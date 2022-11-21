Read full article on original website
Florida State (8-3) is back at home again this weekend and they'll host one of their biggest rivals in the Florida Gators (6-5) inside Doak Campbell Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kick on Friday night. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles have secured four-straight blowout wins against Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Louisiana over the past month. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Friday's matchup with UF to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
Prior to Friday's 7:30 p.m. contest at Doak Campbell Stadium against the No. 16-ranked Florida State Seminoles, Florida has announced its four captains set to take midfield prior to kickoff. UF sixth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller, sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson, starting center Kingsley Eguakun and safety Trey Dean III will serve...
Dane Draper and Trey Rowland give you the in-depth information you're looking for on Florida State's upcoming contest against rival Florida in this episode of 'Nole Thy Enemy. Note: This podcast was recorded before news on a few more UF injuries were reported. You can subscribe to On The Bench,...
Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday
Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
Players, per the NCAA’s new transfer window, can enter the database on Dec. 5 (the day after championship teams are selected) through Jan. 18, 2023. There is also a 15-day spring period from May 1-15. For FCS players, the transfer window is open. For a school that has struck...
Today was a good day. Florida State battled for months and it paid off as the Seminoles flipped QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State. The boys at On The Bench react instantly – definitely not from Friday – to the news, how the Seminoles managed to hang on in this recruitment, and what the addition means for FSU’s QB room.
