Three kids were rescued and one is in the hospital after they fell into an icy lake in Douglas County on Tuesday afternoon. Broken ice, blankets, and ropes were some of the remnants that were left behind at the scene after a sudden community rescue in the Roxborough Park neighborhood. Kristi Saine, her daughter Tori Longo and nearby neighbors jumped into action grabbing poles, garden hoses, extension cords and more to try and rescue four kids who were out on an icy lake when the ice broke and the kids fell in, one after another, according to neighbors. "I jumped...

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO