Wisconsin State

CBS Boston

First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
MAINE STATE
KCRA.com

2 systems take aim at Northern California starting this weekend. When to expect rain and snow

More rounds of rain and snow are headed to Northern California in the coming days, with Monday and Tuesday designated as KCRA 3 Impact Days for travel in the Sierra. The first round of showers will arrive late Saturday, likely in the evening and into early Sunday before the sun comes up. Rain will be light and not everyone will get it across our region. The best areas for it will be in the Sierra and in the Foothills. If the Central Valley gets anything, it would measure up to under .10 of an inch.
OutThere Colorado

Looking to survive winter? Keep these 16 items in your trunk while traveling Colorado

Are you prepared to hit the roads in Colorado this winter? The Colorado Department of Transportation has published a list of items that travelers should keep in the trunk of their vehicle to make winter driving safer. I've gone through and added an explanation for why each item is needed and I've also tracked down a highly-rated option on Amazon to make getting these products as simple as possible. ...
COLORADO STATE
WTAJ

What to do if your vehicle loses traction on wintry roads

(WTAJ) — Severe weather can be frightening for travelers as it’s a factor in nearly half a million crashes every winter, so what do you do if you start to lose control of the vehicle? While it’s important to prepare ahead of time, even the most well-equipped drivers can lose control on sloppy, snowy and […]
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wild Videos Are Coming in Showing the Insane Depth of the New York Snow

Regions of the Northeast and New England were treated to another early snowfall on Friday, however, areas across western New York were absolutely slammed. Heavy snow descended on multiple cities across upstate New York, but Buffalo received anywhere from four to six feet. A day later, videos have begun to emerge on social media capturing the absolutely insane amount of snow that fell across the state.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US

Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
KANSAS STATE
US News and World Report

Fun Winter Activities to Do With Your Family

In the small Northern Michigan town of Cheboygan, Katie Mallory’s two children wait eagerly for the snow to fall. They love the winter season and so does their mom. “It’s a time to feel cozy and comfortable,” she says. Some may bemoan the falling snow, but Mallory has a different attitude: “It’s going to come whether you like it or not – so like it.”
CHEBOYGAN, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Which Michigan Winter Weather Driver Are You? One of These Three

The snowflakes are falling, but you've got somewhere you've got to be. So you fire up the car or truck or SUV, you get behind the wheel, and you begin your adventure. Probably not long after leaving the comfort and safety of your own driveway, you begin to question why anyone else needs to be on the road too. It seems like all the other drivers are crazy! But truth be told, it's always like that - the winter weather just shines a brighter spotlight on the issue.
MICHIGAN STATE
natureworldnews.com

Snow and Rain to Sweep Across Northeast and Plains as Winter Comes Near

The latest weather forecasts reported that portions of the Northeast and Plains could expect snow and potential rain starting Monday. According to reports, the unseasonable weather could bring snow to many areas of the United States. The temperatures becoming colder in the second week of November marks the arrival of...
KANSAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Persistent Snowy Weather to Cause Potential Travel Chaos in the Rockies

Snowy weather will continue to blanket the Rocky Mountains with thick snow and cold temperatures in the remainder of the current week, according to weather forecasters, who also predicted the cold weather can cause travel chaos for the upcoming Thanksgiving national holiday next week. The short-range forecast suggested travelers to...
DENVER, CO
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
