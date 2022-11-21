ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Assassin's Creed Valhalla and more Ubisoft games are finally coming to Steam

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ywiwh_0jJGz0ZZ00

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is finally coming to Steam next month, and it's not the only Ubisoft game making the jump.

As Ubisoft confirmed in a statement to PC Gamer , Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Anno 1800, and Roller Champions are "among the Ubisoft titles" coming to Steam. Valhalla, in particular, will launch on December 6, according to its newly minted Steam page , which covers the standard, deluxe, Ragnarok, and complete editions of the mammoth action-RPG.

This update will seemingly leave quite a few of Ubisoft's big hitters off of Steam and exclusive to either its in-house Ubisoft Connect launcher or the Epic Games Store, which has had Assassin's Creed Valhalla for some time, but the fact that any Ubisoft games are coming to Steam is pretty big news after years of soft Epic exclusivity.

Granted, Valhalla and Anno 1800 are pretty darn old and Roller Champions hasn't been a blockbuster hit, so this news doesn't necessarily speak to the circumstances of Ubisoft's big upcoming games. It's entirely possible they'll remain exclusive to Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store, but the publisher's library is at least regaining some presence on the most popular storefront for PC gaming.

"We're constantly evaluating how to bring our games to different audiences wherever they are, while providing a consistent player ecosystem through Ubisoft Connect," Ubisoft said. In other words, yes, there will probably be some kind of Ubisoft Connect account tie-in when you're playing through Steam.

Ahead of its final major update after two years of new content, Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin's Creed Valhalla won't be getting NG+ but it will let you keep your ears warm.

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

A classic Ubisoft game is free to download and keep right now

For its 20th birthday, Ubisoft is giving away Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell for free and honestly that's not the most exciting Splinter Cell news we've gotten today. A shiny new developer roundtable video reveals a little more about the highly anticipated remake that is on the horizon. Previously, we were aware that the team want to maintain the "spirit of the early games" in the series in the new entry, however, there is an impetus to improve a selection of the gameplay mechanics to modernise these for present players. "We can look back at the plot, the characters, the overall story of the game [and] make some improvements - things that might not have aged particularly well, small things - but the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original game," said creative director Chris Auty.
ComicBook

Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans

Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook

Steam Finally Adding One of 2020's Most Popular Games

PC players who use Valve's Steam platform are finally going to be able to buy and play one of the most popular games that launched back in 2020. For a prolonged period of time, video game publisher Ubisoft has chosen to only release its titles on PC via its own Ubisoft Connect launcher. And while fans have called for this trend to come to an end, Ubisoft has largely opted to stay the course with its decision for the time being. Luckily, after so many requests, one of the most popular Ubisoft titles of the past couple of years will be landing on Steam early next month.
ComicBook

Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02

A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
SVG

After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore

After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
Polygon

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes to Steam the same day support ends

On the same day that post-launch support for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ends, the open-world adventure will be available on Steam’s marketplace. The game had been an Epic Games Store exclusive for PC players since its launch on Nov. 10, 2020 — more than two years ago. Ubisoft...
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Easter Egg Makes PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale Canon

God of War Ragnarok has an Easter Egg that seemingly makes the events of PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale canon. For those that don't know, Sony tried to rival Super Smash Brothers with its own fighting game starring its wide array of franchise icons with a game called PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. The game was released for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in November 2012 and received decent, but not amazing reviews from critics. By June 2013, the game had sold a million copies, but it wasn't enough to justify continuing the series with a sequel or DLC, much to the dismay of those who enjoyed the fighting game. The game has since garnered a bit of a cult following, but there's no indication that Sony plans to bring the series back.
Polygon

The hardest Tetris game ever is coming to Switch and PS4

A famously tough arcade version of Tetris is being ported to consoles for the first time since its release in 1998. Publisher Hamster Corporation will release Arika’s Tetris: The Grand Master for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1, as reported by Famitsu (via VGC), and confirmed on Twitter by Arika itself.
ComicBook

Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released

An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
dexerto.com

Riot job listing confirms Valorant will come to Xbox and PlayStation

Riot Games are advertising job listings for console designers for Valorant, seemingly confirming that the FPS game will come to Xbox, PlayStation and other consoles in the future. Riot Games has multiple job listings on the gaming jobs platform Hitmarker for Valorant that have to do with porting the game...
notebookcheck.net

Steam Autumn Sale: 3 cracking co-op games with huge discounts for social gamers

Whether you want to spend your holidays with family or tucked away in the comfort of your own home, playing a game or two with some friends is an excellent way to make use of some time off. The Steam Autumn Sale is here until November 29, just in time to make your holiday gaming ambitions easier and cheaper.
IGN

I've Never Played World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Ft. Bajheera)

Everyone remembers taking their first few steps on Azeroth... except for newcomer to the game Max Scoville. Thankfully, to celebrate the release of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, WoW legend Bajheera is helping Max get up to speed on all the things he needs to know before spreading his wings and taking flight in the new World of Warcraft expansion: Dragonflight.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy