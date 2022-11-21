Read full article on original website
attractionmag.com
The Face of Homelessness
Dina Spry and her family have become the face of homelessness in Talbot County. She is sharing her story to help combat the cliché of what people think of those who are homeless. “I want everyone to know that you don’t have to be a bad person to be homeless…You can just be one paycheck away from homelessness.”
WMDT.com
Blessings for Badges gives out food to first responders working on Thanksgiving
DELAWARE- First responders working on Thanksgiving Day in Kent and Sussex County will get a homemade hot meal delivered to each of them this holiday, thanks to the volunteers behind the non-profit Blessings for Badge. The event is kicking off right now starting at 5:30 and will be bringing food...
WBOC
Housing Projects Fall Victim to Supply Chain Issues, Worker Shortages
SALISBURY, Md. - Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County's latest project, a new home on Barclay Street is in a waiting pattern. Habitat Wicomico's Executive Director Molly Hilligoss says it could be several more weeks until electricians can get on site to finish up the home's electrical connection. "Here we...
attractionmag.com
One Mission Cambridge Impacts Hunger and Homelessness
When you stop by One Mission Cambridge at 614 Race Street in Cambridge on any given day, you will meet a variety of people seeking food, resource referral, or just a listening ear. The range of services the organization offers is diverse and includes food items, counseling, and connection to resources such as health care, financial assistance, and jobs.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Realtors seek volunteer shoppers Nov. 29
Sussex Strong, the Sussex County Association of Realtors Community Service Foundation, has raised $45,000 to help children in need in Sussex County. This year’s shopping day will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Walmart in Rehoboth Beach. Organizers are seeking volunteers to shop and help put together new clothes, shoes and a toy for each of the kids on this year’s list of families in need.
WMDT.com
Cathedral of Love gives out hot meals to those in need on Thanksgiving
SALISBURY, Md- Anyone walking down church street on thanksgiving day in Salisbury, could count on a hot, free thanksgiving dinner thanks to volunteers at the Cathedral of Love. The Church holds the giveaway every year, but Pastor Craig Wilson tells 47ABC this year saw an increased need in the community,...
WMDT.com
Delaware food pantries grapple with rising food costs amid holiday giving season
DELAWARE – “We really need the help because we want to help as many people as we can,” Snarsky said. Yet rising food costs are making that task difficult for organizations like the Food Bank of Delaware. Operations Director John Snarsky says they’ve seen quite a dip...
Cape Gazette
Apprenticeships offered at Sussex Tech Adult Ed Division
Sussex Tech Adult Education is the sole provider of Delaware Department of Labor Apprenticeship for Related Training Instruction for Sussex County. The division provides and documents required RTI hours necessary to earn a journeyman certificate. The apprenticeship program combines on-the-job-training with trade-related classroom instruction and is available for automotive tech,...
WMDT.com
Blessings for Badges to feed first responders on Thanksgiving in Southern Delaware
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Every first responder working on Thanksgiving Day in Kent and Sussex County will get a home-made hot meal delivered to each of them this holiday, thanks to the volunteers behind the non-profit Blessings for Badges. Blessings for Badges was founded in Sussex County back in...
Bay Net
Christmas On The Square Cancelled
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to the forecasted inclement weather, and in the interest of public safety, the Town of Leonardtown and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department in coordination with the emergency response team announce the difficult decision to cancel the Friday, November 25, 2022 Christmas on the Square event. However,...
Ocean City Today
OPA supports pedestrian and biking access in community
Board members agree to submit endorsement letter to State Highway Admin. (Nov. 25, 2022) The Ocean Pines Board of Directors on Saturday agreed to submit a letter of endorsement in support of the efforts by the Worcester County Bike and Pedestrian Coalition with the Route 90 expansion project. The letter...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth welcomes new family medicine physician
The Bayhealth team is proud to welcome another primary care physician to care for the community. Family medicine physician Kyla-Gaye Pinnock, MD, is the newest addition to the Bayhealth Primary Care Dover West practice. Pinnock joins Patience Ankomah, MD; Zulehuma Rather, MD; Shailly Saini, MD; Amita Jain, MD; Ben Hur Hill Aguilar, MD; and Lisa Rossi McCalister, FNP-BC. Pinnock is accepting new primary care patients ages 9 and older.
WMDT.com
Incentive plan looks to fill vacancies in public transportation workforce in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – “What happened last year was we were reactive. We started putting some of these things into effect after we saw we had a problem. For this coming up season, we want to make sure that we’re proactive,” Ocean City Town Manager Terry McGean said.
WMDT.com
1,500 Trotters turn out for Bethany Beach Turkey Trot
BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Turkey Trot organizers in Bethany Beach say a crowd of over 1,500 people came out to run the 2-mile Fun Run/Walk that started and finished on the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Bandstand, Garfield Parkway & the Boardwalk. The event featured mascots, photo-ops, and fun for all ages, as...
The Dispatch
Townhouse Community Proposed At Former Theater Property
OCEAN CITY — After a rather philosophical debate about zoning and allowable density, resort planners this week approved a site plan for a new 56-unit townhouse community on the property that for decades hosted the Sun and Surf Theaters uptown. The Sun and Surf Theaters, which covered an entire...
delawarepublic.org
Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware
Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Delaware and Maryland this week as holiday events and festivities take center stage throughout the region. So enjoy that delicious Thanksgiving meal and then prepare for a fun and festive weekend at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, as well as several other nearby towns and cities.
WBOC
3 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted last week by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief...
WBOC
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional to Light Holiday Star in Memory of Maryland State Trooper Eddie Plank
SALISBURY – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has again constructed its holiday star decoration atop the hospital in Salisbury. The unique star, measuring 22 feet from tip to tip, will be lit on the Friday after Thanksgiving and remain illuminated throughout the holiday season. The star has been the centerpiece of...
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic students visit Walter Reed Military Medical Center
SALISBURY, Md. – Students from Wor-Wic Community College took a trip to Walter Reed Military Medical Center to learn more on how healthcare workers care for our veterans and members of the military. This was a unique experience because they learned about caring for some of the most extreme...
