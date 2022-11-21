Read full article on original website
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the winter season is targeting North and South Dakota as well as areas of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska with a foot of snow.
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Drastically Different Winter Extremes for 2022-2023
Depending on where you live in the United States, there’s a good chance you can expect to see one of two winter weather extremes this year. The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts some areas of the U.S. will see a bitterly cold, snowy winter while other regions won’t see much of a winter at all.
First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
‘Crippling’ storm to bury parts of US in 4ft of snow in historic lake-effect blizzard as thundersnow threatens NFL game
A STORM could bury parts of New York in up to four feet of snow in the coming days, forecasters have warned. The cities of Buffalo and Watertown are expected to be badly hit by the weather front, which is set to roll in from Thursday. A lake-effect snowstorm -...
KCRA.com
2 systems take aim at Northern California starting this weekend. When to expect rain and snow
More rounds of rain and snow are headed to Northern California in the coming days, with Monday and Tuesday designated as KCRA 3 Impact Days for travel in the Sierra. The first round of showers will arrive late Saturday, likely in the evening and into early Sunday before the sun comes up. Rain will be light and not everyone will get it across our region. The best areas for it will be in the Sierra and in the Foothills. If the Central Valley gets anything, it would measure up to under .10 of an inch.
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Looking to survive winter? Keep these 16 items in your trunk while traveling Colorado
Are you prepared to hit the roads in Colorado this winter? The Colorado Department of Transportation has published a list of items that travelers should keep in the trunk of their vehicle to make winter driving safer. I've gone through and added an explanation for why each item is needed and I've also tracked down a highly-rated option on Amazon to make getting these products as simple as possible. ...
What to do if your vehicle loses traction on wintry roads
(WTAJ) — Severe weather can be frightening for travelers as it’s a factor in nearly half a million crashes every winter, so what do you do if you start to lose control of the vehicle? While it’s important to prepare ahead of time, even the most well-equipped drivers can lose control on sloppy, snowy and […]
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
WATCH: Wild Videos Are Coming in Showing the Insane Depth of the New York Snow
Regions of the Northeast and New England were treated to another early snowfall on Friday, however, areas across western New York were absolutely slammed. Heavy snow descended on multiple cities across upstate New York, but Buffalo received anywhere from four to six feet. A day later, videos have begun to emerge on social media capturing the absolutely insane amount of snow that fell across the state.
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US
Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
Can You Make Snow Ice Cream With Michigan Snow?
I'm not originally from Michigan, so my experience with snow is much more limited than the average Michigander. But- when it did snow back home, I remember one of my favorite things to do with my mother was to make "snowcream" or snow ice cream. But as I've gotten older,...
Where in US will Old Man Winter serve up the best skiing conditions this season?
AccuWeather meteorologists issued their annual ski season forecast, highlighting that this winter could be “very interesting” for skiers in one of the most populated regions of the country. The wait is finally over for skiers and snowboarders across the United States as snow has returned and a new...
Rain and snow for Pacific Northwest as Lisa continues to strengthen
Wild day for weather as record warm temperatures remain in the Upper Midwest, rain and snow slam the West, and Lisa continues to strengthen. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
US News and World Report
Fun Winter Activities to Do With Your Family
In the small Northern Michigan town of Cheboygan, Katie Mallory’s two children wait eagerly for the snow to fall. They love the winter season and so does their mom. “It’s a time to feel cozy and comfortable,” she says. Some may bemoan the falling snow, but Mallory has a different attitude: “It’s going to come whether you like it or not – so like it.”
Which Michigan Winter Weather Driver Are You? One of These Three
The snowflakes are falling, but you've got somewhere you've got to be. So you fire up the car or truck or SUV, you get behind the wheel, and you begin your adventure. Probably not long after leaving the comfort and safety of your own driveway, you begin to question why anyone else needs to be on the road too. It seems like all the other drivers are crazy! But truth be told, it's always like that - the winter weather just shines a brighter spotlight on the issue.
natureworldnews.com
Snow and Rain to Sweep Across Northeast and Plains as Winter Comes Near
The latest weather forecasts reported that portions of the Northeast and Plains could expect snow and potential rain starting Monday. According to reports, the unseasonable weather could bring snow to many areas of the United States. The temperatures becoming colder in the second week of November marks the arrival of...
natureworldnews.com
Persistent Snowy Weather to Cause Potential Travel Chaos in the Rockies
Snowy weather will continue to blanket the Rocky Mountains with thick snow and cold temperatures in the remainder of the current week, according to weather forecasters, who also predicted the cold weather can cause travel chaos for the upcoming Thanksgiving national holiday next week. The short-range forecast suggested travelers to...
fleetmanagementweekly.com
Winter Tires Make ‘Unimaginable’ Difference — But Only Fraction of Drivers Use Them
Despite the benefits, only a fraction of U.S. drivers use winter tires. They account for only about 2.1% of replacement tire sales. That’s partly because of the cost, partly because most people have no idea how much better they perform. The difference in steering, accelerating and braking is enough...
