City of MLT offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday

Mountlake Terrace City Hall and the police station will be closed both Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Recreation Pavilion will be closed Thursday, operate regular hours Friday and modified hours on Saturday, the city said.
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: No change? No problem

No spare change this holiday season? The Salvation Army red kettles have QR codes so you can donate with your smart phone, photographer David Carlos notes. This one is seen outside the QFC at Cedar Plaza Tuesday.
Reminder: Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair Dec. 3 at Lynnwood Convention Center

The Lynnwood Convention Center is ringing in the holiday spirit with its first annual Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 3. This festive event will kick off the month of December with a delicious breakfast, merry musical performances, fun craft activities for kids and a holiday craft fair featuring goods from over 20 local vendors.
LYNNWOOD, WA
MTHS student supports foster kids with Eagle Scout project

Skyler MacKay was just four days old when he entered the foster care system. Adopted into an unsafe home, he spent five years there before going back into foster care at the age of 6. That’s when Lisa MacKay took him in, eventually adopting Skyler. Now her 14-year-old son is using his childhood experience to help other foster kids.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Restaurant News: Edmonds’ Leftcraft a great choice for holiday guests

This time of year, friends and family come to visit from near and far. Entertaining everyone at home can be fun and it can be very overwhelming. Maybe you don’t have the energy to clean up your living space. Maybe you don’t have time to cook up snacks or a meal that you want to serve to your guests. It all takes work and time — for some it comes effortlessly and for others it is a nightmare and creates anxiety. Fortunately, we live in a city where there are loads of places where you can entertain you guests without any hassle. Many local bars and restaurants are great places meet up with friends and family.
EDMONDS, WA
MTHS music program hosting metals fundraiser Dec. 3

The Mountlake Terrace High School Music Program wants your metals. The group is hosting a metal fundraising drive Saturday, Dec. 3 — just pull up and drop off. Bring your appliances, yard equipment, computer parts, car parts, metal furniture and other metal recyclables. Computer screens, TV screens or propane tanks will be accepted.

