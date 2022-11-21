Good Afternoon, News: Brown Pardons Thousands for Pot Possession, Oregon Sheriffs Refuse to Do Their Job, and Club Q's Hero Was Hassled by Police... Because OF COURSE

Read full article on original website
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Salt & Straw Threatens City, State Claims "No Impact" from I-5 Expansion, and Don't Pack Your Cat in Your Suitcase
Good Afternoon, News: Salt & Straw Threatens City, State Claims "No Impact" from I-5 Expansion, and Don't Pack Your Cat in Your Suitcase
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Mass Shooting at a Virginia Walmart, Biden Extends Student Loan Repayment Pause, and I Need a Drink
Good Morning, News: Mass Shooting at a Virginia Walmart, Biden Extends Student Loan Repayment Pause, and I Need a Drink
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: The Role of Fire in Fire Safety, an Exit Interview with Top Homeless Service Director, and Biden Pardons Turkeys
Good Morning, News: The Role of Fire in Fire Safety, an Exit Interview with Top Homeless Service Director, and Biden Pardons Turkeys
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, Portland: Mike Schmidt Lambasts Defense Attorney Shortage, Trumps Tax Returns Released, and Hewlett-Packard Plans Layoffs
Good Afternoon, Portland: Mike Schmidt Lambasts Defense Attorney Shortage, Trumps Tax Returns Released, and Hewlett-Packard Plans Layoffs
The Portland Mercury
Police Identify Man Killed by Portland Officers Saturday Morning
A Portland man named Immanueal Jaquez Clark-Johnson was killed by a Portland police officer early Saturday morning, according to an updated press release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). Per the PPB, officers suspected that Clark-Johnson, 30, was responsible for an armed robbery that took place shortly after midnight on...
The Portland Mercury
Fiery Shows from TEKE::TEKE and Jinx Monsoon Heat Up December
Despite seasonal focus on holiday shopping chaos, things are still looking promising on the Portland music front. There’s no shortage of releases to get into, and even a couple of upcoming shows that will warm things up. This week we’re stoked about a new project from rapper Milc, new single from Rules., and upcoming shows from epic local twosome Volcanic Pinnacles, Japanese psych rockers TEKE::TEKE, and music-minded drag performers Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme.
The Portland Mercury
Dozens of Community Groups Call on Portland to Rescind Zenith Permit
Twenty community and environmental groups are calling on Portland leaders to rescind the land use permit granted to oil transporter Zenith Energy in October, due to the city neglecting to collect public feedback on the decision. The city contends that public engagement was not necessary when evaluating Zenith's permit application.
The Portland Mercury
John Waters Will Celebrate His 77th Birthday in Portland
Portland holds a lot of love for John Waters. The cult classic film director tours through nearly every winter holiday season, like a scandalous Santa—sans presents, plus vices. However, this year's John Waters Christmas show on December 1 is already sold out, potentially disappointing those who missed him due to widespread cancelations in 2020, or who weren't going out yet in 2021.
The Portland Mercury
Rose Quarter I-5 Expansion Won’t Impact Environment, State Assessment Finds
Adding additional lanes to Interstate 5 in the Rose Quarter will have no significant impact on the environment, according to a new environmental assessment from the federal and state transportation departments. Critics of the project believe that the agencies’ calculation fails to account for an increase in vehicle demand that will accompany lane expansion and are urging the state to use tolling to address congestion in the corridor before spending over $1 billion to widen the freeway.
The Portland Mercury
Make My Thanks the P-Thanks
Time to offer my personal thanks to all the non-bourgie community-based people and orgs that help preserve Portland's soul of giving and compassion. Here goes (and apologies to anyone I've omitted): JoAnn Hardesty, Central City Concern, the Scanner, the Urban League, the Miracles Club, KMHD's Baby Boomer and DJ Action Slacks, Sisters of the Road, Street Roots, Transitions Projects, all the folks at DHS, honest cops, the PPB Advisory Committee, and all the nameless workers, hippies, tripsters, single moms, caregivers, struggling addicts, anarchists, queers, and homeless folk doing their got-damnest just to make it through another got-damned day without getting bashed, assaulted, shot, or diminished by entitled powers. You all are heroes, and I thank you for inspiring better from us all.
