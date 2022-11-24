ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

Holiday Spirit: Christmas Ships Parade to return to St. Helens

By The Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 2 days ago

The Columbia River will shine bright in early December as the annual Christmas Ships Parade returns to the St. Helens waterfront with a dazzling display of holiday lights Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Christmas Ships Parade is operated by Christmas Ships, Inc., a non-profit organization. The parade started in 1954 and is an annual holiday tradition on the Columbia and Willamette Rivers.

The event draws both first time and past parade participants. Organizers said participants tend to return each year – several have been parading for over 40 years and several have made this a multigenerational tradition, with the children of previous participants returning with their own boats and families to parade.

History

The Christmas Ships Parade began with one decorated sailboat in 1954 and has since grown to over 70 participating boats. The entirely volunteer operated event runs for 15 nights during December and travels the Willamette and Columbia Rivers in the Portland Metro area providing opportunities for communities to view it from the river front, restaurants, parks, neighborhoods and waysides along the rivers.

According to the Oregon Heritage Commission member and former chair Chelsea Rose the designation of the parade as an Oregon Heritage Tradition recognizes those traditions that have helped define the character of the state.

“The Christmas Ships Parade ties into the importance of the river to Oregon’s heritage and Oregon’s identity," she told The Chronicle in a 2020 interview. "It is an event enjoyed by many as the ships travel the Willamette and Columbia Rivers and is a long-standing tradition for those who view it each year.”

Parade organizers said the Christmas shippers spend countless hours on the chilly river waters to bring smiles to young and old alike.

Volunteers dedicate over 3,000 hours in trainings, meetings, outreach, logistics, and the actual time in the parade. They host up to three meet and greet events at different locations where community members can see the boats up close, meet the boat owners, and learn about boat safety, according to the parade organizers.

The Christmas Ships Parade will launch from the St. Helens City docks.

Parade organizers list the following outdoor viewing locations in Columbia County for the Christmas Ships parade:

Columbia Courthouse - Above the St. Helens City docksColumbia View Park - South of the courthouse parking lotSand Island - Access the river from St. HelensCaples House Museum - 1925 First St, Columbia CityPixie Park - Columbia City

Plaza Events

A holiday celebration also will take place in the Columbia County Courthouse Plaza in the Riverfront District of St. Helens.

The Dec. 10 activities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a walk and wave Santa event with his elves. There will be photo opportunities with live holiday alpacas and festive decorations in the Plaza. The Christmas Ships Parade launches from the City docks at 6 p.m. The full schedule includes:

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Walk and Wave with Santa and his Elves at Plaza Square.

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. photos with the holiday alpacas at Plaza Square.

5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. live holiday music with Tom Grant and Alyssa Schwary at Plaza Square.

6 p.m. Christmas Ships Parade at the St. Helens City docks.

This event is hosted by the City of St. Helens through tourism support from Cascadia Home Loans (Matt McHugh, NMLS#116407), Wauna Federal Credit Union, The Jane Garcia Team of Keller Williams, Big Food Cart and Brew, 503 Distilling, Best Western Oak Meadows Inn, and Sand Island Campground.

More information about the parade can be found at www.christmasships.org/.

The St. Helens Chronicle

The St. Helens Chronicle

Columbia County, OR
ABOUT

The St. Helens Chronicle covers local news in the St. Helens and Columbia County areas in Oregon.

 https://www.thechronicleonline.com/

