Sebastian, FL

WPBF News 25

Charity provides thousands of Thanksgiving meals in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Mustard Seen Ministries 33rd Annual Thanksgiving Feast brought smiles to the faces of many people in Fort Pierce this year. Program Director Stacy Malinowski said they served 3,000 Thanksgiving meals this year. Tradition of Giving: Mustard Seed Ministries feeds thousands in Fort Pierce this...
FORT PIERCE, FL
macaronikid.com

Port St. Lucie Lights Up the Holiday Season

Beginning Wednesday, November 23, 2022 more than 200,000 LEDs will illuminate Port St. Lucie from dusk to dawn until January 1st, but the holiday cheer doesn’t end there. The City has planned family-friendly activities throughout the season, including dazzling lights and displays, a destination photo-op contest, a PSLinLights Holiday Special, a residential outdoor holiday-decorating contest, a searchable holiday lights map and nine festive events. For the ultimate list of Port St. Lucie’s holiday light displays and events visit www.CityofPSL.com/PSLinLights.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

The 1st Annual St. Lucie Youth Con and The Carnival of Lights

Fort Pierce - Friday November 25, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, we'll hear about the First St. Lucie Youth Con, an opportunity for youth voices to be heard. Its taking place on Saturday December 10 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Port St. Lucie at the IRSC Pruitt Campus STEM Center.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
floridaescape.com

4 Annual Events Not To Miss In Melbourne Florida

If you’re looking for an event ideal for the entire family or if friends are coming along, the annual events in Melbourne Florida are worth considering for your next trip. You’ll be in for an escapade that ensures an unforgettable gastronomic experience with activities for everyone. Let’s take...
MELBOURNE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Indian River County garden wins Audubon Society award

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - The native garden planted by Pelican Island Audubon Society at Indian River County Administration Building A in Vero Beach has been designated the Best Chapter Conservation Project for 2022 by the Florida Audubon Society. A team of 32 volunteers installed the Education and Demonstration Native Garden...
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

New life comes to old breakfast diner

MELBOURNE — This week I visited a new-to-me diner in town, La Loma Coney Island. Although it’s been under new ownership since 2021, the customer base is still growing, and not enough people have yet to find this gem of a diner. Raul Quintana took on the brave...
MELBOURNE, FL
veronews.com

Former Mayor Winger: He fought to ‘Keep Vero Vero’

Before his passing last week at age 84 from cancer, Castaway Cove resident and former Vero mayor Richard “Dick” Winger made his mark on his adopted hometown, fighting to “Keep Vero Vero,” to protect the Indian River Lagoon and to maintain city roads and utility infrastructure.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Off-leash dog beach runs into firestorm of Shores opposition

Now-retired County Commission Chairman Peter O’Bryan’s plan to establish an off-leash, dog-friendly beach park has run into a firestorm of opposition from Indian River Shores residents and town officials. While O’Bryan insists the plan is still viable, it probably won’t be at a beach access within the Shores...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
WESH

Florida Highway Patrol responds to crash in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — A crash has been reported in Cocoa Thursday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol is responding to the scene on northbound I-95 in the area of Mile Marker 205. Details on the cause of the crash have not been released.
COCOA, FL
seminoletribune.org

Storm unearths ancestral remains in Martin County

Beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of six skulls and smaller bones on Chastain Beach, located on Hutchinson Island South in Martin County. The remains were discovered by beachgoers Nov. 10 and reported to law enforcement. Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 storm south of Vero...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay is the biggest and most populous city in Brevard County, Florida. It’s situated on the mouth of Turkey Creek and Palm Bay, offering year-long sunshine and watersport activities. It was the Ais people who first settled in the area due to its rich waters and diverse wildlife.
PALM BAY, FL
cw34.com

Police: Thanksgiving triple shooting in Stuart, 1 dead, 2 critically injured

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are actively investigating a fatal triple shooting in Stuart. The Stuart Police Department said the shooting occurred on 10th Street at around 7:40 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. Police say a parked car with "multiple" people inside was the target of the shooting. Two people...
STUART, FL
WESH

Brevard County pilot's plane crashes in Indiana, officials say

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A plane piloted by a man from Brevard County crashed on Friday in Indiana. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a small aircraft crash was reported Friday morning. The sheriff's department responded to the scene, where the aircraft was found at a retention pond.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

Indian Harbour Florida Has Something for Everyone

If you’re looking for a breathtaking beach destination, look no further than Indian Harbour. With its turquoise waters and soft white sand beaches, Indian Harbour Florida is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the sunny Florida weather. Located on the east coast of Florida, Indian Harbour Beach is...
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL

