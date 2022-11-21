ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Preparing As If Michigan Running Back Blake Corum Will Play

While much of Ohio State’s concern has been on the health of its own running backs, injury developments out of the Michigan football program have also caught the Buckeyes’ attention. Michigan star running back Blake Corum, who has largely carried the Wolverine offense this season, sustained a lower-body...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Blows Out Wright State In 105-52 Win

The Wright State Raiders were looking to plunder a win from Ohio State on Wednesday, but the Buckeyes dominated from deep en route to a 105-52 win to move to 5-0 on the season. Even though the Buckeyes were without the services of guard Jacy Sheldon – who was on...
FAIRBORN, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In College Football Playoff Rankings Ahead Of The Game

Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, establishing a top-three matchup this Saturday with No. 3 Michigan. The Buckeyes trailed No. 1 Georgia and were joined in the top four by No. 4 TCU, the other undefeated team remaining in college football. The Buckeyes have been at No. 2 in every edition of this season’s rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH

Community Policy