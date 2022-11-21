Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Related
Yardbarker
Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich Commends LeBron James For Dealing With Scrutiny
The life of an NBA superstar comes with money, glamour and prestige but also an unimaginable amount of public scrutiny — all of which Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has lived with for the majority of his life. The spotlight has pointed at James ever since his high...
Yardbarker
Nets Forward Markieff Morris Gets Real On Why Ben Simmons Is Finally Playing Like An All-Star Again
After an abysmal start to the season, things are finally looking up for the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving is back to playing basketball, Kevin Durant is healthy and over his trade request, and new head coach Jacque Vaughn seems to be preaching a message that is being heard by his players.
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Player Feels One NBA Team Has Mascot With Racial Overtones
Lamar Odom held little back when recently speaking about the Phoenix Suns mascot, which is a gorilla. Odom, who played for the Miami Heat in 2003-04, said the mascot has racial overtones. Gorillas have typical been associated as a derogatory terms for blacks. Odom made the comments on an appearance...
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote
The last few weeks have been very tough for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Following his controversial tweet about sharing a link to a movie featuring anti-Semitic views, Irving was suspended indefinitely. That left a hole in the Nets' starting 5, and they struggled a bit to win games.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Takes A Huge Shot At Kevin Durant: "Pathetic. No Heart. No Pride."
For the Brooklyn Nets to be successful in the NBA right now, they need Kevin Durant to be at his sparkling best in almost every game. While Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are present to share the load with KD, he is still their cornerstone player. Kevin Durant struggled a...
Yardbarker
LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral
LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
Yardbarker
Yankees face big problem as Giants are ‘elated’ following Aaron Judge visit
The New York Yankees face a serious problem out west with Aaron Judge meeting with the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. San Francisco is keen on signing the superstar slugger coming off a historic campaign, hitting 62 homers with 131 RBIs. Judge immediately makes an average team a playoff contender,...
Yardbarker
Adam Thielen Spits Out Postgame Turkey After Vikings' Thanksgiving Win Over Patriots
As is tradition, some of the Vikings' players of the game — Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen — gathered to eat turkey during their postgame interview on NBC following their 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving night. What ensued was pretty hilarious. Thielen, upon trying...
Yardbarker
43-Year-Old Wilt Chamberlain Ruthlessly Blocked All Of Magic Johnson's Shots In A Pick-Up Game
When it comes to individual dominance, no player in history can compare to Wilt Chamberlain. The big man owns an incredible amount of records, ones that will likely never be broken by anyone again. Wilt was a one-man wrecking crew, scoring points at an absurd rate and destroying his opponents with ease. And he was such a marvelous athlete, he dominated games even after he retired.
Yardbarker
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between three teams
Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Gets Real On Potentially Taking Over As A Permanent Starter For The Lakers
Dennis Schroder is one of the best point guards on the Los Angeles Lakers roster as of right now. There is no doubt that he is a solid offensive player, capable of scoring at the rim due to his speed and also being able to facilitate for others. Recently, Dennis Schroder managed to put up 21 points and 6 assists against the San Antonio Spurs.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kawhi Leonard’s odd injury and pesky uncle caused so much beef the Spurs lost their star | Part Two
Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs fostered a special connection on the court. Throughout their partnership, both Kawhi and the Spurs experienced a ton of success and proved San Antonio wasn’t going anywhere. For six years, the introverted superstar and the Spurs seemed inseparable until a mysterious quadriceps injury limited Kawhi’s play, ultimately stripping the true essence of what held their relationship together — hooping. With Kawhi unable to perform, the usual story of greatness that surrounded the league’s model franchise turned into a bizarre saga where a once strong connection collapsed, and in its place: beef that shifted the entire landscape of the NBA. Written, produced and edited by: Joe Ali Motion graphics designed by: Philip Pasternak.
“You're a loser! You've always been a loser!” - how Michael Jordan trash-talked his teammate into retirement
When MJ said he doesn't care, he really meant it - even if his teammate once retired because of his cruel trash talk.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson Reveals Massive Problem For Broncos
The 2022 season has been a disastrous one for the Denver Broncos. They made a huge splash in the offseason by acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks but that trade hasn’t had the positive impact that the franchise was hoping it would. There was optimism that Wilson would...
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Pitcher Leaves for Kansas City
The Angels have already signed LHP Tyler Anderson this offseason, and they may be in the market for another starter. They also have Griffin Canning on track to return by Spring Training, so they shouldn't have any issues fielding six starters next season. Thus, one of their free agent pitchers...
Yardbarker
Cavaliers, Pistons meet while facing injury woes
The Cleveland Cavaliers' four-game winning streak ended in Milwaukee on Friday at the start of a three-game road trip. They'll try to build a new one when they visit the banged-up Pistons in Detroit on Sunday. Cleveland led the Bucks by 11 points at halftime but fell apart in the...
Yardbarker
Dansby Swanson has reportedly priced himself out of Atlanta Braves market
The Atlanta Braves would like to retain All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson during MLB free agency. He’s coming off a career-best season, is still only 28 years old, and fits into their long-term plans. Unfortunately for Atlanta, the market for Swanson’s services seems to be vast with numerous contending teams...
Yardbarker
Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12
The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Sends Message After Hawks' Embarrassing Loss To Rockets
The Atlanta Hawks made a win-now move for All-Star Dejounte Murray during the offseason, and it is clear that the team expects to compete at a high level with that move. Thus far, the team has been solid, and they are now the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite...
Comments / 0