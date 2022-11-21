Read full article on original website
Washington State Patrol special enforcement Nov. 19 results in speeding, DUI infractions
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted a High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime. The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the Saturday, Nov. 19 patrol on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County included DUI with a...
City of MLT offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday
Mountlake Terrace City Hall and the police station will be closed both Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Recreation Pavilion will be closed Thursday, operate regular hours Friday and modified hours on Saturday, the city said.
Officials gather on Hwy 99 to commemorate day of remembrance for road traffic victims
The Snohomish County Transportation Coalition (Snotrac) and Washington Bikes gathered with elected officials at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 99/Evergreen Way Monday to commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. “We want to work with the legislature in 2023 to lower the legal limit for...
Snohomish County sets public hearings Dec. 6 on affordable housing, community development needs
Snohomish County is inviting all interested persons to offer ideas during two virtual public hearings Dec. 6 for local community needs for affordable housing, public facilities, infrastructure, public services and economic development projects to be funded with 2023 federal grant funds — and to provide input on 2021 grant performance.
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck closed Thursday; will return to Edmonds Friday-Saturday
Scotty’s Food Truck will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, but will return to Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Friday and Saturday this week. So if you have out-of-town guests or are just looking for a change from leftover turkey, try their Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips and more seafood delights.
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: No change? No problem
No spare change this holiday season? The Salvation Army red kettles have QR codes so you can donate with your smart phone, photographer David Carlos notes. This one is seen outside the QFC at Cedar Plaza Tuesday.
MLT City Council approves 1 percent hike in property tax, OKs trespassing ordinance
With no one offering comments during a public hearing and no council discussion, the Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday, Nov. 21 business meeting unanimously approved a staff recommendation to increase both the city’s general fund property tax and EMS (Emergency Medical Services) levies by 1% in 2023.
Reminder: Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair Dec. 3 at Lynnwood Convention Center
The Lynnwood Convention Center is ringing in the holiday spirit with its first annual Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 3. This festive event will kick off the month of December with a delicious breakfast, merry musical performances, fun craft activities for kids and a holiday craft fair featuring goods from over 20 local vendors.
Edmonds Schools Foundation receives $15K Kiwanis Foundation grant for job-training program
The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $15,000 award from Lynnwood Kiwanis Foundation to help fund the foundations new On-the-Job Training (OJT) program for high school students. The pilot program, in partnership with the Edmonds School District’s Career Connected Learning program, aims to help high school seniors at...
Art Beat: New art exhibit, Olympic Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker,’ a book drive — and more
One thing I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving is that there is always so much to celebrate in our arts community. From exhibits to performances, I hope this issue gives you plenty of options to enjoy this amazing town we call home!. Cascadia Art Museum presents George Tsutakawa: Early Works...
MTHS student supports foster kids with Eagle Scout project
Skyler MacKay was just four days old when he entered the foster care system. Adopted into an unsafe home, he spent five years there before going back into foster care at the age of 6. That’s when Lisa MacKay took him in, eventually adopting Skyler. Now her 14-year-old son is using his childhood experience to help other foster kids.
Restaurant News: Edmonds’ Leftcraft a great choice for holiday guests
This time of year, friends and family come to visit from near and far. Entertaining everyone at home can be fun and it can be very overwhelming. Maybe you don’t have the energy to clean up your living space. Maybe you don’t have time to cook up snacks or a meal that you want to serve to your guests. It all takes work and time — for some it comes effortlessly and for others it is a nightmare and creates anxiety. Fortunately, we live in a city where there are loads of places where you can entertain you guests without any hassle. Many local bars and restaurants are great places meet up with friends and family.
MTHS music program hosting metals fundraiser Dec. 3
The Mountlake Terrace High School Music Program wants your metals. The group is hosting a metal fundraising drive Saturday, Dec. 3 — just pull up and drop off. Bring your appliances, yard equipment, computer parts, car parts, metal furniture and other metal recyclables. Computer screens, TV screens or propane tanks will be accepted.
