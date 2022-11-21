The Greenbrier East girls basketball team has some holes to fill this year, but that has not tempered the excitement in Fairlea. “We did lose some really nice players last year, but I really and truly believe that we have some really talented kids,” Greenbrier East head coach and current West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. “In most situations they are very young, but I feel like we will be a better basketball team than we were last year. This team has a lot of different dimensions. We have decent size, along with some speed and some decent shooters. I am really excited about this group.”

LEWISBURG, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO