Salisbury, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Face of Homelessness

Dina Spry and her family have become the face of homelessness in Talbot County. She is sharing her story to help combat the cliché of what people think of those who are homeless. “I want everyone to know that you don’t have to be a bad person to be homeless…You can just be one paycheck away from homelessness.”
EASTON, MD
WBOC

Housing Projects Fall Victim to Supply Chain Issues, Worker Shortages

SALISBURY, Md. - Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County's latest project, a new home on Barclay Street is in a waiting pattern. Habitat Wicomico's Executive Director Molly Hilligoss says it could be several more weeks until electricians can get on site to finish up the home's electrical connection. "Here we...
SALISBURY, MD
attractionmag.com

One Mission Cambridge Impacts Hunger and Homelessness

When you stop by One Mission Cambridge at 614 Race Street in Cambridge on any given day, you will meet a variety of people seeking food, resource referral, or just a listening ear. The range of services the organization offers is diverse and includes food items, counseling, and connection to resources such as health care, financial assistance, and jobs.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex Realtors seek volunteer shoppers Nov. 29

Sussex Strong, the Sussex County Association of Realtors Community Service Foundation, has raised $45,000 to help children in need in Sussex County. This year’s shopping day will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Walmart in Rehoboth Beach. Organizers are seeking volunteers to shop and help put together new clothes, shoes and a toy for each of the kids on this year’s list of families in need.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Cathedral of Love gives out hot meals to those in need on Thanksgiving

SALISBURY, Md- Anyone walking down church street on thanksgiving day in Salisbury, could count on a hot, free thanksgiving dinner thanks to volunteers at the Cathedral of Love. The Church holds the giveaway every year, but Pastor Craig Wilson tells 47ABC this year saw an increased need in the community,...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Apprenticeships offered at Sussex Tech Adult Ed Division

Sussex Tech Adult Education is the sole provider of Delaware Department of Labor Apprenticeship for Related Training Instruction for Sussex County. The division provides and documents required RTI hours necessary to earn a journeyman certificate. The apprenticeship program combines on-the-job-training with trade-related classroom instruction and is available for automotive tech,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Bay Net

Christmas On The Square Cancelled

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to the forecasted inclement weather, and in the interest of public safety, the Town of Leonardtown and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department in coordination with the emergency response team announce the difficult decision to cancel the Friday, November 25, 2022 Christmas on the Square event. However,...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Ocean City Today

OPA supports pedestrian and biking access in community

Board members agree to submit endorsement letter to State Highway Admin. (Nov. 25, 2022) The Ocean Pines Board of Directors on Saturday agreed to submit a letter of endorsement in support of the efforts by the Worcester County Bike and Pedestrian Coalition with the Route 90 expansion project. The letter...
OCEAN PINES, MD
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth welcomes new family medicine physician

The Bayhealth team is proud to welcome another primary care physician to care for the community. Family medicine physician Kyla-Gaye Pinnock, MD, is the newest addition to the Bayhealth Primary Care Dover West practice. Pinnock joins Patience Ankomah, MD; Zulehuma Rather, MD; Shailly Saini, MD; Amita Jain, MD; Ben Hur Hill Aguilar, MD; and Lisa Rossi McCalister, FNP-BC. Pinnock is accepting new primary care patients ages 9 and older.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

1,500 Trotters turn out for Bethany Beach Turkey Trot

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Turkey Trot organizers in Bethany Beach say a crowd of over 1,500 people came out to run the 2-mile Fun Run/Walk that started and finished on the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Bandstand, Garfield Parkway & the Boardwalk. The event featured mascots, photo-ops, and fun for all ages, as...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
The Dispatch

Townhouse Community Proposed At Former Theater Property

OCEAN CITY — After a rather philosophical debate about zoning and allowable density, resort planners this week approved a site plan for a new 56-unit townhouse community on the property that for decades hosted the Sun and Surf Theaters uptown. The Sun and Surf Theaters, which covered an entire...
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware

Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Delaware and Maryland this week as holiday events and festivities take center stage throughout the region. So enjoy that delicious Thanksgiving meal and then prepare for a fun and festive weekend at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, as well as several other nearby towns and cities.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

3 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted last week by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Wor-Wic students visit Walter Reed Military Medical Center

SALISBURY, Md. – Students from Wor-Wic Community College took a trip to Walter Reed Military Medical Center to learn more on how healthcare workers care for our veterans and members of the military. This was a unique experience because they learned about caring for some of the most extreme...
