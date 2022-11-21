Paul George out against Utah due to hamstring tendon strain
Andrew Greif: The Clippers have now ruled Paul George OUT for tonight because of a right hamstring tendon strain.
Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Here’s Tyronn Lue’s pregame comments on Paul George being day-to-day, Kawhi Leonard settling in at about 24 minutes, and Luke Kennard not being ready to return until later in the week at earliest. pic.twitter.com/lgNM1S1nwq – 9:51 PM
Ty Lue says that now is not the time to increase Kawhi Leonard’s workload, even with Paul George out indefinitely – 8:52 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue listed Paul George as day-to-day and said he’s doing “okay” with his injury. Ty held out hope that PG’s injury isn’t long-term. – 8:51 PM
Ty Lue says Paul George is “alright.” He says George is feeling OK. Asked if this is a long-term thing, Lue said the Clippers hope not. He said Clippers want to be cautious with George. – 8:51 PM
Terance Mann will start in place of Paul George tonight against Utah. – 8:51 PM
Before tipoff of Clippers-Jazz, Ty Lue says that Paul George (out with right hamstring) is “all right” and that the team considers him day to day.
“He feels OK, just making sure we’re doing the right thing,” Lue said. – 8:50 PM
Paul George out tonight solves the Clippers biggest issue
George 18 shots per game (last year 21)
Morris 12 (same)
Wall 11 (zero)
Powell 10 (last year: 14)
Jackson 10 (last year 16)
Batum 4 (last year 7)
Mann 5 (last year 9)
Not enough shots to go around
Offense ranked 29th – 7:22 PM
Clippers rule out Paul George for tonight’s game vs the Utah Jazz – 5:21 PM
Clippers updated injury report for tonight vs. the Jazz:
OUT: Paul George – right hamstring tendon strain – 5:19 PM
Paul George is out for tonight’s game against Utah and the injury is now updated to right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:17 PM
Paul George ruled out due to a right hamstring tendon strain. Different than the right knee soreness he was listed as questionable with. – 5:16 PM
Clippers forward Paul George is out against the Jazz tonight with a right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:16 PM
The Clippers say Paul George (right knee soreness) is out tonight against Utah.
More NBA from: marcstein.substack.com – 5:15 PM
The Clippers have now ruled Paul George OUT for tonight because of a right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:14 PM
No Paul George for the Clippers tonight – 5:03 PM
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP score:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Lauri Markkanen
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Domantas Sabonis
Mikal Bridges
Ja Morant
De’Aaron Fox
ALTERNATE
Paul George pic.twitter.com/kirsfYCLiC – 11:44 AM
Paul George is being listed as questionable for Monday’s game against Utah with right knee soreness. Luke Kennard remains out with his calf strain. – 8:01 PM
Law Murray: George’s hamstring strain is expected to be evaluated in the next couple of days, source tells @TheAthletic. Would seem doubtful for Golden State on Wednesday. The injury is not believed to be a case of wear and tear, but rather a hyperextension from Saturday. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / November 21, 2022
Mark Medina: Clippers rule out Paul George for tomorrow’s game vs the Utah Jazz because of right knee soreness -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / November 20, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George is listed as questionable to play tomorrow against Utah with right knee soreness. Luke Kennard (calf strain) remains out. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / November 20, 2022
Comments / 0