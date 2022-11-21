ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thunderboltradio.com

Alan Graham – 68 – Union City

Graveside services will be held for Alan Graham, age 68, of Union City. Services will take place at 3:00 on Sunday, November 27th of 2022, at East View Cemetery. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

James Jay Kemerer – 81 – Union City

Funeral services will be held for James Jay Kemerer, age 81, Union City. Services will take place at 11:00 on Tuesday, November 22nd of 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Obion County Memorial Gardens.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Dresden receives Downtown Improvement Grant

The City is Dresden is among 16 communities across the state receiving a Downtown Improvement Grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. A total of $1 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds is being awarded in amounts up to $100,000 per community to improve structures in Tennessee Downtowns and Main Street communities.
DRESDEN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Annual “Feeding of 5,000” Taking Place in Union City

The annual Feeding of 5,000 will take place today in Obion County. The Obion County Ministerial Association event will start this morning at the Fairgrounds in Union City. The Refuge Church pastor, Bro. Dan Huggins, told Thunderbolt News about the history of the event in Union City.(AUDIO) Bro. Huggins said...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Donors reminded to honor St. John’s Radiothon pledges

Listeners who called in donations to last week’s St. John’s Radiothon are reminded to honor their pledges. If you made a pledge, you can mail a check to P.O. Box 318 in Martin or bring your donation by the studios at 1410 North Lindell Street in Martin. Nearly...
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

“Feeding of 5,000” Held in Union City

Area residents came to the Obion County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, as part of the annual “Feeding of 5,000”. The event is held in advance of Thanksgiving, and provides take home meals, followed by a traditional sit-down meal of turkey and dressing and all trimmings. Bro. Dan Huggins, of...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Commission Chairman Honored at Monday Meeting

Longtime Obion County Commissioner Ralph Puckett was honored during Monday’s monthly meeting. The Commission Chairman was recognized during a special visit from Tennessee County Commission Association Executive Director Charles Curtis.(AUDIO) Puckett is from South Fulton, and is elected to serve from District 1. Photos from the presentation have been...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Students Learn About All-Expense Paid Healthcare Opportunities

A unique opportunity in the healthcare industry recently drew the attention of several Union City High School seniors. Students in the Nursing Education class received a visit from representatives of Dyersburg State and Jackson State Community College, and heard about a three-year, all-expenses paid opportunity in the EMT and Respiratory Therapy fields.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

“Tornado Cash” to Benefit School Staff and Local Businesses

The continued push by the Obion County Chamber of Commerce to shop local, has received a big boost. The Union City School System will again use “Tornado Cash” to distribute to their employees. Chamber of Commerce Community Relations Director Brooke Simmons told Thunderbolt News about the local benefits.(AUDIO)
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

“Cram the Cruiser” Underway for Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State Police have launched their annual “Cram the Cruiser” food drive. State Police will have a cruiser parked in front of Post 1 Mayfield, located on US 45 in Hickory. Those wanting to donate have until until December 2nd to place non-perishable food items in the cruiser.
HICKORY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Gleason City Board passes first reading of “on-premises” beer ordinance

The City of Gleason is one step closer to allowing restaurants to serve beer in the city limits after the City Board passed the first reading of an updated ordinance this week. Before the vote, City Attorney Beau Pemberton outlined the revised ordinance. (AUDIO) The first reading passed unanimously 5-0...
GLEASON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Council Members Sworn-In on Tuesday

Members of the Union City City Council took their oath of office on Tuesday. Union City Mayor Terry Hailey and Councilman Jim Rippy, were joined by newly elected Councilman Hal Mosier. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Municipal Building, with City Clerk Tracy Gore administering the oath of office.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Weakley County Schools seek and salute substitute teachers

With cold and flu season in full force, the Weakley County Schools district is recruiting additional substitute teachers. November 18th was National Substitute Teacher Appreciation Day, and faculty and staff, students, and subs are highlighting the importance of the role in schools. Substitutes are often in high demand throughout the...
thunderboltradio.com

Kenley McCarn named OVC Freshman of the Week

UT Martin women’s basketball standout Kenley McCarn earned her second consecutive OVC Freshman of the Week honor after strong performances against Arkansas State and Missouri. Hailing from Melbourne, Arkansas, McCarn averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks per game. During her week of performances...
MARTIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy