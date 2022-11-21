ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Paul George out against Utah due to hamstring tendon strain

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Andrew Greif: The Clippers have now ruled Paul George OUT for tonight because of a right hamstring tendon strain.

Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Here’s Tyronn Lue’s pregame comments on Paul George being day-to-day, Kawhi Leonard settling in at about 24 minutes, and Luke Kennard not being ready to return until later in the week at earliest. pic.twitter.com/lgNM1S1nwq9:51 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty Lue says that now is not the time to increase Kawhi Leonard’s workload, even with Paul George out indefinitely – 8:52 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers coach Ty Lue listed Paul George as day-to-day and said he’s doing “okay” with his injury. Ty held out hope that PG’s injury isn’t long-term. – 8:51 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says Paul George is “alright.” He says George is feeling OK. Asked if this is a long-term thing, Lue said the Clippers hope not. He said Clippers want to be cautious with George. – 8:51 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Terance Mann will start in place of Paul George tonight against Utah. – 8:51 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Before tipoff of Clippers-Jazz, Ty Lue says that Paul George (out with right hamstring) is “all right” and that the team considers him day to day.

“He feels OK, just making sure we’re doing the right thing,” Lue said. – 8:50 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Paul George out tonight solves the Clippers biggest issue

George 18 shots per game (last year 21)

Morris 12 (same)

Wall 11 (zero)

Powell 10 (last year: 14)

Jackson 10 (last year 16)

Batum 4 (last year 7)

Mann 5 (last year 9)

Not enough shots to go around

Offense ranked 29th – 7:22 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers rule out Paul George for tonight’s game vs the Utah Jazz – 5:21 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Clippers updated injury report for tonight vs. the Jazz:

OUT: Paul George – right hamstring tendon strain – 5:19 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Paul George is out for tonight’s game against Utah and the injury is now updated to right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:17 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George ruled out due to a right hamstring tendon strain. Different than the right knee soreness he was listed as questionable with. – 5:16 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Clippers forward Paul George is out against the Jazz tonight with a right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:16 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Clippers say Paul George (right knee soreness) is out tonight against Utah.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers have now ruled Paul George OUT for tonight because of a right hamstring tendon strain. – 5:14 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

No Paul George for the Clippers tonight – 5:03 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP score:

STARTERS

Luka Doncic

Stephen Curry

Lauri Markkanen

Anthony Davis

Nikola Jokic

BENCH

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Devin Booker

Karl-Anthony Towns

Domantas Sabonis

Mikal Bridges

Ja Morant

De’Aaron Fox

ALTERNATE

Paul George pic.twitter.com/kirsfYCLiC11:44 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Paul George is being listed as questionable for Monday’s game against Utah with right knee soreness. Luke Kennard remains out with his calf strain. – 8:01 PM

Law Murray: George’s hamstring strain is expected to be evaluated in the next couple of days, source tells @TheAthletic. Would seem doubtful for Golden State on Wednesday. The injury is not believed to be a case of wear and tear, but rather a hyperextension from Saturday. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / November 21, 2022

Mark Medina: Clippers rule out Paul George for tomorrow’s game vs the Utah Jazz because of right knee soreness -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / November 20, 2022

Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George is listed as questionable to play tomorrow against Utah with right knee soreness. Luke Kennard (calf strain) remains out. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / November 20, 2022

