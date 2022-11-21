ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 3

Charles Mack
5d ago

The mainstream media pundits don’t have a clue as to why the tentative deal was turned down by the union members who work 24/7 on call and receive No Paid Sick Days and No Holiday Pay…

Reply
5
Related
CBS News

White House officials urge Americans to get the COVID-19 booster shot

The White House this week launched a six-week sprint aimed at convincing Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year. CBS News Contributor Dr. Céline Gounder and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at Kaiser Health News joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss concerns about a post-holiday covid surge, boosters and treatments.
CBS News

Biden to potentially face major economic setbacks

President Joe Biden could face major economic setbacks this holiday shopping season, including a workers strike at Amazon and a nationwide railroad strike that could begin early next month. CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes reports from Nantucket, Massachusetts, where the president is spending the holiday weekend.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

Eye Opener: Amazon workers protest

Amazon workers and activists in more than 30 countries protested for better pay and working conditions on Black Friday. Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with mothers of the very soldiers he sent to the battlefields of Ukraine. All that and all that matters on today's Eye Opener.
CBS News

Afghan family puts daughters in charge of restaurants to send message to women worldwide

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August, 2021, one family who owns several Afghan restaurants in the Washington, D.C. area decided to take action. Owners Omar and Sofia Masroor put their two oldest daughters in charge of two of their restaurants in an effort to defy cultural norms and encourage their daughters. Jan Crawford introduces us to the Masroor family for The Dish.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

After 3 mass shootings in 2 weeks, Biden pushes for stricter gun legislation

In the wake of three mass shootings in the United States in the span of two weeks, President Biden is renewing calls for stricter gun legislation and an assault weapons ban. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined Omar Villafranca to discuss the president's statement and the administration's involvement in ongoing negotiations between railway companies and unions.
CBS News

CBS News

574K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy