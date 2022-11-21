ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartville, OH

coolcleveland.com

Copley’s Barn at Wolf Creek Hosts Artists for Holiday Sale

Come out to the Barn at Wolf Creek in Copley (2361 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road) to meet local artists and artisans and shop their creations on Small Business Saturday. The show is curated by artists to assure that what you see will be high quality. And there’ll be hot chocolate available!
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Hope: How positive thinking saved an Avon Lake woman's life, and her baby

AVON, Ohio — It's a chilly, rainy, Thursday morning at Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, and 35-year-old Mallory Wehage is walking in with her 19-month-old son Scotty. It's a full-circle moment, and here's why. "I was pregnant in the fall of 2020, in the second trimester, experiencing really excruciating headaches...
AVON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Akron church hopes to feed 1,000 people Thanksgiving dinner

AKRON — This year families might pay more for their Thanksgiving dinner. The price per pound of an eight to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year. Father Dean Kokanos, the parish priest at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, is hoping to help hundreds of families this Thanksgiving by hosting the church’s first turkey dinner distribution.
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Falls Council approves lead remediation

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council approved the environmental remediation of lead-contaminated soil in a residential development at its Nov. 14 meeting. The legislation accepts an Environmental Protection Remediation Fund grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency of $200,000 to remediate a wetlands area in the Preserve at Salt Creek Run development located west of State Road and south of the Buckeye Sports Center. Council also approved a contract with Patriot Engineering and Environmental Inc. to perform the remediation work.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
WKYC

3 Northeast Ohio students to march in 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Editor's note: Video in the player above features a glimpse at final preparations and rehearsals for the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. When you’re watching the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, a trio of students from Northeast Ohio will be among those marching in the holiday tradition.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
LOUDONVILLE, OH

