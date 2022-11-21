ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klein, TX

Klein ISD Hosts Winter Job Fair on December 3

Join us on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9 AM to noon at the Klein Multipurpose Center, 7500 FM 2920, for the Klein ISD Winter Job Fair!. From 9 AM to noon, meet with campus and district administrators. Letters of intent to join the Klein Family will be awarded at the job fair to selected applicants!
Klein ISD 2023-2024 Academic Calendar Approved

Thank you to all those who provided feedback on calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. After reviewing the feedback, Option 2 was selected as the approved calendar. You can access a PDF copy of the approved 2023-2024 calendar here. Best Public Schools in Texas. Klein ISD has an established...
Klein ISD Plans Veterans Day Activities on November 11

Klein ISD invites you to observe Veterans Day in person with us on November 11 at Klein Memorial Stadium. Together we will celebrate the immense bravery and sacrifice of all U.S. veterans with a Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces. During this celebration, hundreds of JROTC student cadets represented by...
In Klein ISD, EVERY student enters with a promise & exits with a purpose.

 https://kleinisd.net

