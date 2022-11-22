ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting prompts hours-long shut down of NB 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

Authorities shut down the northbound 405 Freeway in Van Nuys during rush hour to investigate a shooting Monday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says there was a report around 3:25 p.m. of a possible car-to-car-shooting, prompting lanes to close for an investigation.

The freeway was shut down at Victory Boulevard, snarling traffic for more than eight miles through the Sepulveda Pass and into the West L.A. area.

CHP announced all lanes reopened at about 7 p.m.

No injuries were immediately reported until late Monday when CHP revealed a man had been treated for a gunshot wound sustained from the shooting on the freeway. The injury was described as not life-threatening.

No suspect description was available.

