Welcome back to the stage, Toby Keith. The country music superstar had been taking some time off after revealing his stomach cancer diagnosis back in June. At the time, the 60-year-old singer shared the news with his fans: "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T"

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 15 DAYS AGO