Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to find the best Italian food in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Akron Urban League gets largest gift in agency’s history from MacKenzie Scott
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The giving from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to touch Northeast Ohio with a $2.4 million gift to the Akron Urban League, which is the largest donation it has ever received. “We are honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team have recognized the Akron Urban...
‘Totally blessed’: One man’s medical miracle
"So, for somebody to have multi-organ failure like that and to make it out of hospital to recover the odds were definitely against Jon."
WKYC
'Home' Coming: 3News' Danielle Wiggins takes us inside Center Stage Dance Studio, the Northfield business celebrating nearly 35 years in Summit County
NORTHFIELD, Ohio — 30-year-old Mitchel Federan’s dancing has kept him center stage since childhood. In 2003, at just 12 years old, Federan starred in the Broadway musical “The Boy from Oz” alongside actor Hugh Jackman -- yeah, we’re talking X-Men Wolverine Hugh Jackman. “I was...
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital cancels surgeries, diverts EMS
"We appreciate the dedication of our caregivers who are continuing to provide the very best care to our community," reads a statement.
WKYC
Akron reveals list of 100 businesses getting cut of $1 million in grants: See the full list
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published in an unrelated article on Nov. 21, 2022. The city of Akron has announced 100 different small businesses that will each be receiving a one-time grant worth $10,000 “to help offset costs and negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Power restored at Mercy Hospital; EMS no longer diverted
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital is no longer diverting EMS away from its emergency room after power was restored on Wednesday.
coolcleveland.com
Copley’s Barn at Wolf Creek Hosts Artists for Holiday Sale
Come out to the Barn at Wolf Creek in Copley (2361 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road) to meet local artists and artisans and shop their creations on Small Business Saturday. The show is curated by artists to assure that what you see will be high quality. And there’ll be hot chocolate available!
WKYC
Hope: How positive thinking saved an Avon Lake woman's life, and her baby
AVON, Ohio — It's a chilly, rainy, Thursday morning at Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, and 35-year-old Mallory Wehage is walking in with her 19-month-old son Scotty. It's a full-circle moment, and here's why. "I was pregnant in the fall of 2020, in the second trimester, experiencing really excruciating headaches...
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Any places that are open on Thanksgiving in Akron?
I don’t have any family to celebrate with, but I’d still like to do something. Are there places that are open on thanksgiving? Preferably places that are open past 5, I plan to go once I get off from work.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron church hopes to feed 1,000 people Thanksgiving dinner
AKRON — This year families might pay more for their Thanksgiving dinner. The price per pound of an eight to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year. Father Dean Kokanos, the parish priest at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, is hoping to help hundreds of families this Thanksgiving by hosting the church’s first turkey dinner distribution.
Akron Leader Publications
Falls Council approves lead remediation
CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council approved the environmental remediation of lead-contaminated soil in a residential development at its Nov. 14 meeting. The legislation accepts an Environmental Protection Remediation Fund grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency of $200,000 to remediate a wetlands area in the Preserve at Salt Creek Run development located west of State Road and south of the Buckeye Sports Center. Council also approved a contract with Patriot Engineering and Environmental Inc. to perform the remediation work.
WYTV.com
A hero’s goodbye: Procession brings local firefighter to final resting place
(WKBN) – Trumbull County fire departments came together on Monday to remember a brother. His death wasn’t in the line of duty, but he was honored for his service. Niles firefighter Tommy Harkelrode passed away last week. His casket was loaded onto the back of Engine Number 8 by Niles firefighters.
Stunning Ashtabula County waterfalls part of 14.5-acre acquisition by Cleveland Museum of Natural History
CONNEAUT, Ohio – The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is buying a 14.5-acre parcel in Ashtabula County that features stunning waterfalls and a stream noted for its biodiversity. Over the years, the museum has acquired several dozen natural areas across northern Ohio with the primary purpose of protecting them...
Why does my Cleveland dad listen to Arlo Guthrie’s ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ every Thanksgiving?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’ll save the tale of how “Die Hard” became a Christmas classic for another day. This holiday story is about how “Alice’s Restaurant,” a 1967 opus by folk singer Arlo Guthrie, went from a Vietnam War-era protest song to a Cleveland Thanksgiving radio tradition in less than a decade.
wksu.org
Breaking down the White Pond Drive housing development debate in Akron
This story was updated at 9:56 a.m. On a recent overcast day, small snow flurries started to fall as Akron residents David Loar and Andrea Neikamp, who live near a wooded property the city plans to develop, made their case for why it should stay just the way it is.
WKYC
3 Northeast Ohio students to march in 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Editor's note: Video in the player above features a glimpse at final preparations and rehearsals for the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. When you’re watching the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, a trio of students from Northeast Ohio will be among those marching in the holiday tradition.
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools treasurer receives 17 percent raise; salary jumps by more than $23,000
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The salary of Craig Yaniglos, treasurer of the Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools, will rise to $160,000 in August -- an increase of 17 percent over his current $136,427 annual salary. The school board unanimously approved the pay increase in October. It’s part of a five-year contract extension...
Archbishop Hoban football feels grateful to be practicing on Thanksgiving
The Knights were practicing in preparation for their state semifinal game against Massillon
The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0