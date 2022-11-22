ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Decorated U.S. Army veteran one of two men who took down Colorado shooter

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov 21 (Reuters) - A decorated Iraq and Afghanistan veteran who had taken his family to support a drag show performer who was one of his daughter's friends said his U.S. Army training took over when gunfire broke out at a Colorado LGBTQ club.

"It's the reflex," Rich Fierro told reporters gathered on the snow-covered front yard of his suburban Colorado Springs home Monday evening. "Go. Go to the fire. Stop the action. Stop the activity. Don't let no one get hurt."

Fierro described grabbing the suspect by the armor the gunman was wearing, dragging him down and using the shooter's pistol to beat him late Saturday after five people were killed and at least 17 wounded. The dead included the boyfriend of Fierro's daughter, identified by Colorado Springs police as Raymond Green Vance.

At an earlier news conference, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers had identified Fierro as one of "two heroes," along with Thomas James, who "saved a lot of lives" at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Fierro said many others deserved credit, including a young man who had been dancing with his daughter and dragged her to safety when the shooting started, and a drag performer who kicked the gunman with her high heels as Fierro held him down.

"I'm not a hero," Fierro said. "I'm just some dude."

Officials did not elaborate on the men's actions, and Fierro's comments provided details investigators have not spoken about. Fierro said he was detained for about an hour by police who found him with a pistol in his hand in the confused aftermath of the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUI07_0jJGp9sC00

He mourned his daughter's boyfriend, who he said he had known since his daughter was in high school.

"He's a good kid. And I loved him," Fierro said.

The wounded included a couple, close friends of Fierro who have two young children.

"I wish I could have saved everybody in there," Fierro said. "I wish I could have done more."

Fierro and his wife Jess Fierro own a Colorado Springs brewery. Their Atrevida Beer Company was closed on Monday as family members gathered at their home in a quiet Colorado Springs suburb to mourn.

Jess Fierro had said earlier that her husband's hands, knees and an ankle were injured in the struggle with the gunman.

Speaking from her doorstep, Jess Fierro told Reuters the violence sparked her husband's post traumatic stress disorder.

Rich Fierro served 14 years in the military and was awarded the Bronze Star twice as he served as a field artillery officer during three tours of Iraq and a tour of Afghanistan, U.S. Army records show.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 13

stop the lies.
4d ago

The other person was a drag performer stomping this monster with their heels. Now, that is the rest of the story.

Reply(3)
6
Sally Brown
4d ago

This is incredible heroic story...put away your negative comments...This Army Veteran was amazing he did what he had to do and saved a lot lives...support our heroes!!!🇺🇸

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich is a registered member of the Mormon church, spokesman confirms

The alleged Colorado Springs shooter is a registered member of the Mormon church, a spokesman has confirmed. Anderson Aldrich, 22, was arrested on suspicion of hate crimes and the first-degree murder of five people at the LGBTQ venue Club Q on Saturday night.In a statement to Fox13, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman said the alleged shooter was on its membership roll but “had not been active in some time”. “The senseless act of violence in Colorado Springs is of great sadness and concern to us,” the spokesman said in a statement to the Salt Lake...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Woman left with 13 bullet holes after brother took her dancing at Colorado LGBTQ club

A woman who was out for a night of dancing with her brother was left with 13 bullet holes in her body after being wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, family say.Charlene Slaugh, 35, and her brother James Slaugh were preparing to leave Club Q on Saturday night when a gunman opened fire, killing five and wounding 25 others, according to a GoFundme page set up by friends to support the family. Charlene was shot at least once in the abdomen and suffered a collapsed lung. She is recovering after undergoing surgery and faces a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting: Suspected shooter changed his name at 15 due to online bullying

The Colorado Springs shooting suspect changed his name at age 15 after being subjected to a vitriolic online bullying campaign, according to reports.Anderson Aldrich, 22, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly opened fire moments after entering the LGBT+ venue Club Q on Saturday night.A review of birth and court records by several media outlets have shed light on Mr Aldrich’s troubled childhood, in which his mother Laura Voepel had several run-ins with authorities. The suspect’s parents Aaron and Laura Brink (nee Voepel) divorced when he was a toddler and he...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Advocate

Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Gay Club Mass Shooting to Lie About Drugs

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her anti-LGBTQ+ rants and conspiracy theories, has reached perhaps a new low by using the Colorado Springs mass shooting to spread falsehoods about drug trafficking and to, of course, argue against gun control. “Tragically, 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning everyday in America...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting: Republican lawmaker claims he hasn’t spoken to grandson suspect for 10 years

The grandfather of a gunman suspected of murdering five club goers at an LGBTQ nightclub claims he hasn’t spoken with him for 10 years, according to reports.Randy Voepel, a California Assemblyman who spoke in support of the January 6 riots, is yet to publicly confirm his relationship to Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich.According to Sacramento-based news site KCRA, sources close to the state lawmaker confirmed he was the suspect’s biological grandfather and that they have been estranged for the past decade.Mr Voepel’s office says he is not yet ready to speak about his connection to Mr Aldrich, KCRA...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Twenty-six years after JonBenét Ramsey’s murder, her hometown braces for a fresh wave of morbid tourism

The cars come every day, at least one or two, inching down the 700 block of 15th Street in Boulder. Some stop so the occupants can get out to take pictures in front of a gated, imposing mansion in the middle of the block, a house that could hold the secrets to one of the most infamous unsolved killings in America.It was here that six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was found murdered the day after Christmas in 1996, her father telling police he discovered the body in the family’s basement just hours after he and his wife reported their daughter missing.What followed...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

LGBTQ club owners praise customer who rushed gunman in tragic mass shooting

"Everyone else was running away, he ran towards." LGBTQ club owners are praising a customer who rushed the gunman in the Club Q mass shooting.Life has been hell for Matthew Haynes, founding partner of Club Q and Nic Grzecka, co-owner of Club Q since Saturday night when a gunman began shooting indiscriminately inside the venue in Colorado Springs. "It is going to take days, if not weeks or months in this community to wrap its head around the hate, the injuries, the death that came," Grzecka said Sunday, while at a vigil for the victims. Both men arrived to the club minutes...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Border Report

8 dead in cartel attack on police station

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. “We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded to the aggression and organized a […]
EL PASO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Shock Slaying of Two Medical Researchers Tied to Grisly Discovery in Missouri Woods

Police investigating the murder-suicide of a man and a woman found in Missouri woods made another shocking discovery: one of them was responsible for a double murder of two researchers two weeks earlier.Although the motives for the three slayings has not been made public, prosecutors announced that they believe Kevin Ray Moore, 42, was responsible for all of them.The deadly trail began on Oct. 1 when Camila Behrensen, 24, and Pablo Guzman-Palma, 25—who worked together at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research—were found dead in their Kansas City apartment after a fire.TV station KSHB reported earlier this week that a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting – live: Boebert launches self-pitying rant amid backlash over Club Q attack response

Lauren Boebert launched into a self-pitying rant on Thursday, after she came under fire for her response to the massacre at LGBT+ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs.The MAGA Republican appeared on right-wing network OAN where she moaned that she is tired of being “blamed” by “the left” for mass shootings.“I have been accused of just about every mass shooting there has been since the Left has learned of my name,” she complained.Ms Boebert came under fire this week when she branded the mass shooting that left five victims dead “absolutely awful” and said the victims were “in my...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

'I had taken a bullet to my leg:' Club Q shooting survivor speaks out

More information is coming out about the mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.Stories of heroism have been revealed, with several witnesses and the mayor of Colorado Springs saying people in the bar - either customers, employees or both - subdued the shooter until police arrived.Jerecho Loveall spoke with CBS News Colorado about his experience. He was shot in the leg during the rampage and didn't realize it until later. He was sitting at the bar when the gunman entered the club."Everyone was scared. He came in shooting a rapid fire...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Reuters

Reuters

653K+
Followers
365K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy