Connor Stack (plus his seniors) star as Sandwich football defeats Mashpee on Thanksgiving
SANDWICH -- The Sandwich and Mashpee High football teams met on Thanksgiving for the annual Cranberry Friendship Game. The Blue Knights turned to their seniors in their final high school game to beat the Falcons, 22-20. Senior captain Connor Stack led the way with over 200 yards receiving and two touchdowns. “Coach had...
South Range seeks first state title game appearance
South Range has achieved a program-best 14-wins so far this season.
News Channel Nebraska
Clarkson/Leigh tops Neligh-Oakdale 48-20 to claim D-1 State Title
LINCOLN - Clarkson/Leigh has made history. The Patriots defeated Neligh-Oakdale 48-20 on Monday evening to claim the Class D-1 State Championship. "It's always a goal to get here, but I didn't know if that was really a possibility until the last few weeks we just started playing really good football," Clarkson/Leigh Head Coach Jim Clarkson explained. "The kids believed in each other, and we believed in them, and it just worked out."
The Recorddelta
Lady Bucs host pre-season scrimmage against Oak Hill
TENNERTON — The Buckhannon-Upshur High School (B-UHS) Lady Bucs Varsity and Junior Varsity (JV) Basketball teams opened their season by scrimmaging against the Oak Hill Red Devils on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Buckhannon-Upshur High School led by Head Coach Rob Kittle and Assistant Coaches Chad Wilfong and Phil Abel.
lootpress.com
Girls Basketball Preview: River View looking for third straight trip to Charleston
River View head girls basketball coach Gehrig Justice is hoping the third time is the charm. The Raiders are coming off back-to-back state tournament trips, but first round exits have left River View looking for more. “We have been there, but now we want to win one and make a...
lootpress.com
Girls Basketball Preview: Richwood committed to getting better
A young Richwood girls basketball team took its lumps last year, but still managed to win six games. Second year head coach and 1991 Richwood graduate, Chris Mullins is hoping the experienced gained last year can lead to steady improvement and more wins this season. “We can be a good...
WVNews
Siena 80, Florida St. 63
FLORIDA ST. (1-5) Fletcher 4-10 3-3 13, McLeod 1-3 1-2 3, Cleveland 6-15 2-4 14, Da.Green 1-9 3-3 6, Mills 4-7 2-3 11, Warley 2-4 3-4 7, Corhen 1-2 5-6 7, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, House 0-2 0-0 0, De.Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 19-25 63.
lootpress.com
Girls Basketball Preview: Greenbrier East has the components for postseason success
The Greenbrier East girls basketball team has some holes to fill this year, but that has not tempered the excitement in Fairlea. “We did lose some really nice players last year, but I really and truly believe that we have some really talented kids,” Greenbrier East head coach and current West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. “In most situations they are very young, but I feel like we will be a better basketball team than we were last year. This team has a lot of different dimensions. We have decent size, along with some speed and some decent shooters. I am really excited about this group.”
WVNews
No. 3 Kansas 69, Wisconsin 68, OT
KANSAS (6-0) Adams 2-2 2-4 6, Wilson 9-20 9-14 29, Dick 3-8 0-0 9, Harris 2-7 0-1 5, McCullar 7-16 1-2 18, Pettiford 1-1 0-0 2, Clemence 0-6 0-0 0, Yesufu 0-2 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 12-21 69.
lootpress.com
Girls Basketball Preview: Youth has blossomed into experience at Meadow Bridge
The last couple of seasons, the Meadow Bridge girls basketball team has taken it lumps along the way. Times have been trying as a result of youth and inexperience. Veteran head coach Steve Taylor, now in his 29th year at the school, thinks the tide may be turning for his team.
WVNews
UNLV 71, Minnesota 62
MINNESOTA (4-2) Battle 5-17 4-4 17, Garcia 6-11 2-5 15, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 1-3 2-5 5, Henley 2-11 0-0 5, Carrington 5-10 2-3 15, Payne 1-2 0-0 2, Ola-Joseph 1-2 1-2 3, Ramberg 0-0 0-0 0, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 11-19 62.
lootpress.com
Girls Basketball Preview: Princeton hoping to build on promising campaign
Last year Princeton appeared to be the early favorite to win its section and compete for a spot in the state tournament. That early momentum eventually faded and the Tigers fell in the sectional opener, advancing no further than they had in years past. A 30-plus day layoff between mid-December and January caused by weather and Covid contributed to the Tigers’ inability to recapture their early season form but head coach Matt Smith has liked what he’s seen from his group early this season.
WVNews
Cincinnati 81, Louisville 62
LOUISVILLE (0-6) Huntley-Hatfield 4-9 7-8 15, Traynor 4-8 1-1 10, Withers 2-7 1-3 6, Ellis 5-14 3-4 13, James 2-4 0-1 4, Lands 3-6 3-4 10, Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 22-51 15-21 62.
WVNews
Miami 79, St. Francis (NY) 56
ST. FRANCIS (NY) (2-3) Grisby 3-10 0-0 6, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Clarke 2-5 3-4 7, Moreno 2-9 4-4 8, Wilcox 6-14 1-2 18, Bethea 2-6 0-0 4, Howell-South 1-4 0-0 3, Quartlebaum 1-2 0-0 2, Sagnia 0-0 0-0 0, Myrie 0-0 1-2 1, Gonzalez 0-1 0-0 0, Parrotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 9-12 56.
Girls Basketball Preview: Shady Spring ready for new era under Barnes
Those watching Shady Spring this season may not recognize many of the faces they’ll see on the sideline or the court. After graduating seven seniors including 1,000-point scorer Kierra Richmond, Brandon Bennett elected to step down as the head coach to spend more time with his family. The school...
WVNews
No. 1 North Carolina 89, Portland 81
NORTH CAROLINA (5-0) Black 4-7 2-4 11, Nance 8-13 7-9 28, Bacot 4-6 3-8 11, Davis 4-11 4-4 13, Love 10-15 0-1 23, Dunn 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, Nickel 0-1 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 16-26 89.
Chippewa starts the season with a bang in rout of Norwayne
CRESTON — Chippewa only got one scrimmage together before its season opener, with girls from its WCAL champion volleyball and soccer teams joining the team after official practices began. They certainly didn't look like a team that needed much of a tune up Tuesday night. ...
Girls Basketball Preview: Wyoming East enters season with championship expectations
New Richmond – For the better part of eight years the Wyoming East girls have entered the season with one overarching expectation – win a state championship. They’ve made it to the title game five times in that span, securing two titles and now they’re hoping to play on the final Saturday for the third consecutive year.
Girls Basketball Preview: James Monroe ready to exorcise postseason demons
The last two sectional championships have been heartbreakers for James Monroe. In 2020 the Lady Mavericks lost the sectional championship in overtime. Last season they lost in triple overtime with both defeats coming against River View. Both losses resulted in regional road losses to Webster County, ending the season a game short of Charleston.
WVNews
Cleveland 114, Portland 96
PORTLAND (96) Grant 6-12 4-4 21, Hart 3-5 2-2 8, Nurkic 9-14 2-2 22, Simons 6-18 4-4 20, Winslow 2-10 0-0 5, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Watford 2-3 1-1 5, Butler Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Eubanks 5-5 0-0 10, Little 2-7 0-0 5, Sharpe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-78 13-13 96.
