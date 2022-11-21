I'm a Celebrity viewers think they've worked out the sad reason why producers decided to repeat a challenge

I'm a Celebrity 2022 is now in its final week and fans weren't happy to hear that a challenge that the campers had already attempted was repeated on today's episode.

The Boiling Point challenge, which involves going through a series of underwater tunnels surrounded by dangerous animals like snakes and alligators, had already been attempted by Chris Moyles, who only managed to get one star.

In today's episode, presenters Ant and Dec announced that the challenge had returned, with Hollyoaks star Owen Warner volunteering himself to undertake the tough trial.

Turns out the actor surprised everyone and got an impressive nine stars — which made viewers at home speculate about the reason why the producers decided to repeat the challenge...

Some viewers suggested that maybe the producers spent all their budget getting high-profile celebrities on the show, which didn't leave them much money left for the challenges.

"Have they got a small budget to be repeating trials? To many high profile people?", one viewer wrote.

Another said: "Welcome back to I'm A Celebrity live from Australia where we are experiencing budget cuts. Boiling point 2".

See moreSee more

However, most fans at home suspected that the real reason was Chris' poor performance the first time around... So sad!

"Did Chris Moyles do this challenge so badly that they’re running it again with Owen so as to get their moneys-worth from the set budget? #ImACeleb", one wrote.

Another said: "You know you’ve done sh*te at a trial when the producers decide to bring it back for round 2 #ImACeleb".

A third added: "Interesting twist how they brought back Boiling Point trial because Chris dropped the tools and stars the last time #ImACeleb".

See more See moreSee more

Another viewer added: "The producers had to recycle this Boiling Point challenge because Chris did so badly at it the first time round it was a waste #ImACeleb".

*Warning: spoilers ahead*

See more

Later in the episode, Sue Cleaver was the third celebrity to leave camp, after being voted out by the public.

The I'm a Celebrity final is just a few days away, with the countdown set to end on Sunday evening. Since Owen's stellar performance, we wonder if he could be the next king of the jungle?

I'm a Celebrity continues on ITV1 and ITV X.