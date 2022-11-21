ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Remember the Sentry, the character Stan Lee forgot he created?

By George Marston
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDZwy_0jJGz2L100

Way back in the '60s, Stan Lee and a relatively unknown artist named Artie Rosen created a Superman-like hero of near limitless power named The Sentry - though Lee and Rosen lost track of the character before ever using the idea.

After Rosen's death in 1999, contemporary writer Paul Jenkins uncovered Rosen's original sketches and brought them to Lee, thus a long lost original Marvel Comics character that had gone unseen since the early '60s was rediscovered, birthing the legend of the Sentry, the character that Stan Lee - and the entire Marvel Universe - forgot.

Except that's all bull$#!%.

In actuality, The Sentry was a brand new character conceived by Paul Jenkins, Rick Veitch, and Jae Lee, who was intended as a character who was once a part of the Marvel Universe, but who everyone from the Avengers, to the X-Men, and beyond totally forgot about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJZpQ_0jJGz2L100

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But rather than simply selling the conceit that all the characters in the Marvel Universe had forgotten about the Sentry, Marvel pulled out all the stops, enlisting Stan Lee himself, then Marvel editor-in-chief Joe Quesada, and even the most popular comic publication of the time, Wizard Magazine, to sell the story that Lee had actually forgotten about the Sentry in real life as well.

This involved a series of interviews in Wizard in which Lee, Jenkins, and Quesada discussed how the Sentry was rediscovered, along with their plans to bring him "back" into the Marvel Universe with a story that would reveal how he had disappeared in the first place, as well as bringing in classic Marvel artist John Romita Jr. to create the sketches that were meant to have been drawn by fictional artist Artie Rosen, who was invented as part of the story of the forgotten creation of the Sentry.

Nonetheless, while fans had mixed reactions (and levels of awareness) about the so-called Sentry hoax, the character became a very real, and often controversial part of the Marvel Universe.

So who is the Sentry, really ?

Who is the Sentry?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vydzf_0jJGz2L100

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In Marvel Universe terms, he's Robert Reynolds, a young man who gains the incredible "power of a thousand exploding suns" after ingesting an experimental serum, which basically amounts to near limitless, Superman-like power.

However, there's a dark side to the Sentry's powers. Lurking inside Reynolds is a being known as The Void, an evil reflection of the Sentry whose powers of destruction are just as immense as Reynolds' own abilities, and who manifests when Reynolds' mental illness goes unchecked.

The original '00s Sentry limited series establishes that the Sentry was actually a Silver Age contemporary of heroes like the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. He disappeared from the Marvel Universe when his mind was wiped, along with the memories of everyone on Earth, to make everyone forget the Sentry had ever existed (kind of like how in the MCU Doctor Strange made everyone forget who Peter Parker is and that he is Spider-Man in No Way Home) - the only way to subdue the Void.

Once Sentry is reawakened in the Marvel Universe, he becomes a recurring fixture of the Avengers franchise, first as a surprise member of the New Avengers team, and eventually as a member of Norman Osborn's Dark Avengers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HirQ_0jJGz2L100

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Under Osborn's manipulation, Sentry is warped into something of Osborn's personal enforcer, in touch with his destructive Void persona and willing to carry out Osborn's most destructive ends.

This culminates in the story Siege , in which Osborn and the Dark Avengers , assisted by Loki, launch an attack on Asgard, which was then floating above the Earth. Though Loki believes Osborn intends to install him as Asgard's new ruler, instead Osborn activates the Sentry to use his incredible strength to destroy Asgard, bringing it to the ground in ruins.

Ares, the Greek god of war who was part of the Dark Avengers, attacks Sentry, but is completely ripped in half, showcasing Sentry's incredible strength. Sentry then also kills Loki himself, leading to Loki's eventual rebirth as Kid Loki .

(Not for nothing, ' The Void ' was the name given to the place where Kid Loki and the other Loki Variants were trapped in the MCU Loki streaming series).

After Sentry/Void is defeated at the end of Siege, he's locked away again, though he's since resurfaced a time or two in the Marvel Universe, even briefly headlining his own short-lived ongoing title just a few years ago.

The Sentry in the MCU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oMkwn_0jJGz2L100

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Sentry hasn't come to the MCU, and as far as we know, there are no official plans just yet. However, unsubstantiated rumors have begun to pop up indicating that the Thunderbolts movie is searching for an "evil Superman" type to play its villain.

Along with Hyperion of the Squadron Supreme , Sentry seems to be one of the most likely candidates for inclusion as a villain for the Thunderbolts - especially considering their history with the Dark Avengers.

Would that mean bringing in an MCU version of Norman Osborn (alongside the one who was transported from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home, of course)?

Speaking of No Way Home, at the very least, Marvel has established a precedent that it's possible for everyone in the MCU to forget about someone through magical means, or Multiversal manipulation - a plot point that could easily be brought back for the Sentry.

Who knows. In fact, when it comes to the Sentry, thanks to his odd origins and the good-natured "hoax" tied to his introduction, there are almost nothing but questions surrounding the possible ways he could come to the MCU.

Read up on the best Avengers stories of all time.

Comments / 2

Related
ComicBook

Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project

Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art Teases Arrival of Major Marvel Characters

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took fans on a trip to all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, further expanding on the mind-melting concepts that comes standard as part of the Doctor Strange franchise. While movie-goers were shown all kinds of multiversal goodness, even more was cut from the film—including some of the character's most important supporting cast.
wegotthiscovered.com

Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation

We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
A.V. Club

Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast

[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
The Independent

Zoe Saldaña reveals reason she ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if her Guardians of the Galaxy character didn’t return for another movie

Zoe Saldaña won’t be bereaved to lose one aspect of her Marvel character Gamora, if the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise ends in its third instalment out 2023.Saldaña has played the all-green, adopted daughter of Thanos in Gunn’s fantasy trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.It’s unclear whether she’ll reprise her role again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released next year, however, in a new interview with Variety, Saldaña said she won’t miss the make-up chair.“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,”...
wegotthiscovered.com

A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality

There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
Variety

’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds

Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
Deadline

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy

When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
The Independent

Marvel can’t do sequels – Wakanda Forever is further proof

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives with a Hulk-smashing weight on its shoulders. Ryan Coogler’s just-released follow-up to the original Black Panther, from 2018, faces the daunting two-for-one challenge of both providing Marvel audiences with the visceral excitement they crave, while also honouring the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman.Boseman died from cancer in August 2020 – less than eight months before he was set to reprise the part of heroic T’Challa in the sequel. Hastily rewritten by Coogler, the film now walks a tricky tightrope. It must simultaneously function as homage to Boseman, and open up a new chapter for...
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie

For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole

Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy