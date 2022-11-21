Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
WPBF News 25
Charity provides thousands of Thanksgiving meals in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Mustard Seen Ministries 33rd Annual Thanksgiving Feast brought smiles to the faces of many people in Fort Pierce this year. Program Director Stacy Malinowski said they served 3,000 Thanksgiving meals this year. Tradition of Giving: Mustard Seed Ministries feeds thousands in Fort Pierce this...
macaronikid.com
Port St. Lucie Lights Up the Holiday Season
Beginning Wednesday, November 23, 2022 more than 200,000 LEDs will illuminate Port St. Lucie from dusk to dawn until January 1st, but the holiday cheer doesn’t end there. The City has planned family-friendly activities throughout the season, including dazzling lights and displays, a destination photo-op contest, a PSLinLights Holiday Special, a residential outdoor holiday-decorating contest, a searchable holiday lights map and nine festive events. For the ultimate list of Port St. Lucie’s holiday light displays and events visit www.CityofPSL.com/PSLinLights.
wqcs.org
The 1st Annual St. Lucie Youth Con and The Carnival of Lights
Fort Pierce - Friday November 25, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, we'll hear about the First St. Lucie Youth Con, an opportunity for youth voices to be heard. Its taking place on Saturday December 10 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Port St. Lucie at the IRSC Pruitt Campus STEM Center.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Space Coast Light Festival moves to Fred Poppe Regional Park in Palm Bay, starts Friday
PALM BAY — The Space Coast Light Festival has a new home at Palm Bay’s Fred Poppe Regional Park, located at 1951 Malabar Road. This year’s event runs from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1. “It’s (Fred Poppe Park) a great location and in the long-term it will...
WPBF News 25
Stuart grandmother, 73, shot to death in recliner during street gunfight on Thanksgiving night
STUART, Fla. — Carla Scales and her daughter Raven Jolly stand in shock outside the house on SE 10th Street and Spruce Avenue, where their mother and grandmother lived peacefully for years, until they saya bullet smashed through the front window Thanksgiving night, hitting the 73-year-old in the face as she sat in her recliner watching TV.
floridaescape.com
4 Annual Events Not To Miss In Melbourne Florida
If you’re looking for an event ideal for the entire family or if friends are coming along, the annual events in Melbourne Florida are worth considering for your next trip. You’ll be in for an escapade that ensures an unforgettable gastronomic experience with activities for everyone. Let’s take...
hometownnewstc.com
Indian River County garden wins Audubon Society award
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - The native garden planted by Pelican Island Audubon Society at Indian River County Administration Building A in Vero Beach has been designated the Best Chapter Conservation Project for 2022 by the Florida Audubon Society. A team of 32 volunteers installed the Education and Demonstration Native Garden...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
New life comes to old breakfast diner
MELBOURNE — This week I visited a new-to-me diner in town, La Loma Coney Island. Although it’s been under new ownership since 2021, the customer base is still growing, and not enough people have yet to find this gem of a diner. Raul Quintana took on the brave...
veronews.com
Former Mayor Winger: He fought to ‘Keep Vero Vero’
Before his passing last week at age 84 from cancer, Castaway Cove resident and former Vero mayor Richard “Dick” Winger made his mark on his adopted hometown, fighting to “Keep Vero Vero,” to protect the Indian River Lagoon and to maintain city roads and utility infrastructure.
veronews.com
‘Old Florida’ beach cottage offers privacy, vast ocean views
When he was a child, Robert Buck’s parents would pack the whole family into the car and head north from South Florida to Vero Beach for their family vacation each year. “We stayed at the Sea Cove Cottages where we fished and body surfed,” recalls Buck fondly. Until...
veronews.com
Off-leash dog beach runs into firestorm of Shores opposition
Now-retired County Commission Chairman Peter O’Bryan’s plan to establish an off-leash, dog-friendly beach park has run into a firestorm of opposition from Indian River Shores residents and town officials. While O’Bryan insists the plan is still viable, it probably won’t be at a beach access within the Shores...
WESH
Florida Highway Patrol responds to crash in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — A crash has been reported in Cocoa Thursday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol is responding to the scene on northbound I-95 in the area of Mile Marker 205. Details on the cause of the crash have not been released.
Future of Port St. Lucie's City Center open for discussion
It was supposed to be Port St. Lucie’s first downtown, but now after two decades, the conversation is once again picking up over what the City Center site could be.
seminoletribune.org
Storm unearths ancestral remains in Martin County
Beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of six skulls and smaller bones on Chastain Beach, located on Hutchinson Island South in Martin County. The remains were discovered by beachgoers Nov. 10 and reported to law enforcement. Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 storm south of Vero...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL
Palm Bay is the biggest and most populous city in Brevard County, Florida. It’s situated on the mouth of Turkey Creek and Palm Bay, offering year-long sunshine and watersport activities. It was the Ais people who first settled in the area due to its rich waters and diverse wildlife.
cw34.com
Police: Thanksgiving triple shooting in Stuart, 1 dead, 2 critically injured
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are actively investigating a fatal triple shooting in Stuart. The Stuart Police Department said the shooting occurred on 10th Street at around 7:40 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. Police say a parked car with "multiple" people inside was the target of the shooting. Two people...
10NEWS
Police: 4 people charged with stealing 19 French bulldogs from southern Florida home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — For nearly a month, 19 French bulldogs — many of which are puppies — have been missing after they were stolen from their home, leading police on a search to find them. Now, only six of the dogs have been found and...
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying Dragon cargo from Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After some delays, we were able to see a rocket launch this weekend. SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday, carrying a Dragon cargo capsule from Kennedy Space Center. The rocket was set to blast off from Launch Complex 39A at 2:20 p.m. This...
WESH
Brevard County pilot's plane crashes in Indiana, officials say
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A plane piloted by a man from Brevard County crashed on Friday in Indiana. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a small aircraft crash was reported Friday morning. The sheriff's department responded to the scene, where the aircraft was found at a retention pond.
floridaing.com
Indian Harbour Florida Has Something for Everyone
If you’re looking for a breathtaking beach destination, look no further than Indian Harbour. With its turquoise waters and soft white sand beaches, Indian Harbour Florida is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the sunny Florida weather. Located on the east coast of Florida, Indian Harbour Beach is...
Comments / 0