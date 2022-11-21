ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

With pick six, Carnell making most of limited reps

Daylan Carnell had his best game of the season three days after his 20th birthday. It was a big week. Carnell’s PFF grade from the New Mexico State game — 95.2. Another important number: six. Carnell jumped a pass over the middle from Aggie quarterback Diego Pavia and took it all the way, solidifying Missouri’s blowout win with a pick six.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Three-star wide receiver Blood commits to Missouri

Wide receiver Daniel Blood committed to Missouri on Thursday, marking the 15th recruit in the Class of 2023 to join the Tigers. A three-star wideout by 247Sports, Blood decommitted from Louisiana on Oct. 30. Blood received an offer from Missouri on Sept. 29 but didn't visit before announcing his commitment....
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri faces sixth test of season in Coastal Carolina

Missouri men’s basketball overcame a tenacious zone defense by Mississippi Valley State to cruise to a second-half blowout win Sunday, improving to 5-0. Now, the Tigers face a quick turnaround and welcome Coastal Carolina to Mizzou Arena on Wednesday. The game tips off at 6 p.m. and can be...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Thanksgiving showcases our land of plenty

Thanksgiving is my wife’s favorite holiday. Get together with extended family, eats lots of yummy comfort food, and recreate with others as one so pleases: watch football, chat and snack, or play a jigsaw puzzle marathon. This year, we can even watch Marching Mizzou in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day...
Columbia Missourian

Commit to thanksgiving with the coming holiday

I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mid-Missouri LGBTQ community shaken by weekend shooting in Colorado

Roughly 45 members and allies of the LGBTQ community gathered Tuesday night in Columbia to mourn the victims of a shooting that took place in a Colorado nightclub over the weekend. Five people were killed and several injured after a gunman opened fire late Saturday evening at Club Q, a...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Popular ADHD drug Adderall still hard to find in Columbia pharmacies

A drug commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is still in short supply in Columbia, despite pledges by manufacturers to ramp up production. Adderall, a stimulant medication, has been officially in short supply for more than a month, although some pharmacies say they have been having trouble keeping it in stock for longer than that.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Southern Boone marching band returns to Chicago’s Thanksgiving parade

It is 37 degrees on a fall morning in Ashland. Trumpets are blaring, drums are booming and flags are waving. Forty-nine members of the Southern Boone High School marching band, bundled up in sweatshirts, are circling the track of their high school’s football field. There is no one in...
CHICAGO, IL
Columbia Missourian

Rotary Club frying 360 Thanksgiving turkeys for charity

The Rotary Club of Columbia started frying 360 turkeys Wednesday to be sold Thursday for Thanksgiving and also given away to charities. The club bought all its turkeys from the event co-sponsor, Cargill Cares program, a food pantry in California, Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

S. Roy Koirtoyahnn Sept. 11, 1930 — Nov. 16, 2022

S. Roy Koirtyohann, 92, of Hallsville passed away, Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Funeral Services will be 11am, Saturday, November 26 at Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville with burial to follow in Red Top Cemetery. Friends may gather from 10-11am, Saturday at the church. Roy was born September 11, 1930...
HALLSVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

City schedules public meeting on Northland Drive traffic calming

Columbia Public Works Department has scheduled an interested parties meeting Dec. 1 to discuss proposals for slowing down traffic on Northland Drive. The open house meeting is set to take place between 6 and 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. Representatives from the department have been asked to present design proposals to participating residents for review and comments, according to a news release from the city.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

People from 'all walks of life' share a meal at 'Time to Give Thanks'

Charles Stephenson said he was full of joy as he looked upon the array of community members who gathered Thursday for a free Thanksgiving meal. Stephenson is the CEO of Powerhouse Community Development Corp., which hosted the 25th annual “A Time to Give Thanks” event at the Columbia Senior Activity Center. This is the second time the nonprofit has run this event, following the legacy of former City Council member Almeta Crayton that began in 1997.
COLUMBIA, MO

