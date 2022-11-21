Read full article on original website
Charles Mack
5d ago
The mainstream media pundits don’t have a clue as to why the tentative deal was turned down by the union members who work 24/7 on call and receive No Paid Sick Days and No Holiday Pay…
Reply
5
Related
White House officials urge Americans to get the COVID-19 booster shot
The White House this week launched a six-week sprint aimed at convincing Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year. CBS News Contributor Dr. Céline Gounder and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at Kaiser Health News joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss concerns about a post-holiday covid surge, boosters and treatments.
Biden to potentially face major economic setbacks
President Joe Biden could face major economic setbacks this holiday shopping season, including a workers strike at Amazon and a nationwide railroad strike that could begin early next month. CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes reports from Nantucket, Massachusetts, where the president is spending the holiday weekend.
Ex-Ukraine leader and former U.S. commander urge U.S. to hold firm as Kyiv fights "for global security"
Kyiv, Ukraine — From rocket systems to anti-tank missiles, American weapons have been game changing in Ukraine's war against Russia's invading forces. In recent weeks, the armaments have helped Ukrainian forces recapture significant swaths of territory in the south and east of the country. Petro Poroshenko, who served as...
Eye Opener: Amazon workers protest
Amazon workers and activists in more than 30 countries protested for better pay and working conditions on Black Friday. Also, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with mothers of the very soldiers he sent to the battlefields of Ukraine. All that and all that matters on today's Eye Opener.
Ukrainian ballerinas aim to display and defend culture through dance
While the war rages on in Ukraine, the Kyiv City Ballet is aiming to display and defend their culture through dance. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz caught up with the dancers, who recently wrapped up the company's first ever U.S. tour.
Afghan family puts daughters in charge of restaurants to send message to women worldwide
After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August, 2021, one family who owns several Afghan restaurants in the Washington, D.C. area decided to take action. Owners Omar and Sofia Masroor put their two oldest daughters in charge of two of their restaurants in an effort to defy cultural norms and encourage their daughters. Jan Crawford introduces us to the Masroor family for The Dish.
"Missing Justice" highlights unsolved deaths, missing people cases in Indigenous communities
The new CBS News podcast, "Missing Justice," highlights the growing number of unsolved deaths and missing people cases in Indigenous communities. CBS News reporters and "Missing Justice" co-creators Bo Erickson and Cara Korte explain the challenges these communities face in getting justice for loved ones.
At least 1 killed in landslide on Italian resort island
At least one person was killed, and up to a dozen more were missing, after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia Saturday.
After 3 mass shootings in 2 weeks, Biden pushes for stricter gun legislation
In the wake of three mass shootings in the United States in the span of two weeks, President Biden is renewing calls for stricter gun legislation and an assault weapons ban. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined Omar Villafranca to discuss the president's statement and the administration's involvement in ongoing negotiations between railway companies and unions.
CBS News
574K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3