-to” jig for precise, square cuts. Recently, I added this self-adhesive tape scale – called Peel-n-Stick Ruler Tape – that makes it even more efficient. You can buy this tape on Amazon or at most fabric stores. Peel-n-Stick Ruler Tape is...
The Best Exhaust Fans To Bring Clean and Fresh Air Indoors
Considering a unit’s cubic feet per minute, which is the measure of airflow per minute, will help you buy the right exhaust fan size. One CFM is equal to one square foot of the room; so, if your bathroom or kitchen area is 150 square feet, you should buy an exhaust fan with 150 CFM.
Best Black Friday power tool and drill deals on Makita, DeWalt and more
Calling all avid DIYers, Black Friday is here and it is the perfect time to save on all of your essentials. With huge discounts on big-name brands – Makita, Ryobi, Milwaukee and DeWalt – and drills, hand sanders and impact drivers, your jobs are about to get a whole lot easier.Power tools aren’t the only items that are discounted during the shopping bonanza, you can also save on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.Chances are, though, you’re more interested in bagging a bargain on something that will help you get your...
Yet Another Rendezvous With Our New but Broken Bamboo Chairs
If you recall, a few weeks ago, I wrote about the unexpected repair job I performed on one of our newly bought solid mahogany chairs (read parts one and two here). What I didn’t expect is that I would have to revisit one of our misfortunate chairs on such short notice – yet again.
Woodworking in America: Sammy D
We’re interviewing makers from across the country. Today we’re featuring Sammy D, a woodworker and entrepreneur owner from Connecticut. I began about eight or nine years ago when my (now)ex-husband bought a fixer-upper and, oh man, did we learn just how much of a fixer-upper it was! We laugh about it now but I’m telling you, there wasn’t an inch of that house that was plumb, flush, or square. I was a biology teacher at the time and didn’t have the slightest clue what I was doing, BUT 1) I still have all my fingers, 2)I still have all my toes, and 3) I actually ended up being pretty good at it! We didn’t have a lot of money but really wanted nice things (‘champagne taste on a beer budget’, as they say) so I began salvaging whatever quality scraps I could get my hands on. I’d come home with reclaimed wood or historical machinery, watch a couple YouTube videos, and try to build something beautiful.
How to Make A Perfect Countersink
The trick is to countersink first, drill the pilot hole second. That may sound backward, but it’s the easiest way to ensure a perfect countersink. I used to drill the pilot hole first on the drill press, but if that hole was relatively large or the wood quite dense, the countersink bit would inevitably chatter and make an ugly, rough surface.
