First look: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings odds and lines

By Andrew Reid
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The New England Patriots (6-4) visit the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) for the 3rd and final game the Thanksgiving slate. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we look at Patriots vs. Vikings odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Patriots picked up a 10-3 victory over the rival New York Jets in Week 11, covering as 3.5-point home favorites. The Pats and Jets exchanged field goals and remained squared 3-3 until CB Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining in regulation. New England held New York to just 103 total yards, just 2 of which came in the 2nd half.

The Vikings were drubbed 40-3 by the visiting Dallas Cowboys, failing to cover as 1.5-point underdogs. Minnesota was held to just 183 total yards as QB Kirk Cousins was sacked 7 times. WR Justin Jefferson was held to just 33 receiving yards on 3 catches and is reportedly dealing with a minor case of turf toe.

Patriots at Vikings odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Patriots +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Vikings -150 (bet $150 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +3 (-113) | Vikings -3 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 42 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Patriots 6-4 | Vikings 8-2
  • ATS: Patriots 6-3-1 | Vikings 4-5-1
  • O/U: Patriots 4-6 | Vikings 5-5

Patriots vs. Vikings head-to-head

The Patriots and the Vikings have only met 13 times — all regular-season matchups — and the Pats hold a 9-4 edge. Thursday marks the first meeting since 2018 and while things look very different for both squads, that’s especially true for New England as no one responsible for any of its offensive output in that meeting is still on the roster.

Across the last 4 meetings, dating back to 2006, New England is 4-0 straight up and ATS while the Under is 3-1.

