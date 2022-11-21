ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

Watching Your Energy Bills? Smart Meters vs Regular Meters

By Ben Demers
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLrC5_0jJGksB300

Energy bills are a growing concern.

Many of us are making changes to our energy usage to keep our bills as low as possible, with smart meters ‒ which display how much energy we're using, and where ‒ a potentially useful aid in doing so.

But, not everyone likes smart meters. So what are the big pros and cons of each meter type?

Smart meter pros and cons

The pros: There are a few selling points to smart meters. First, they should mean more accurate bills ‒ your energy use is transmitted directly to your energy supplier, meaning they know exactly how much to charge you.

Compared with having to submit those meter readings yourself, or having someone from your supplier turn up at the front door to get those readings, that will be preferable for many.

In addition, since you will be able to see your energy use in dollars and cents if you get an in-house display to go with your smart meter, it should help you to be a little more energy efficient . For example, if you can see precisely what it’s costing you when you leave lights on, or boil water unnecessarily, then it may push you into being a little less wasteful.

Since you can see how much each appliance costs you, it can also help you identify appliances you might benefit from replacing with a more efficient model.

In theory, switching energy suppliers is more straightforward too. No longer do you need to worry about sending your old supplier a final reading before the switch takes place since all of the relevant info is transmitted to them automatically.

Not only can smart meters help you make cost-saving changes to your habits, but they can also open up eligibility for money-saving schemes.

The cons : Some people believe that the meters are an invasion of privacy, offering energy suppliers too great an insight into your habits.

There have also been frequent warnings about smart meters being targeted by hackers, though it’s understood there have yet to be any actual instances of this taking place.

Then there is the risk of your smart meter going "dumb." This is when it loses the smart functionality, meaning that you have to still submit meter readings to your energy supplier.

Smart meters can suffer from connectivity issues. After all, you’ll struggle to use a smart meter properly if your coverage is patchy.

Traditional meter pros and cons

The pros: Smart meters aren’t compulsory, so there are plenty of households actively choosing to remain on traditional meters.

Some will like the fact that doing so retains an element of privacy, meaning that their energy supplier ‒ or even other residents of the house ‒ don’t have such clear information on where the energy is being used.

If the meter is positioned in an easy-to-access location, and they are happy to carry out the readings each month, then sharing them with the supplier may not be much of a hardship.

Being on a traditional meter makes it slightly more difficult for suppliers to transfer the household onto a prepayment meter too. Suppliers have to actually notify you about the switch and arrange for the meter to be fitted, for example.

The cons: The obvious downside of a traditional meter is that you have to take a hands-on role. Rather than the energy supplier getting an up-to-date reading of how much energy you’re using, it relies on you submitting readings from your gas and electricity meters to the supplier yourself every month.

It’s easy to forget to do this, in which case you’ll be subject to bills based on estimated usage. Clearly, an estimate is never going to be all that accurate, so you could end up paying far more ‒ or even far less ‒ than you actually owe.

Overpaying is far from ideal, particularly when money is tight. Yes, you will get the money back, but it may be that you could have benefited from having that money at your disposal in the months beforehand.

The situation is even more serious if you have underpaid, as you will then be subject to larger bills in the future to clear that debt and pay for your ongoing energy use.

The verdict: Which is the right energy meter for you?

Working out the correct form of energy meter for you will come down to how your approach to energy bills and usage.

If you are determined to keep your usage, and therefore your bills, as low as possible then a smart meter can be a fantastic asset.

The meter will help you see precisely how much using each appliance is costing, and can push you into changing your habits in ways which will reduce the size of your bills.

Smart meters also remove the effort involved in meter reading, since the information is shared directly with the supplier.

But, they clearly won’t be a good idea for everyone. If you have poor coverage in your area then you could miss out on the smart features.

Ultimately you will need to weigh up for yourself what is most important, and therefore which type of meter is best for your needs.

Learn more about reducing your bills and taking advantage of useful homeowner tax credits .

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Set Your Water Heater to This Exact Temperature and Watch Your Energy Bills Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not much beats a hot shower after a long, stressful day. But if you're like me, your enjoyment is always tempered by nagging thoughts about how much that water is actually costing you. That concern isn't for nothing: Hot water heating can account for 14% to 18% of an average utility bill, according to the Department of Energy.
WKQI Channel 955

Shiny Dimes Are Worth Between $5 and $450,000 - Check Your Pockets!

When you dump the change out of your pocket, you typically don't see anything too interesting. There's usually just a faded, old penny or maybe a quarter with something other than an eagle on the back of it. However, if you empty out your spare change and see an especially shiny dime, you might have a coin worth more than ten cents, and in some cases, a whole lot more.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
The US Sun

Full list of vampire appliances adding $165 to your energy bills – eight tips to cut costs

WHILE winter marks the onset of the holiday season, it also creates a financial headache for millions of Americans: higher than usual electric bills. American consumers are expected to pay up to 28 percent more to heat their homes this winter than last year due to rising fuel costs and colder weather, according to a U.S. Energy Information Administration projection from October.
CNET

Net Metering: How You Can Get Paid for Solar Power You Generate

If you have solar panels on your roof, you almost certainly aren't using all of the energy they produce and all that excess is sent to the grid, joining your utility's supply of electricity. If panel owners received nothing in return for this extra energy, solar panels would be a harder investment to justify. While home battery storage can help you save the energy you don't immediately use, there's a simpler (and cheaper) option available to solve this imbalance.
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy