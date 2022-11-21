ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral

LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
Yardbarker

43-Year-Old Wilt Chamberlain Ruthlessly Blocked All Of Magic Johnson's Shots In A Pick-Up Game

When it comes to individual dominance, no player in history can compare to Wilt Chamberlain. The big man owns an incredible amount of records, ones that will likely never be broken by anyone again. Wilt was a one-man wrecking crew, scoring points at an absurd rate and destroying his opponents with ease. And he was such a marvelous athlete, he dominated games even after he retired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘likely’ choosing between three teams

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team, and the veteran wide receiver will likely be paying close attention to the Thanksgiving Day games while pondering his future. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that Beckham’s “likely destination” is playing on Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys, New...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Watch: Kawhi Leonard’s odd injury and pesky uncle caused so much beef the Spurs lost their star | Part Two

Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs fostered a special connection on the court. Throughout their partnership, both Kawhi and the Spurs experienced a ton of success and proved San Antonio wasn’t going anywhere. For six years, the introverted superstar and the Spurs seemed inseparable until a mysterious quadriceps injury limited Kawhi’s play, ultimately stripping the true essence of what held their relationship together — hooping. With Kawhi unable to perform, the usual story of greatness that surrounded the league’s model franchise turned into a bizarre saga where a once strong connection collapsed, and in its place: beef that shifted the entire landscape of the NBA. Written, produced and edited by: Joe Ali Motion graphics designed by: Philip Pasternak.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Reveals Massive Problem For Broncos

The 2022 season has been a disastrous one for the Denver Broncos. They made a huge splash in the offseason by acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks but that trade hasn’t had the positive impact that the franchise was hoping it would. There was optimism that Wilson would...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cavaliers, Pistons meet while facing injury woes

The Cleveland Cavaliers' four-game winning streak ended in Milwaukee on Friday at the start of a three-game road trip. They'll try to build a new one when they visit the banged-up Pistons in Detroit on Sunday. Cleveland led the Bucks by 11 points at halftime but fell apart in the...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson has reportedly priced himself out of Atlanta Braves market

The Atlanta Braves would like to retain All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson during MLB free agency. He’s coming off a career-best season, is still only 28 years old, and fits into their long-term plans. Unfortunately for Atlanta, the market for Swanson’s services seems to be vast with numerous contending teams...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12

The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Trae Young Sends Message After Hawks' Embarrassing Loss To Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks made a win-now move for All-Star Dejounte Murray during the offseason, and it is clear that the team expects to compete at a high level with that move. Thus far, the team has been solid, and they are now the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy