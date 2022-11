On a mild Thanksgiving Day with ideal weather, nearly 3,200 runners were up and out early at Evanston’s lakefront for the 11th edition of the Flying Turkey 5K run. “It’s a beautiful day,” Jonathan Cain, one of the event’s organizers said. Cain, who dressed up as a turkey, also ran the race, with contestants being challenged to beat his time of about 21 minutes.

