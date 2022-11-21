Read full article on original website
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans Slam Wayne Brady for ‘Throwing Shade’ at a Former Contestant
Fans are criticizing Wayne Brady's comment regarding Monday night's elimination saying he 'kicked' a fellow competitor while they were down.
Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now
There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
Miranda Lambert 'Writing New Songs' After Insider Reveals She & Hubby Brendan McLoughlin Are Ready For A Baby
Is Miranda Lambert working on a few lullabies? Though the country superstar is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, she's still finding time to pen new tunes with some of her most beloved colleagues, including her Pistol Annies bandmates!. "Writing songs with my sisters @pistolannies and our pal...
ETOnline.com
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
Women's Health
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
Prevention
See New Photos of Toby Keith’s First Public Appearance Since His Stomach Cancer Diagnosis
Welcome back to the stage, Toby Keith. The country music superstar had been taking some time off after revealing his stomach cancer diagnosis back in June. At the time, the 60-year-old singer shared the news with his fans: "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T"
Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia, 24, Announces Father Vili Fualaau Welcomed New Baby Girl
Vili Fualaau, 39, is now a father of three, according to People. The former husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, apparently welcomed a baby girl named Sophia and his older daughter Georgia, 24, announced the happy news in a private Instagram post that the outlet obtained. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia captioned the post, which included a photo of the newborn.
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
Delish
See Trisha Yearwood Stun In A Curve-Hugging Dress During A Red Carpet Appearance With Garth Brooks
It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After joining her husband Garth Brooks on his international tour, she's back in the U.S. with more concerts and appearances. And she's been giving us memorable fashion looks every step of the way. It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After...
Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36
Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
Carrie Underwood All Smiles With Hubby Mike Fisher On Family Trip To NASA Space Center
Carrie Underwood spent some much-needed time with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons, Jacob and Isaiah, at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston on Friday, November 4. The "Before He Cheats" singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos showing off the fun, family outing. Article...
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
Carrie Ann Inaba Calls Out Emma Slater During 'Dancing with the Stars' Live Broadcast
For a minute, it looked as if things were getting heated at the Dancing with the Stars judges table when Carrie Ann Inaba was critiquing Vinny Guadagnino’s paso doble with pro partner Koko Iwasaki and had to stop to take Emma Slater to task, chiding her, “Emma, is that you?" And then adding, "Have you danced yet?”
Miranda Lambert 'Acts Up' With Husband Brendan McLoughlin At BMI Country Awards After Making Cheeky Birthday Request — Photos
A couple that "acts up" together — stays together! On Tuesday, November 8, Miranda Lambert shared a fun video to Instagram of herself and husband Brendan McLoughlin dancing while having a cocktail before walking the red carpet at the BMI Country Awards. Article continues below advertisement. "Actin up tonight...
CMT
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Star Lauren Alaina is Ready to Marry Her Secret Beau
American Idol season 10 runner up Lauren Alaina says she is ready to get married to her secret partner. Her wish of becoming a soon-to-be bride showed after eagerly grabbing the bride’s tossed bouquet at the recent wedding. Lauren Alaina Plans to Be a Bride Soon. After attending the...
