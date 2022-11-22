Read full article on original website
Related
The Problem With CeFi Exchanges & Why We Need DeFi Now More Than Ever
The collapse of FTX and Alameda has given anti-Web3 communities fresh ammo over the past couple of weeks. Many are framing FTX’s failure as a failure of the entire DeFi mission, instead of seeing how CeFi values are at the root of the debacle. Let’s take a closer look...
Musk Took on a $12.5 Billion Personal Loan Secured by His $62.5 Billion Worth of Tesla Stock
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Midjourney AI, Prompt “richest man or most indebted man”. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS. IV. The financing structure. 55. At the time of signing, the financing for the transaction had...
Fintechs and the Stock-Based Loan Market
Today, companies that use stock-based lending to finance their businesses generally borrow at higher costs than if they used traditional debt financing. Despite the aforementioned increased cost, there are numerous benefits to these types of loans that businesses should consider before proceeding with either method. How does the Stock Loan...
HackerNoon
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0