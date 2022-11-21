After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August, 2021, one family who owns several Afghan restaurants in the Washington, D.C. area decided to take action. Owners Omar and Sofia Masroor put their two oldest daughters in charge of two of their restaurants in an effort to defy cultural norms and encourage their daughters. Jan Crawford introduces us to the Masroor family for The Dish.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO