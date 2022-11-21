Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
Police seeking information regarding stolen bell from police and fire memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit are investigating the theft of the memorial bell from the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial. The bell was taken between 8:00 a.m. November 21, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. November 23, 2022. Over the past several months there...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport shooting leaves one dead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A shooting outside a convenience store in Shreveport left a man dead Tuesday night. The Shreveport Police Department says that 25-year-old Rodrick Robinson was shot to death outside the In & Out Mini Mart in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue on Tuesday night just before 7 p.m.
KTBS
Man shot, killed in front of Shreveport convenience store identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in front of the In and Out convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. Police said Rodrick Robinson was shot in the upper body and died a short time later at Ochsner LSU Health. Another victim...
k945.com
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Two Injured on Linwood Avenue
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. Shreveport Police Department has 13 units working this call and SFD has 8 units on scene. The call came into dispatch at 6:52 p.m. from the In and Out Store, which is located near the Hollywood neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. A second victim was suffering from a graze wound to the head.
Social media leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen check at East Texas Lowe’s
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man who was accused of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s was arrested with the help of social media. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a generator was bought with the check in Longview on Oct. 31. Then, 30 minutes after officials shared photos on social media […]
KSLA
SPD looking for runaway teen girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen girl. Police say back on Sept. 20, Dayna Zoey Bogany was reported as a runaway by her family. She has since been seen near Huntington Avenue and Wyngate Boulevard wearing a pink bonnet.
KTBS
Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
KTBS
2 Shreveport women arrested for defrauding veterans out of over a million dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport women are in custody after being accused of defrauding veterans of more than a million dollars. Police were conducting an investigation Tuesday in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard in a case they've been working on since September. Multiple veterans were targeted and...
KSLA
Caught on camera: Driver critically hurt when car slams into vehicles, garage
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A car slammed into the garage and vehicles in the driveway of a house in Bossier City, critically injuring its driver. It happened before 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 in the Madison Place neighborhood. And it all was captured on the homeowner’s surveillance camera....
KSLA
Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle on a Shreveport street. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road happened at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Preliminary investigation shows the man was wearing dark-colored clothing and...
Police unravel identity theft scheme that stole over $1 million from elderly veterans
ZarRajah Watkins, 21, and Destane Glass, 21, stole over $1 million over the course of their scam, according to the Shreveport Police Department.
KSLA
Traffic officials give last-minute tips for traveling during Thanksgiving
Man dies, another injured in shooting on Linwood Avenue. Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 6:52 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Earl and Cox streets. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has announced his support for runoff candidate Tom Arceneaux. Pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle on Mansfield Road. Updated:...
ktalnews.com
Two women arrested for defrauding veterans of over $1M
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two women have been arrested after a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from elderly veterans. According to the Shreveport Police Department, investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force arrested 21-year-old ZarRajah Watkins on Nov. 17 in the 3200 block of Sandra drive. Police also arrested 21-year-old Destane Glass Tuesday just before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve.
KTBS
Truck destroyed by fire overnight near downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire crews raced to the scene of a big rig fire north of downtown Shreveport early Wednesday. It happened just before 3 a.m. near Airport Drive and North Common. Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that an 18 wheeler next to a building caught...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Seeking Hit & Run Suspects
Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying two people that are wanted for questioning in a hit and run incident. The two people are believed to have knowledge about the incident that happened November 2nd at the Dollar General Store in the 4600 block of Highway 80 in Haughton, LA. Detectives say the two left the scene driving a dark colored car or SUV.
ktalnews.com
Semi fire causes major traffic jam on I-20E in Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation issued an alert Tuesday afternoon when a crash caused I-20E to partially close. Just before 4:00 p.m., an 18-wheeler caught fire on I-20E near Industrial Dr. According to LaDoT the left lane is blocked while officers work the scene.
KSLA
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences
HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because two of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
KSLA
2 shootings in one night leave 2 victims injured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man went to a party at Melvin’s Landing on Cross Lake Boulevard and ended up getting shot, and another man was shot at while parked near apartments. On Nov. 20 at 2:18 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department learned from a victim that he was...
ktalnews.com
2 injured in Mooringsport head-on crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A head-on crash injured two people and caused the closure of Blanchard Latex Rd. Sunday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and EMS responded to the scene on the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Rd. in Mooringsport. Authorities have not yet released the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.
caddoda.com
Bossier City man convicted of concealed gun charge
A Bossier City man with past felony convictions, including a 1989 manslaughter for which he received a 21-year prison sentence, has been found guilty in Caddo District Court of attempting to unlawfully possess a firearm. Kenneth Wayne Owens, 54, was found guilty of attempted possession of a firearm or carrying...
Comments / 0