Columbia Missourian
With pick six, Carnell making most of limited reps
Daylan Carnell had his best game of the season three days after his 20th birthday. It was a big week. Carnell’s PFF grade from the New Mexico State game — 95.2. Another important number: six. Carnell jumped a pass over the middle from Aggie quarterback Diego Pavia and took it all the way, solidifying Missouri’s blowout win with a pick six.
Columbia Missourian
Three-star wide receiver Blood commits to Missouri
Wide receiver Daniel Blood committed to Missouri on Thursday, marking the 15th recruit in the Class of 2023 to join the Tigers. A three-star wideout by 247Sports, Blood decommitted from Louisiana on Oct. 30. Blood received an offer from Missouri on Sept. 29 but didn't visit before announcing his commitment....
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's basketball looks to go 7-0, faces Houston Christian
Missouri men’s basketball continues its 2022-23 season against Houston Christian. The Tigers take on the Huskies at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena, marking their seventh straight home game. The game will air on SEC Network.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri faces sixth test of season in Coastal Carolina
Missouri men’s basketball overcame a tenacious zone defense by Mississippi Valley State to cruise to a second-half blowout win Sunday, improving to 5-0. Now, the Tigers face a quick turnaround and welcome Coastal Carolina to Mizzou Arena on Wednesday. The game tips off at 6 p.m. and can be...
Columbia Missourian
More than Battle Line Trophy on the line for MU football
Missouri plays in quite a few football rivalry games each year. There’s the Mayor’s Cup against South Carolina, which eventually ends up in either Columbia, Missouri, or Columbia, South Carolina.
Columbia Missourian
Big third quarter helps No. 11 Virginia Tech hand MU women's basketball 1st loss of season
Missouri women’s basketball had its toughest test of the young season Wednesday, taking on No. 11 Virginia Tech in each team’s final game of the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas. The Tigers frustrated the Hokies early, but a big third quarter for Virginia Tech...
Columbia Missourian
Thanksgiving showcases our land of plenty
Thanksgiving is my wife’s favorite holiday. Get together with extended family, eats lots of yummy comfort food, and recreate with others as one so pleases: watch football, chat and snack, or play a jigsaw puzzle marathon. This year, we can even watch Marching Mizzou in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day...
Columbia Missourian
Griffith leads Hickman boys basketball to second straight win
Hickman boys basketball won its second game of the season, defeating Blue Springs 68-39 on Tuesday in Columbia. Josiah Griffith hit five 3s and led the Kewpies in scoring with 17 points.
Columbia Missourian
Commit to thanksgiving with the coming holiday
I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Mid-Missouri LGBTQ community shaken by weekend shooting in Colorado
Roughly 45 members and allies of the LGBTQ community gathered Tuesday night in Columbia to mourn the victims of a shooting that took place in a Colorado nightclub over the weekend. Five people were killed and several injured after a gunman opened fire late Saturday evening at Club Q, a...
Columbia Missourian
Popular ADHD drug Adderall still hard to find in Columbia pharmacies
A drug commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is still in short supply in Columbia, despite pledges by manufacturers to ramp up production. Adderall, a stimulant medication, has been officially in short supply for more than a month, although some pharmacies say they have been having trouble keeping it in stock for longer than that.
Columbia Missourian
Southern Boone marching band returns to Chicago’s Thanksgiving parade
It is 37 degrees on a fall morning in Ashland. Trumpets are blaring, drums are booming and flags are waving. Forty-nine members of the Southern Boone High School marching band, bundled up in sweatshirts, are circling the track of their high school’s football field. There is no one in...
Columbia Missourian
Rotary Club frying 360 Thanksgiving turkeys for charity
The Rotary Club of Columbia started frying 360 turkeys Wednesday to be sold Thursday for Thanksgiving and also given away to charities. The club bought all its turkeys from the event co-sponsor, Cargill Cares program, a food pantry in California, Missouri.
Columbia Missourian
Power restored after outage affects over 4,200 Columbia residents
Power was restored after more than 4,200 Columbia customers faced outages Thursday night, according to a tweet from Columbia Water and Light. The City of Columbia's outage map showed multiple incidents across the city just before 6 p.m.
Columbia Missourian
S. Roy Koirtoyahnn Sept. 11, 1930 — Nov. 16, 2022
S. Roy Koirtyohann, 92, of Hallsville passed away, Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Funeral Services will be 11am, Saturday, November 26 at Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville with burial to follow in Red Top Cemetery. Friends may gather from 10-11am, Saturday at the church. Roy was born September 11, 1930...
Columbia Missourian
City schedules public meeting on Northland Drive traffic calming
Columbia Public Works Department has scheduled an interested parties meeting Dec. 1 to discuss proposals for slowing down traffic on Northland Drive. The open house meeting is set to take place between 6 and 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. Representatives from the department have been asked to present design proposals to participating residents for review and comments, according to a news release from the city.
Columbia Missourian
People from 'all walks of life' share a meal at 'Time to Give Thanks'
Charles Stephenson said he was full of joy as he looked upon the array of community members who gathered Thursday for a free Thanksgiving meal. Stephenson is the CEO of Powerhouse Community Development Corp., which hosted the 25th annual “A Time to Give Thanks” event at the Columbia Senior Activity Center. This is the second time the nonprofit has run this event, following the legacy of former City Council member Almeta Crayton that began in 1997.
