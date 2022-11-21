Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, establishing a top-three matchup this Saturday with No. 3 Michigan. The Buckeyes trailed No. 1 Georgia and were joined in the top four by No. 4 TCU, the other undefeated team remaining in college football. The Buckeyes have been at No. 2 in every edition of this season’s rankings.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO