News Channel Nebraska

Clarkson/Leigh tops Neligh-Oakdale 48-20 to claim D-1 State Title

LINCOLN - Clarkson/Leigh has made history. The Patriots defeated Neligh-Oakdale 48-20 on Monday evening to claim the Class D-1 State Championship. "It's always a goal to get here, but I didn't know if that was really a possibility until the last few weeks we just started playing really good football," Clarkson/Leigh Head Coach Jim Clarkson explained. "The kids believed in each other, and we believed in them, and it just worked out."
LEIGH, NE
The Recorddelta

Lady Bucs host pre-season scrimmage against Oak Hill

TENNERTON — The Buckhannon-Upshur High School (B-UHS) Lady Bucs Varsity and Junior Varsity (JV) Basketball teams opened their season by scrimmaging against the Oak Hill Red Devils on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Buckhannon-Upshur High School led by Head Coach Rob Kittle and Assistant Coaches Chad Wilfong and Phil Abel.
BUCKHANNON, WV
lootpress.com

Girls Basketball Preview: Richwood committed to getting better

A young Richwood girls basketball team took its lumps last year, but still managed to win six games. Second year head coach and 1991 Richwood graduate, Chris Mullins is hoping the experienced gained last year can lead to steady improvement and more wins this season. “We can be a good...
RICHWOOD, WV
WVNews

Siena 80, Florida St. 63

FLORIDA ST. (1-5) Fletcher 4-10 3-3 13, McLeod 1-3 1-2 3, Cleveland 6-15 2-4 14, Da.Green 1-9 3-3 6, Mills 4-7 2-3 11, Warley 2-4 3-4 7, Corhen 1-2 5-6 7, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, House 0-2 0-0 0, De.Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 19-25 63.
FLORIDA STATE
lootpress.com

Girls Basketball Preview: Greenbrier East has the components for postseason success

The Greenbrier East girls basketball team has some holes to fill this year, but that has not tempered the excitement in Fairlea. “We did lose some really nice players last year, but I really and truly believe that we have some really talented kids,” Greenbrier East head coach and current West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. “In most situations they are very young, but I feel like we will be a better basketball team than we were last year. This team has a lot of different dimensions. We have decent size, along with some speed and some decent shooters. I am really excited about this group.”
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNews

No. 3 Kansas 69, Wisconsin 68, OT

KANSAS (6-0) Adams 2-2 2-4 6, Wilson 9-20 9-14 29, Dick 3-8 0-0 9, Harris 2-7 0-1 5, McCullar 7-16 1-2 18, Pettiford 1-1 0-0 2, Clemence 0-6 0-0 0, Yesufu 0-2 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 12-21 69.
LAWRENCE, KS
WVNews

UNLV 71, Minnesota 62

MINNESOTA (4-2) Battle 5-17 4-4 17, Garcia 6-11 2-5 15, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 1-3 2-5 5, Henley 2-11 0-0 5, Carrington 5-10 2-3 15, Payne 1-2 0-0 2, Ola-Joseph 1-2 1-2 3, Ramberg 0-0 0-0 0, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 11-19 62.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lootpress.com

Girls Basketball Preview: Princeton hoping to build on promising campaign

Last year Princeton appeared to be the early favorite to win its section and compete for a spot in the state tournament. That early momentum eventually faded and the Tigers fell in the sectional opener, advancing no further than they had in years past. A 30-plus day layoff between mid-December and January caused by weather and Covid contributed to the Tigers’ inability to recapture their early season form but head coach Matt Smith has liked what he’s seen from his group early this season.
PRINCETON, WV
WVNews

Cincinnati 81, Louisville 62

LOUISVILLE (0-6) Huntley-Hatfield 4-9 7-8 15, Traynor 4-8 1-1 10, Withers 2-7 1-3 6, Ellis 5-14 3-4 13, James 2-4 0-1 4, Lands 3-6 3-4 10, Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 22-51 15-21 62.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WVNews

Miami 79, St. Francis (NY) 56

ST. FRANCIS (NY) (2-3) Grisby 3-10 0-0 6, Harris 3-5 0-0 7, Clarke 2-5 3-4 7, Moreno 2-9 4-4 8, Wilcox 6-14 1-2 18, Bethea 2-6 0-0 4, Howell-South 1-4 0-0 3, Quartlebaum 1-2 0-0 2, Sagnia 0-0 0-0 0, Myrie 0-0 1-2 1, Gonzalez 0-1 0-0 0, Parrotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 9-12 56.
WVNews

No. 1 North Carolina 89, Portland 81

NORTH CAROLINA (5-0) Black 4-7 2-4 11, Nance 8-13 7-9 28, Bacot 4-6 3-8 11, Davis 4-11 4-4 13, Love 10-15 0-1 23, Dunn 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, Nickel 0-1 0-0 0, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 16-26 89.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Lootpress

Girls Basketball Preview: James Monroe ready to exorcise postseason demons

The last two sectional championships have been heartbreakers for James Monroe. In 2020 the Lady Mavericks lost the sectional championship in overtime. Last season they lost in triple overtime with both defeats coming against River View. Both losses resulted in regional road losses to Webster County, ending the season a game short of Charleston.
MONROE, VA
WVNews

Cleveland 114, Portland 96

PORTLAND (96) Grant 6-12 4-4 21, Hart 3-5 2-2 8, Nurkic 9-14 2-2 22, Simons 6-18 4-4 20, Winslow 2-10 0-0 5, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Watford 2-3 1-1 5, Butler Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Eubanks 5-5 0-0 10, Little 2-7 0-0 5, Sharpe 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-78 13-13 96.

