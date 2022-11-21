Read full article on original website
Related
thecutoffnews.com
The post-election review designed to give Pa. voters more confidence in the results, explained
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. A person approaches the table and picks up a 10-sided die. She rolls. Four.
thecutoffnews.com
Pioneer Holiday Home Tour Presented by the West Jefferson County Historical Society - Sun., Dec. 4, 2022 - 2 pm till 4 pm
The West Jefferson County Historical Society presented the Pioneer Holiday Home Tour on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The tour allows visitors to discover the rustic, historic home places of three influential pioneer families The Sadler, The Owens and The McAdory's. Vistors got to learn what contributions each family made to West Jefferson County and Alabama’s early history as we celebrate our State’s Bicentennial. Each home was adorned with decorations in typical of Christmas in the 19th Century. Tours are $6 for adults; $2 for students; free for children 12 and under. Tickets cover all 3 houses and can be purchased at any location.
Comments / 0