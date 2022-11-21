Read full article on original website
WNDU
Man involved in officer-involved shooting sentenced
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Ohio man will not serve jail time on charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Kosciusko County. Deputies were serving a warrant for Dale Harner in Syracuse in 2019 when he allegedly pointed a gun at officers. A deputy fired two shots at Harner, who was not hit, but did drop the weapon.
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac man heading to prison, repeat drug crimes
A Dowagiac man is heading back to prison, after repeat drug crimes in Cass County. It happened in February, when police found meth and scales in the home of 42-year-old Steven Wood. He pleaded guilty to delivery and manufacturing of meth and was sentenced to three to 20 years in...
WIBC.com
South Bend Man Accused of Being Drug Kingpen in Ft. Wayne
FT WAYNE, Ind.–A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Ft. Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Police said in court documents that the operation had been going on for years.
22 WSBT
South Bend "Drug Kingpin" arrested in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WSBT) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a South Bend man after a months-long drug investigation. Investigators say 49-year-old Kwan Ware is the "kingpin" of a major narcotics ring. Officers searched his Fort Wayne apartment and found Meth, Marijuana, cocaine, and 900 fentanyl pills. Ware is...
WNDU
Police investigating after man injured in Eddy Street shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a man was shot on Tuesday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to the 400 block of Eddy Street around 9:30 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unclear at this...
WNDU
Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a police standoff in Elkhart. According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports that a man had been shot at* by his brother in the 5700 block of Keltner Road on Saturday around 4:18 p.m. The man,...
95.3 MNC
Woman, 30, shot at Ox Bow Park in Elkhart County
There is no immediate danger to the public. That’s the message from Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators after a woman was shot in Ox Bow Park. Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 when they found the 30-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
WWMT
Two people arrested after leading Kalamazoo sheriff's deputies on chase
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo driver and their passenger are facing time behind bars after fleeing from deputies Monday afternoon. Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies had attempted to stop the driver in Cooper Township for having expired plates, but the driver sped away near Riverview Drive and East E Avenue at speeds of 80-85 mph, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Police Seek Assistance In Identifying Theft Suspects
WARSAW — The Warsaw Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects who allegedly committed theft at a local business. Tips on the pictured vehicle’s location would also help, as the suspects left the business in it. To protect the innocent, do not post...
WNDU
19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
WANE-TV
Police: Woman hit by debris after shots fired; 2 suspects at large
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A large police presence has gathered near the intersection of Holton Avenue and Colerick Street Monday night. Numerous police vehicles had a section of Holton Avenue near the intersection blocked off as officers investigated the scene. According to police, debris struck a woman after...
WWMTCw
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Kalamazoo father
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been arrested in relation to the shooting death of a 34-year-old Kalamazoo father, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The person of interest, Michael Tolliver, needs to be extradited before his arraignment, police said. The department confirmed that he was arrested a few weeks ago.
abc57.com
Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow County Park
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at Ox Bow County Park Monday afternoon that left one woman injured, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m., deputies were called to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 for a shooting report. Deputies...
22 WSBT
One injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Police are investigating a shooting in South Bend Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Eddy Street, across the street from School Field. South Bend Police tell WSBT 22 that paramedics took one male to the hospital...
abc57.com
Male injured in shooting on Eddy Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A male was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Eddy Street Tuesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area at 9:30 a.m. for the incident. A male was taken to the hospital for treatment of his...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police investigating after man was found dead in parking lot on Douglas Road
Police in South Bend are investigating what’s being called a “suspicious death.”. Officers were called around 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, to the 3300 block of Douglas Road, which is east of State Road 23. A man was found dead in a parking lot. Due to the...
abc57.com
One person injured in crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township Tuesday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:03 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 for a personal injury crash. According to the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Firefighters battle overnight house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Michigan Avenue. The call came in around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters worked for approximately 20 minutes to control the fire, according to officials. Five people were in the house...
95.3 MNC
Michigan City man sentences to 87 months on weapons-related charges
A Michigan City man has been sentenced to 87 months in prison on weapons-related charges. Santana Miller, 37, was sentenced in United States District Court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Miller must also serve 3 years of supervised release. According to documents in...
WILX-TV
2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township
AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
