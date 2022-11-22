Read full article on original website
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 85
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 85. Careful study of the last part of K will be very much to the advantage of every student. Study it with the first part covered with a piece of paper. Turn the copy upside down and study it in that position. Notice particularly that the loop grasps the first part a little above the center.
THE EPILOGUE
THE EPILOGUE - THE WINDOW OF THE TOWER. This was as much as this pleasant-looking, gray-haired man had written. I had been lost in his story throughout the earlier portions of it, forgetful of the writer and his gracious room, and the high tower in which he was sitting. But gradually, as I drew near the end, the sense of strangeness returned to me. It was more and more evident to me that this was a different humanity from any I had known, unreal, having different customs, different beliefs, different interpretations, different emotions. It was no mere change in conditions and institutions the comet had wrought. It had made a change of heart and mind. In a manner it had dehumanized the world, robbed it of its spites, its little intense jealousies, its inconsistencies, its humor.
The Cipher Message
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, September 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. A Problem in Communication - Part III: The Cipher Message. PART III. The Cipher Message. (Related by Peter Hagstrom, Ph.D.) BENDA conducted...
Print Media is NOT Dead
Many view printers as a relic of a bygone era, not nearly as useful as they used to be with the rise of screens. Why print something when you can just pull it up on your phone or your computer? Many are underestimating how prevalent and important printed paper still is. Printed paper has been proven to encourage longer attention spans in readers as well as stronger working memory as compared to screens. 29 lab studies found that readers learn more and hold on to information longer when reading from a printed piece of paper than from a screen.
STATE-BLINDNESS
The Future in America by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. STATE-BLINDNESS. In what I have written so far, I have tried to get the effect of the American outlook, the American task, the American problem as a whole, as it has presented itself to me. Clearly, as I see it, it is a mental and moral issue. There seems to me an economic process going on that tends to concentrate first wealth and then power in the hands of a small number of adventurous individuals of no very high intellectual type, a huge importation of alien and unassimilable workers, and a sustained disorder of local and political administration. Correlated with this is a great increase in personal luxury and need. In all these respects there is a strong parallelism between the present condition of the United States and the Roman Republic in the time of the early Cæsars; and arguing from these alone one might venture to forecast the steady development of an exploiting and devastating plutocracy, leading perhaps to Cæsarism, and a progressive decline in civilization and social solidarity. But there are forces of recuperation and construction in America such as the earlier instance did not display. There is infinitely more original and originating thought in the state, there are the organized forces of science, a habit of progress, clearer and wider knowledge among the general mass of the people. These promise, and must, indeed, inevitably make, some synthetic effort of greater or less homogeneity and force. It is upon that synthetic effort that the distinctive destiny of America depends.
OF THE ARTIFICIAL IN MAN, AND OF THE ZEITGEIST
The Wheels of Chance by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. OF THE ARTIFICIAL IN MAN, AND OF THE ZEITGEIST. You have seen these two young people—Bechamel, by-the-bye, is the man's name, and the girl's is Jessie Milton—from the outside; you have heard them talking; they ride now side by side (but not too close together, and in an uneasy silence) towards Haslemere; and this chapter will concern itself with those curious little council chambers inside their skulls, where their motives are in session and their acts are considered and passed.
Seth Flora on Entrepreneurship, HackerNoon, and His Least Favorite Thing About the Internet
1. What do you currently do and what’s your favorite part about it?. I’m the owner of LEO Digital Marketing where I help businesses be seen online to attract new customers. I truly enjoy working with the local small businesses and non-profits in my community and across the US to accomplish something they were struggling to do. When I’m not doing that I work with founders to help them create business plans, form strategies, and more.
Small Puddle of Freedom
Free as in Freedom, by Sam Williams, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. SMALL PUDDLE OF FREEDOM. Ask anyone who's spent more than a minute in Richard Stallman's presence, and you'll get the same recollection: forget the long hair. Forget the quirky demeanor. The first thing you notice is the gaze. One look into Stallman's green eyes, and you know you're in the presence of a true believer.
Privacy protection and how Nym can help
In this article, I’ll make an overview of what I’ve learned from Alexis Roussel, the COO of Nym, who read the lecture “Nym technologies and how they protect your privacy” for Shipyard Academy students on November, 10. Privacy and who needs it. Privacy is a broad...
An Intro to Blockchain/Web3 Marketing in 2023
This article is an introduction to blockchain marketing, which I share with marketers who want to start in this field. My name is Daria Volkova. I’m the Head of Brand Marketing and Product Marketing Manager and have worked with blockchain products. There is less information in blockchain marketing than...
Reconceiving Education with the Metaverse
The metaverse is emerging; it will soon be as ubiquitous as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook (now Meta). As technology advances to create new immersive and imaginary worlds, how we educate children and prepare teachers must also evolve to meet these new challenges. When education lags behind technological advances, technology, rather than educators, defines what constitutes the right access to the right education. This is largely what happened with the introduction of "educational" apps designed for use on adult-oriented smartphones and tablets.
The Story of the Last Trump
Boon, The Mind of the Race, The Wild Asses of the Devil, and The Last Trump by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Story of the Last Trump. The Story of the Last Trump. §...
The Notion of Cause and the Problem of Free-Will
Our Knowledge of the External World as a Field for Scientific Method in Philosophy, by Bertrand Russells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VIII. ON THE NOTION OF CAUSE, WITH APPLICATIONS TO THE FREE-WILL PROBLEM. VIII. ON THE NOTION...
Twitter's final ask to Delaware Court was simple: Musk was at fault; he now had to buy Twitter
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: Spoiler Alert, Musk did lose the lawsuit and had to buy Twitter on Oct 26, 2022. He tweeted “Let that sink in” as he entered the HQ carrying a sink.
Galactica is an AI Model Trained on 120 Billion Parameters
On November 15th, MetaAI and Papers with Code announced the release of Galactica, a game-changer, open-source large language model trained on scientific knowledge with 120 billion parameters. As one of my friends shared on Twitter, the model can write whitepapers, reviews, Wikipedia pages, and code. It knows how to cite...
